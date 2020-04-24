You are here

Indonesians greet Ramadan in quiet and somber mood amid pandemic

A man prays in the corridor of the Great Istiqlal mosque, closed during the imposition of large-scale COVID-19-realted restrictions by the government, in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 24, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 24 April 2020
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

  • The shutdown means that Indonesia, which has the largest Muslim population in the world, is observing Ramadan in an unprecedented way
  • Large-scale social restrictions in Jakarta to curb the spread of coronavirus were due to end on April 23, but have now been extended until May 22
Updated 24 April 2020
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesians greeted Ramadan in a somber mood. Cemeteries were quiet without the usual crowds of people visiting their relatives’ graves to pray before the fasting month started, and there were no Taraweeh prayers because mosques had closed their doors in compliance with government orders for citizens to pray at home.

Large-scale social restrictions in Jakarta to curb the spread of coronavirus were due to end on April 23, but have now been extended for a further 28 days until May 22. 

Other regions across the country are implementing the same restrictions and these are also likely to be extended. The measures ban the gathering of more than five people and places of worship have been ordered to close. 

The shutdown means that Indonesia, which has the largest Muslim population in the world, is observing Ramadan in an unprecedented way, without the social and religious activities that involve large gatherings of people.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs earlier this month issued a guideline on how to observe Ramadan in the time of coronavirus. The circular bans all government institutions from hosting iftar gatherings and group Qur'an recitations during Ramadan. Mosques across the country are forbidden to hold nightly prayers during the last 10 days of Ramadan as well as Eid prayers at the end of the month.

“We should prevent inflicting hurt upon others by gathering at a certain place, including houses of worship. It has the potential for us to endanger ourselves and others,” Religious Affairs Ministry official Kamaruddin Amin said at a recent press briefing.

Indonesia’s Muslim organizations have issued the same appeal to reinforce measures in breaking the transmission of the virus. The Indonesian Council of Ulema issued a fatwa in March providing guidelines for Muslims to observe their religious activities amid the pandemic.

Topics:  Indonesia Ramadan 2020 Coronavirus

Inject disinfectant? Trump’s idea baffles experts

U.S. President Donald Trump rubs his hands and while defending his comments on using disinfectants as a measure against the coronavirus prior to signing the "Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act," approving additional coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief for the U.S. (REUTERS)
Updated 25 April 2020
AFP

Inject disinfectant? Trump's idea baffles experts

  • Trump’s claims to medical expertise are endless fuel for late night comedy routines
Updated 25 April 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: Top White House coronavirus adviser Deborah Birx shrank in horror and around the nation comedians sharpened their pens: President Donald Trump had just asked if virus victims couldn’t be injected with disinfectant.
Even as a new poll shows most Americans wish the former real estate magnate would leave science to the experts, Trump on Thursday evening hit a new high in the annals of amateur presidential doctoring.
Encouraged by tentative findings that summer weather may dampen the novel coronavirus, Trump used his daily live press briefing to ask whether light could become a medical treatment.
“Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light,” Trump said. “Supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way.”
Birx and another government medical expert looked on warily. The president wasn’t finished. “Then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks (the virus) out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs.”
Birx winced and turned her eyes from the president to the floor.
Trump’s actual comments about disinfectants were quickly savaged in memes and jokes on Twitter.
“’Hey guys!!! It’s Dettol o’clock!!!’” said one tweet alongside a picture of a glass filled with cleaner on the rocks. Another tweet looked forward to “breakfast of nice chilled toilet cleaner.”
The British-based manufacturer of Lysol and Dettol felt compelled to put out a statement: “Under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body through injection, ingestion or any other route,” the company, Reckitt Benckiser, said.
Trump’s claims to medical expertise are also endless fuel for late night comedy routines. “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert had just taped an impersonation of the president touting Listerine mouthwash as a remedy on Thursday before the briefing took place.

Topics: Coronavirus

