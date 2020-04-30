You are here

UAE sends coronavirus relief aid to the Philippines, Nepal

The relief flights to the Philippines and Nepal each carried seven metric tons of medical supplies.
DUBAI:  The UAE government has separately sent aid plans to the Philippines and Nepal to help the countries’ efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.

Each of the relief flights contain seven metric tons of medical supplies that would assist approximately 7,000 medical frontliners in the Philippines and Nepal as they work to contain the virus, state news agency WAM reported.

“Our two countries share a deep partnership between our governments and peoples, and it is our sincere hope that such assistance enables the Philippines to take the necessary action to defend itself against COVID-19,” Hamad Saeed Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, the UAE envoy to the Philippines, said.

The UAE has so far provided more than 334 metric tons of aid to over 32 countries, supporting nearly 334,000 medical professionals in the process.

DUBAI: The UAE government confirmed 549 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 11,929.

Health officials likewise said that 148 patients had fully recovered for the disease, with the total number of recoveries now at 2,329, state news agency WAM said.

The recovered cases constitute 20 percent of all infections in the country, Dr. Amna Al-Dahak Al-Shamsi, government spokesperson, said in a press briefing.

“We are optimistic that with the dedication of frontline doctors and paramedics who use the most advanced methods of treatment, we will soon have more recovered patients,” she said

Dr. Al-Shamsi emphasized that the rate of infection does not exceed 0.12 percent of the population of the UAE.

“We reassure the general public that we will spare no effort to address this crisis and curb the spread of the virus,” she noted.

However, nine more patients succumbed to coronavirus disease related complications, bringing the country’s death toll to 98.

