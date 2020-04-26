‘Fresh outbreak’ of COVID-19 in Iran feared

You are here

Shoppers clad in protective gear, including face masks and latex gloves, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, walk through the Tajrish Bazaar in Iran's capital Tehran on April 25, 2020 during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. (AFP)
AFP

TEHRAN: Ramadan began in Iran on Saturday as health officials raised fears of a “fresh outbreak” of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country, two weeks into a gradual reopening of shops.
As the country marked the start of the holy month of Ramadan, another 76 fatalities were declared.
With an official death toll of 5,650, Iran has paid the deadliest price in the Middle East from the pandemic.
Authorities have in phases since April 11 allowed the reopening of a number of businesses that were closed as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease.
Mosques, however, will remain closed until further notice and authorities have ordered that iftar meals — when extended family and friends traditionally gather to break their daytime fasts after sunset — must be restricted to the immediate family.
“We usually go to the mosque to pray, but not this time,” said Ahmad Bakhchi, who sells religious goods at north Tehran’s Tajrish Bazaar abutting the Imamzadeh-Saleh Mosque, an important shrine that remains shuttered.
“It makes us sad, but we have no other choice but to be patient,” he told AFP.
Fellow vendor Morad Ali Soleimani, whose nearby stall is stocked with kitchenware, said: “Closing the mosques was the right decision.”
“But when the virus subsides, they will have to reopen,” he added, “they cannot remain closed ... for too long.”

 The spread of the disease in Iran has slowed since the start of April, but Alireza Zali, the anti-coronavirus coordinator for the capital, on Saturday criticized “hasty reopenings.”
They could “create new waves of sickness in Tehran and complicate efforts to bring the epidemic under control,” he said, quoted by the semi-official news agency ISNA.
Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said Iran has now recorded 89,328 cases of COVID-19, including 1,134 over the past 24 hours, since its first case in February.
The number of Iranian casualties is widely thought to be much higher, however.
Jahanpour reiterated that social distancing and hygiene measures to guard against the novel coronavirus needed to remain in place.
The ministry’s infectious diseases department head, Mohammad Mehdi Gouya, warned of “signs of a fresh outbreak” in provinces such as Gilan and Mazandaran in the north and Qom in central Iran “where we made great efforts to control the epidemic.”

Opposition-run municipalities’ Ramadan charity campaigns hacked

People wearing face masks shop for food at a market in popular Tunali Hilmi Street in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, just hours before the start of a four-day curfew declared by the government in an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus. (AP)
Updated 26 April 2020
Arab News

ANKARA: A website set up by the Ankara municipality to raise money for donating food to the poor during Ramadan was hacked on Friday night. The latest incident followed mounting tension aroused by the opposition-run authority’s social assistance projects.
In the donation campaign (www.iftarver.com) — entitled “6 million residents of Ankara band together” — 30,000 people have bought more than 205,000 iftar menus for the capital’s needy families. More than 17,400 orders are waiting to be processed.
“We are allocating the richness of the blessed month of Ramadan, we are sharing our bread together at iftar,” Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas tweeted on April 23, a day before the beginning of Ramadan.
Meanwhile, in Istanbul an assistance project run by the opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, was the victim of a government smear campaign.
When the city authorities bought 100 tons of lemons from southern city of Mersin for free distribution in Istanbul last week, footage emerged of a pro-government journalist blackmailing a lemon producer to make claims that the lemons were only bought from opposition-leaning stockists. The municipality has opened an investigation into the journalist for falsifying news.

Similarly, the bank accounts set up by opposition-run municipalities such as Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir for collecting donations for those suffering in the pandemic were blocked by the Turkish Interior Ministry at the end of March, so that the money couldn’t be used.
This coincided with the start of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s own national donation campaign.
“The logic behind these campaigns is forming a state within state. No one has a right to do that, and the laws do not permit it,” Erdogan said during a press conference.
The municipalities, however, insisted that they are better placed to help local people.
The Covid-19 pandemic is expected to make 5 million people unemployed in Turkey.

