You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon has avoided coronavirus worst case scenario, health minister says

Lebanon has avoided coronavirus worst case scenario, health minister says

Lebanon has recorded 24 deaths from the coronavirus so far. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/csfnh

Updated 26 April 2020
Arab News

Lebanon has avoided coronavirus worst case scenario, health minister says

  • The country’s COVID-19 toll stood at 704 on Sunday – one of the countries with the lowest cases in the region
  • Hassan said this figure was due to Lebanon’s “cooperation and collaboration between the ministries concerned”
Updated 26 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanon’s Public Health Minister Hamad Hassan has praised the way the government managed the coronavirus outbreak, saying it has avoided a “bad scenario” of mass infections and deaths, state-run National News Agency has reported.

The country’s COVID-19 toll stood at 704 on Sunday – one of the countries with the lowest cases in the region. There have been 24 deaths from the virus so far.

Hassan said this figure was due to Lebanon’s “cooperation and collaboration between the ministries concerned.”

He said it was particularly notable given the country’s “financial and catastrophic conditions,” adding other more capable countries “have not been able to cope with the widespread of the disease.”

But the Lebanese government should not be lenient, Hassan said, as it gradually eases down lockdown measures.

Topics: Lebanon Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Attackers lob explosive at Lebanon bank amid currency crisis
Hariri blames Prime Minister Diab for Lebanon’s economic crisis

UN chief slams Israel’s ‘unilateral’ actions that harm Palestinians amid COVID-19 outbreak

Updated 26 April 2020
Arab News

UN chief slams Israel’s ‘unilateral’ actions that harm Palestinians amid COVID-19 outbreak

  • Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Aboul Gheit has warned Israel might exploit the pandemic to annex parts of the Palestinian territories
  • The UN chief said such “unilateral Israeli actions” would jeopardize negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians
Updated 26 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has criticized Israel for its intention to annex parts of the West Bank, especially amid the coronavirus outbreak that poses risks to the fragile Palestinian community.

Guterres was responding to a letter penned by the Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Aboul Gheit warning Israel might exploit the pandemic to annex parts of the Palestinian territories, the Jordan News Agency reported.

The UN chief said such “unilateral Israeli actions” would jeopardize negotiations between the two groups, as well as kill other efforts of a peace deal.

Aboul Gheit had earlier urged the UN to take seriously Israel’s actions against regional stability and security.

Topics: UN Israel Palestine Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Thousands demonstrate against Israeli coalition deal
Middle-East
Pompeo: West Bank annexation plans an ‘Israeli decision’

Latest updates

How to safely buy groceries in Saudi Arabia during the coronavirus pandemic
Satellite imagery finds likely Kim train amid health rumors
Lebanon’s top Christian cleric backs central bank governor as currency tumbles
Indian woman gang raped after quarantined alone in school -police
Dubai financial district introduces COVID-19 directive, allows employment changes, protects jobs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.