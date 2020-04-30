UAE sends coronavirus relief aid to the Philippines, Nepal

DUBAI: The UAE government has separately sent aid plans to the Philippines and Nepal to help the countries’ efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.

Each of the relief flights contain seven metric tons of medical supplies that would assist approximately 7,000 medical frontliners in the Philippines and Nepal as they work to contain the virus, state news agency WAM reported.

“Our two countries share a deep partnership between our governments and peoples, and it is our sincere hope that such assistance enables the Philippines to take the necessary action to defend itself against COVID-19,” Hamad Saeed Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, the UAE envoy to the Philippines, said.

The UAE has so far provided more than 334 metric tons of aid to over 32 countries, supporting nearly 334,000 medical professionals in the process.