King Salman praises Saudi Arabia’s COVID19 response as Ramadan announced

RIYADH: King Salman said on Thursday he was proud of the Kingdom’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in an address to mark the start of Ramadan.
“We are living in an extreme situation that is affecting all of humanity,” the King said in a speech delivered by the Kingdom’s acting Minister of Media Majid Al-Qasabi.
He added that Saudi Arabia must continue to work hard in “this difficult time” and that he was pained to see that prayers would not take place in mosques during the holy month due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The speech was made shortly after the Supreme Court announced that Ramadan 2020 will start on Friday
