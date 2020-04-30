You are here

Britain is past coronavirus peak, says PM Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during a remote press conference to update the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street in central London on April 30, 2020. (AFP)
  • Johnson offered hope to locked-down Britons, but urged them to stick with restrictions designed to slow the spread of the virus
  • Britain now has the second-highest official COVID-19 death toll in Europe with more than 26,000 deaths
LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain was now past the peak of its coronavirus outbreak and promised to set out a lockdown exit strategy next week, despite rising deaths and criticism of his government’s response.
Holding his first news conference since recovering from COVID-19, and a day after his fiancee gave birth, Johnson offered hope to locked-down Britons, but urged them to stick with restrictions designed to slow the spread of the virus.
“I can confirm today that for the first time, we are past the peak of this disease,” Johnson said. “We’re past the peak and we’re on the downward slope, and we have so many reasons to be hopeful for the long term.”
Nevertheless, Britain now has the second-highest official COVID-19 death toll in Europe with more than 26,000 deaths.
That has put pressure on the government over its response to the outbreak and is fueling caution in lifting restrictions on movement in case that leads to a second spike.
But, with rising unemployment and many companies crippled, the government is coming under pressure to outline an exit strategy.
Johnson promised to set out next week a “menu of options” on how the lockdown could be relaxed, but said the exact dates of any change would be driven by scientific advice and data.
The government is also facing questions over its likely failure to meet a target Heath Minister Matt Hancock set of carrying out 100,000 daily tests for the virus by the end of April, with testing seen as key to ending the lockdown.
Johnson returned to work on Monday having recovered after being infected with the virus, which left him gravely ill in intensive care at the peak of the outbreak.
Delaying any paternity leave, he earlier headed a virtual meeting of his cabinet.
Johnson imposed strict economic and social limits six weeks ago to slow the spread of the virus, and his ministers have since repeatedly refused to discuss when it will end. Instead, the government has set five broad conditions which must be met before restrictions can be relaxed.
“It’s thanks to that massive collective effort to shield the NHS (National Health Service) that we avoided an uncontrollable and catastrophic epidemic, where the reasonable worst case scenario was 500,000 deaths,” he said.
A first review into the lockdown must come before May 7 and scientific advisers have been presenting ministers with a menu of options over how it might be eased.
The opposition Labour Party has accused the government of being slow to react to the crisis, by delaying the imposition of the lockdown and then failing to ramp up the provision of protective equipment to frontline staff and the number of tests.
Earlier, ministers indicated that their testing target is unlikely to be met.
NHS Providers, a body representing hospital, community and ambulance services in the state-run health service, said the 100,000 target was a “red herring” which could be distracting attention from ensuring those who needed a test got one.
“Testing is one area where, despite all the work delivered by trusts and the NHS, the health and care system as a whole has struggled to develop an effective, coordinated approach,” said Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers.
“Setting a target for a number of tests for 30 April may have had a galvanizing effect. But what matters most is an updated strategy to take us through the exit from lockdown.”

Bad hair day? How one Paris salon plans lockdown exit

Updated 8 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Bad hair day? How one Paris salon plans lockdown exit

  • No one is having their hair highlighted right now in the Christophe Bruno salon in Paris
  • Amaru is removing seven of the salon's 14 posts to ensure at least 1.5 metres between clients
Updated 8 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: No one is having their hair highlighted or nails painted right now in the Christophe Bruno salon in Paris. Still, co-owner Bruno Amaru is busy stocking up on masks and sanitizer, re-arranging chairs and disinfecting scissors and basins.
Amaru plans to reopen on May 11, the day slated for France to emerge from a coronavirus lockdown now in its seventh week.
From Europe to the Americas, businesses are scrambling to devise measures that minimise the risk of infection once economies reboot and clients return.
He has a financial imperative to be ready: "I've already lost 40,000 euros in two months. I've had to take a loan from the bank to pay the rent and make payments that I owe."
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday said the draconian restrictions on public life had saved tens of thousands of lives but that the time had come to ease the restrictions and rescue an economy in free-fall.
But it will not be a return to business as usual.
Amaru is removing seven of the salon's 14 posts to ensure at least 1.5 metres between clients. Half the clients means half the revenue. To help offset some of the losses, he is raising his tariffs by 5%.
The salon's staffing will fall from five - the two owners, two freelancers and an apprentice - to three. They will all wear masks.
So too will those having their hair cut and nails polished. Anyone who refuses won't set foot inside, Amaru said. Chairs, scissors and hair dryers will be disinfected between each cut.
Even the old copies of Paris Match and Elle magazine that filled the salon's shelves are being thrown away.
Reservations are already piling in.
"I passed by to make an appointment," said one lady, a regular client taking advantage of lockdown rules that allow people out to buy groceries, seek medical care, go to work or get exercise to book an early slot. "Because at the end of this lockdown, I think we're all going to have the same problem."
But with reduced capacity, Amaru is already booked up for a week after May 11 and expects to deal with plenty of hair in a sorry state.
"People's roots are growing out, it's getting urgent for my clients!" Amaru said. "They said they were 'closing non-essential businesses'. Now we see we're truly essential!"

