Egypt registers highest number of new coronavirus infections

Men wearing face masks walk along a street before curfew in Shubra El Kheima, Al Qalyubia Governorate, north of Cairo. (REUTERS)
Updated 44 sec ago
AFP

  • Egypt has imposed curfews and closed airports in order to prevent the spread of the virus through its population of roughly 100 million
CAIRO: Egypt registered 260 new infections of the novel coronavirus and 22 deaths, the health ministry said on Tuesday, the highest daily rise for both figures.
In total 5,042 people have been infected and 359 died since the start of the outbreak, the ministry said in a statement. A total of 1,304 have recovered.
Egypt, a country of 100 million, has closed its airports to contain the pandemic and imposed a night curfew but pushed back the starting time to 9 p.m., two hours later than initially in place. 

