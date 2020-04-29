Second US Navy ship hit by COVID outbreak returns to port

You are here

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd, where 64 sailors of the 300-strong crew tested positive for COVID-19. (Handout via Reuters)
AFP

  • With 63 percent of the 300-strong USS Kidd crew tested, 64 sailors were found positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON: A US destroyer hit by dozens of coronavirus cases sailed into San Diego Tuesday for cleaning, making it the second Navy warship temporarily put out of action by the pandemic.
With 63 percent of the 300-strong crew tested as of Tuesday, 64 sailors aboard the USS Kidd were found positive for COVID-19, the Navy said.
Two had been medically evacuated to the US mainland last week, and 15 others were subsequently transferred to another vessel with better medical facilities — the USS Makin Island — for monitoring “due to persistent symptoms,” it said.
The first cases surfaced last week while the Kidd had been patrolling for drug smugglers in the Caribbean.
Medical personnel were quickly flown to the ship to conduct tests, and it was ordered back to port in the southern California city, where the crew will be evacuated and quarantined while the ship undergoes a “strategic deep-cleaning regimen.”
The first vessel struck by an outbreak of the disease, the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, remains at dock in Guam after one month while 4,800 crew are treated and the massive ship is sterilized.
All of the crew has been tested and 969 found positive for the coronavirus. One sailor died.
Overall, the US Department of Defense says that more than 6,640 military and civilian personnel and family members have tested positive for coronavirus, with 27 deaths.

Topics: Coronavirus US

Brazil passes 5,000 deaths from coronavirus

Updated 52 sec ago
AFP

Brazil passes 5,000 deaths from coronavirus

  • Experts believe the overall number of COVID-19 cases could be 12 to 15 times higher
Updated 52 sec ago
AFP

BRASÍLIA: Brazil, the South American country worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, has registered more than 5,000 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry announced Tuesday, pushing the toll above that of China.
A record 474 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, with the number of infections rising to 71,886, the ministry said.
China, where the virus first emerged before spreading across the world, has recorded about 4,600 deaths.
The ministry said Brazil’s toll could be higher than Tuesday’s official figure of 5,107, as the cause of 1,156 further deaths are under investigation.
Experts believe the overall number of COVID-19 cases could be 12 to 15 times higher, due to a large number of undetected cases given the lack of testing availability across the country’s 210 million population.
Deaths among vulnerable indigenous communities rose by 15 on Monday, a jump of 50 percent in the past five days, according to the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil.
President Jair Bolsonaro regularly expresses his impatience with restrictions imposed by the state governors to slow the disease’s spread and has pushed hard for economic activity to restart.
Asked about the rising death count, Bolsonaro responded, “And what? I am sorry about it. What do you want me to do?”
“I am Messias,” he said, referring to his middle name, which means Messiah, “but I don’t do miracles.”
Health Minister Nelson Teich, who took office earlier this month after the controversial firing of his predecessor, said last week as the death toll hit 3,000 that it was premature to attribute the rise in fatalities to a surge in COVID-19 infections.
He suggested it could instead be the result of an increase in testing.
Sao Paulo, the hardest-hit state with a third of the country’s cases, plans to gradually resume economic activity — sector by sector — from May 11.
Rio de Janeiro and southeastern Minas Gerais states are preparing similar measures, while the federal district of Brasilia and southern Santa Catarina state have already resumed certain activities.

Topics: Coronavirus Brazil

