You are here

  • Home
  • Britain passes milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths

Britain passes milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths

Customers queue to enter an Asda supermarket in Leeds, northern England, on April 23, 2020 as social distancing policies continue during the lockdown aimed at halting the spread of the novel coronavirus. (AFP/Oli Scarff)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wb839

Updated 25 April 2020
Reuters

Britain passes milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths

  • Back in mid-March the government’s chief scientific adviser said that keeping the death toll below 20,000 would be a “good outcome”
  • The government is facing growing criticism over its response to the new coronavirus pandemic as the death toll rises
Updated 25 April 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Britain passed the grim milestone of over 20,000 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, as the daily toll rose 813 to 20,319 people who tested positive for the illness and died in hospital.
Back in mid-March the government’s chief scientific adviser said that keeping the death toll below 20,000 would be a “good outcome.”
The government is facing growing criticism over its response to the new coronavirus pandemic as the death toll rises. Britain was slower to impose a lockdown than European peers and is struggling to raise its testing capacity.
The country has the fifth highest official coronavirus death toll in the world, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France. Scientists have said that the death rate will only start to decline quickly in another couple of weeks.
The total number of deaths is likely to be thousands higher with the addition of more comprehensive but lagging figures that include deaths in nursing homes. As of April 10, the hospital toll was short of the overall toll by around 40%.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still recovering after falling seriously ill with COVID-19 earlier this month and in his absence, government ministers have been struggling to explain high death rates, limited testing and shortages of protective equipment for medical workers and carers.
Health ministry data published on Saturday showed that 28,760 tests were carried out on 24 April. That is likely to put further pressure on the government given its target of hitting 100,000 tests per day by the end of April is just days away.
There are concerns that limited testing could mean a slow exit from lockdown and a worse hit for Britain’s economy, the world’s fifth largest.
Earlier on Saturday, Stephen Powis, the medical director of the National Health Service (NHS) in England, declined to give a new number for how many deaths could now be expected, but told BBC Radio:
“It will take some time, it may take many years, before the full effect of the pandemic is known in this country.”
Striking a positive note, Powis added the NHS had not been overwhelmed in the way that hospitals in some other countries have been. Healthcare providers were now preparing to ramp up non-coronavirus treatments, such as restarting planned surgeries.
“As we are now beginning to see a decline, a decrease, in the number of patients with coronavirus, it is absolutely the time to start building up our services again,” he said.

Topics: UK Coronavirus Britain

Related

video
World
Prince Charles wishes Muslims in UK, around the world Ramadan Kareem in virtual Iftar
Business & Economy
Worst UK slump in ‘centuries’ looms as lockdown slams business

Coronavirus lockdown police officers in Bangladesh get infected 

Updated 10 min 50 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

Coronavirus lockdown police officers in Bangladesh get infected 

  • Health experts say police need proper training
Updated 10 min 50 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Police officers tasked with enforcing a coronavirus lockdown in Bangladesh have contracted the disease.

More than 200,000 officers are working around the clock to ensure that people obey lockdown conditions in Bangladesh, where there are 4,998 confirmed cases and a death toll of 140.

More than 660 police officers have been placed in quarantine and 262 have become infected.

“During this health emergency, police members are in close contact with people — limiting mass gatherings, taking people to hospitals, taking food and essentials to individuals' homes, searching and checking suspicious people — all these tasks create a higher risk of being infected,” Sohel Rana, assistant inspector general of police headquarters, told Arab News. 

He added that provisions had been made at three hospitals to treat the infected officers. “We are keeping the groups away from each other and are sending a separate roster to each of the teams. We are keeping alternative plans so that our services to maintain law and order are not hampered.”

Health experts said police officers should be given proper training on infection control.

“Although police members used some forms of personal protective equipment (PPE), training on infection control and supervision on infection control practice may be lacking, making them more susceptible to the infection," Prof. Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told Arab News.  

He said that the government should maximize its efforts to trace, test and treat every case and continue social distancing.

The government has extended public holidays until May 5 to limit the number of infections. 

Around 10,000 members of Bangladesh's armed forces are also working to contain the outbreak, but the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) department said Saturday that the situation was under control.

“A few of the members of our armed forces who got infected with coronavirus while working on the ground are doing well. The number of our infected members are very negligible, and the situation is very much under control," Lt. Colonel Abdullah Ibne Jayed, ISPR director, told Arab News.

Topics: Bangladesh Coronavirus

Latest updates

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Wake-up call for the oil industry
Saudis welcome abolition of flogging as judicial sentence
Gaza factories back to work making protective wear
Coronavirus lockdown police officers in Bangladesh get infected 
Silicon Valley, US states at odds over contact tracing apps

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.