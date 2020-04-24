Indonesians greet Ramadan in quiet and somber mood amid pandemic

JAKARTA: Indonesians greeted Ramadan in a somber mood. Cemeteries were quiet without the usual crowds of people visiting their relatives’ graves to pray before the fasting month started, and there were no Taraweeh prayers because mosques had closed their doors in compliance with government orders for citizens to pray at home.

Large-scale social restrictions in Jakarta to curb the spread of coronavirus were due to end on April 23, but have now been extended for a further 28 days until May 22.

Other regions across the country are implementing the same restrictions and these are also likely to be extended. The measures ban the gathering of more than five people and places of worship have been ordered to close.

The shutdown means that Indonesia, which has the largest Muslim population in the world, is observing Ramadan in an unprecedented way, without the social and religious activities that involve large gatherings of people.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs earlier this month issued a guideline on how to observe Ramadan in the time of coronavirus. The circular bans all government institutions from hosting iftar gatherings and group Qur'an recitations during Ramadan. Mosques across the country are forbidden to hold nightly prayers during the last 10 days of Ramadan as well as Eid prayers at the end of the month.

“We should prevent inflicting hurt upon others by gathering at a certain place, including houses of worship. It has the potential for us to endanger ourselves and others,” Religious Affairs Ministry official Kamaruddin Amin said at a recent press briefing.

Indonesia’s Muslim organizations have issued the same appeal to reinforce measures in breaking the transmission of the virus. The Indonesian Council of Ulema issued a fatwa in March providing guidelines for Muslims to observe their religious activities amid the pandemic.