You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman praises Saudi Arabia’s COVID19 response as Ramadan announced

King Salman praises Saudi Arabia’s COVID19 response as Ramadan announced

Saudi Arabia's King Salman. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ws4tt

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

King Salman praises Saudi Arabia’s COVID19 response as Ramadan announced

  • The king said that Saudi Arabia must continue to work hard in “this difficult time”
  • He added that he was pained to see that prayers would not take place in mosques during Ramadan due to the coronavirus outbreak
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman said on Thursday he was proud of the Kingdom’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in an address to mark the start of Ramadan.
“We are living in an extreme situation that is affecting all of humanity,” the King said in a speech delivered by the Kingdom’s acting Minister of Media Majid Al-Qasabi.
He added that Saudi Arabia must continue to work hard in “this difficult time” and that he was pained to see that prayers would not take place in mosques during the holy month due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The speech was made shortly after the Supreme Court announced that Ramadan 2020 will start on Friday

Topics: Coronavirus King Salman Saudi Arabia Ramadan 2020

Related

Breaking News
Saudi Arabia
Ramadan 2020 will start on Friday: Saudi Arabia
Special
World
Pompeo offers ‘best wishes’ to Muslims at start of Ramadan

Ramadan 2020 will start on Friday: Saudi Arabia

Updated 5 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Ramadan 2020 will start on Friday: Saudi Arabia

Updated 5 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Ramadan 2020 will start on Friday April 24, Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court announced on Thursday.

The holy month this year will be markedly different to previous ones as the coronavirus pandemic has stopped much of the world’s activities, including at places of worship. 

The Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Islam’s two holiest sites, are effectively empty as both city’s populations are under a full curfew to stop the virus spreading.

When Ramadan starts the Kingdom will ease the lockdown so that people can leave their homes to meet necessary needs, such as health care and food supplies, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Usually, the two cities swell with visitors each year during Ramadan as pilgrims from across the globe seek the blessings of worshipping at the holy mosques. The Kingdom stopped all pilgrimages in late February to contain the virus.

More than 1.6 billion Muslims around the world will mark the month, during which believers abstain from eating and drinking from dawn until sunset.

Topics: Ramadan 2020 Ramadan

Related

Latest updates

King Salman praises Saudi Arabia’s COVID19 response as Ramadan announced
Pompeo offers ‘best wishes’ to Muslims at start of Ramadan
‘Very special’ Egyptian-British doctor dies after contracting COVID-19
Philippines drafts in elite troops to enforce strict anti-virus measures
Ramadan 2020 will start on Friday: Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.