Saudi photographer exposes big dream with images of hope amid virus gloom

JEDDAH: A Saudi photographer is hoping exposure of his uplifting images amid the gloom of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak will move him one step closer to realizing a professional dream.
Ever since taking his first pictures on a mobile phone, Ahmed Al-Hamwan has harbored an ambition of photographing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Capturing the royal on camera would be the crowning glory of the 30-year-old lensman’s career. And it is a dream he believes will one day come true.
With public movement restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic the snapper, from the municipality of Jouf, sees hope for the future through his lenses.
After six years as a professional cameraman, Al-Hamwan takes great pride in the photograph that he took of his father.
His passion for photography began as a hobby taking photos for his friends using a mobile phone camera and archiving them, before his focus turned to landscapes.
Al-Hamwan’s first camera was a Canon 7D but he has since spent thousands of riyals on photography equipment. However, he said picture taking could generate handsome profits.
His work has been recognized in a number of photography competitions.
In 2018, he came fourth in the “excitement” category of the Ezz Al-Khail contest against more than 100 contestants, and last year he was runner-up in the Jouf Society of Culture and Art’s photo event for best shots of the city’s tourist attractions.
He advises novices to follow professional photographers’ social media sites to help develop their skills and learn about the latest camera techniques.
The more exposure an amateur snapper can get to the work of experts the greater their visual feedback, which enables faster learning and more creativity, he said.
He pointed out that the use of filtering apps in the processing of photos gave them “a good shape,” but added that however technically advanced a camera was it could never fully replicate the natural vision of the human eye.
However, photo editing apps such as Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Lightroom could help photographers produce stunning images.
Al-Hamwan said he prefers to shoot during daytime, as light allows him to achieve the quality effects he looks for.
Pranks, military dramas, and social satires: These are the shows we’ll be talking about this Holy Month
Updated 23 April 2020
RACHEL MCARTHUR
DUBAI: Ramdan is traditionally the biggest season of the year for Arabic television shows. And with an even larger captive audience than usual this year, the region’s top networks are eager to attract viewers with quality content and A-list actors.
No season comes without controversy of course, and for 2020, it will be interesting to see how Hayat Al Fahd’s drama, “Um Haroon” will perform, following her very public outburst on a TV segment, calling for expatriates to be expelled from Kuwait.
And a number of hotly anticipated productions have been forced to suspend filming because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including Haifa Wehbe’s “Aswad Fateh” and Cyrine Abdelnour’s “Dantelle.”
However, Abdelnour fans will be pleased to learn that she has bagged a last-minute gig with MBC – more details below.
‘MAKHRAJ 7’
Genre: Comedy
One of Saudi Arabia’s biggest stars, Nasser Al-Qasabi, is back with this comedy (“Exit 7”) in which he plays a humble government clerk working in the complaints department. Touching upon recent events in the Kingdom — there’s even a promo trailer online that explains the current lockdown, advising people to stay at home — the show features a whole host of big names from the GCC’s world of comedy.
Where: MBC1
‘AL EKHTEYAR’
Genre: Drama
Probably the most-anticipated title to come out of Egypt this year, “Al Ekhteyar” is the true life account of Egyptian army colonel and hero, Ahmed Al-Mansi, commander of the Thunderbolt Forces, who lost his life in a terrorist attack in Rafah, North Sinai, in 2017. It stars Amir Karara in the lead role, alongside Ahmad Al-Awady, Dina Fouad, Sarah Adel, and Ashraf Meslehi. Its trailer alone, released at the start of April, garnered over one million views on YouTube.
Where: ART, MBC1, ON E
‘EL FUTOWA’
Genre: Drama
His last series, “Rahim,” did phenomenally well and this year Yasser Galal (yup, Ramez’s brother, see below) returns with another drama. This one tells the story of rival gangs vying for power in a deprived neighborhood. The gang leaders bear responsibility for their people — but can these sworn enemies ever join forces for the sake of others?
Where: AlHayah, OSN Yahala Al Oula
‘RAMEZ MAGNOUN RASMY’
Genre: Hidden camera pranks
Every year, we say we’re not going to watch Ramez Galal’s hidden camera show in which he “pranks” some of the biggest stars from the world of entertainment, sport and media. But then one notable episode airs (Shah Rukh Khan in 2017, anyone?), everyone starts talking about it, and, just like that, we’re sucked into the whole series.
It’s no secret that the “unsuspecting” celebs know that they’re appearing on the show — remember when details of Paris Hilton’s contract were leaked online? — but rumor has it they’re not in on the full details of the prank. Quite frankly, we’re not sure how Galal has any celeb friends anymore. One question remains; just who is he going to fool this year?
Where: MBC1
‘FORSA TANYA’
Genre: Drama
Could her real-life marriage to Egyptian entrepreneur slash millionaire, Ahmed Abou Hashima *be* more perfectly timed? This Ramadan sees Yasmine Sabri star in “Forsa Tanya” (Second Chance) as Malak, a successful engineer who is not so lucky in love. So not lucky, that it turns out she might have a stalker. How will she handle the events that follow?
Where: ART, MBC Drama, ON E
‘VALENTINO’
Genre: Comedy
While Adel Imam’s comedy splits opinion (it’s very much a love-it-or-loathe-it deal), there’s no denying his popularity with TV commissioners. He’s become a Ramadan fixture. This year, he stars in “Valentino” alongside Dalal Abdel Aziz. Imam plays Nour Abdel Majid — aka Valentino — a professor who runs a franchise of private schools alongside his wife, Afaf.
Whilst Afaf is quite strict, Nour is more mischievous, as his nickname suggests.
Where: DMC, MBC1, OSN Yahala Al Oula
‘EL-PRINCE’
Genre: Drama
There’s no one quite as divisive as Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan at the moment, with the majority of the public either stanning hard for him or despising his personal antics. His TV dramas inevitably do well, however, and this year he plays Radwan El-Prince, who is left to take care of his family following the death of his parents. It’s another collaboration between Ramadan and director Mohammad Sami, following their work together in 2016 hit “Al Ostoura.” Nour also stars.
Where: MBC1, OSN Yahala Al Oula
‘BE MEET WESH’
Genre: Comedy
This will be interesting. Not least because it features Nelly Karim in a very different role to what we’re used to. She aces drama, and has numerous TV hits under her belt, so how will she fare in this comedy, co-starring alongside Asser Yassin? The trailers haven’t given much away, but “Be Meet Wesh” (With 100 Faces) sees the pair playing a couple of con artists who — you guessed it — pose as multiple characters to pull off their heists.
Where: AlHayah, Dubai TV, OSN Yahala Al Oula
‘AL NAHAT’
Genre: Drama, mystery
Bassel Khayyat is Yaman (aka “Al Nahat” — or ‘The Sculptor’), a university art teacher who loves nothing more than perusing antique stores. During one of his visits, he comes across a photo album. While flicking through it, he finds images that leave him shocked and confused. What ensues is a mystery in which Yaman attempts to uncover the stories of several interconnected characters.
Where: Abu Dhabi TV, OSN Yahala Al Oula
‘SAHRANEEN MA3AKOM BEL BAIT’
Genre: Talk/variety show
MBC has introduced this talk/variety-style show (“Staying Up With You at Home”) at the very last minute. Fronted by Cyrine Abdelnour (fans, rejoice!) and Ahmed Fahmi, the show will feature segments from studios in Beirut and Riyadh, but replacing the traditional Arab talk-show format — featuring guests in the studio with a live audience — will be interviews from the homes of the Arab world’s top celebs and other personalities.