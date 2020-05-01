Syria says Israeli helicopters strike targets in southern Syria

You are here

Israeli helicopters fired several rockets from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on targets inside southern Syria, Syrian state media reported on Friday.
Reuters

  • Opposition sources in the area said several militia posts near Quneitra were targeted in the attack
  • A regional intelligence source said Israel was stepping up raids in Syria at a time when world attention and the region were distracted by the coronavirus pandemic
AMMAN: Israeli helicopters fired several rockets from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on targets inside southern Syria, Syrian state media reported on Friday, in what intelligence sources say is part of an increase in strikes against Iran-backed militias.
Opposition sources in the area said several militia posts near Quneitra were targeted in the attack, which reports said caused only material damage.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.
Bases and convoys run by Lebanon’s Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia, which has a strong presence in the Syrian Golan Heights, have been hit by Israel in recent years.
A regional intelligence source said Israel was stepping up raids in Syria at a time when world attention and the region, including Syria, were distracted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Separately, the Syrian army said on Friday a series of blasts at an ammunition depot east of Homs had led to casualties but was not caused by an attack as earlier announced.
However, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the blasts were caused by Israeli strikes targeting a military base on the Homs-Palmyra road run by Hezbollah.
Two weeks ago, an Israeli drone attack targeted a car carrying forces from Hezbollah in southern Syria along the border with Lebanon without causing casualties.
A few days later, Israel struck central Syria near the ancient city of Palmyra, in what regional intelligence sources said were Iranian-backed outposts and a command center.
Israel has acknowledged in recent years it has conducted many raids inside Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011.
After Syria announced last Monday it had intercepted airstrikes by Israel near the capital Damascus, Israeli defense minister Naftali Bennett told Israeli media that Israel would step up its campaign against Iran in Syria.
“We have moved from blocking Iran’s entrenchment in Syria to forcing it out of there, and we will not stop,” Bennett said in a statement.
“We will not allow more strategic threats to grow just across our borders without taking action, We will continue to take the fight to the enemy’s territory,” Bennett said.
The Syrian army said Monday’s strikes had killed three Syrian civilians and injured several others from shrapnel that hit their homes.
Israel says Iran’s military presence in Syria, where its militias are fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar al Assad’s forces, is a strategic threat and claims Tehran seeks a permanent presence along its northern borders.
The threat of direct confrontation between arch-enemies Israel and Iran has long simmered in Syria.
Assad has said Iranian forces are welcome to stay in Syria after years of military victories in which Iran and Russia have played a key role in bringing back most of the country under his control.

Jerusalem residents concerned Israel is changing their residency rights

Daoud Kuttab

  • ‘Jerusalemites did not go to Israel; Israel came to Jerusalem,’ says university official
AMMAN: Palestinian residents of Jerusalem, as well as Syrian residents of the occupied Golan Heights, are complaining that they are facing unprecedented discrimination when traveling home to Israel due to the fact that they don’t have Israeli citizenship.

Residents of occupied Jerusalem and the Golan, which were annexed by Israel in 1967 and 1981, have complained that they are being denied the right to board planes to return home without an special ishur (permit).

They have been told that this permit has to be obtained from Israeli embassies or the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Munir Nuseibah, director of the Community Action Center at Al-Quds University, confirmed the problem and told Arab News that complaints were coming in to the center about Jerusalemites running into problems at airports.

“The complaints are very worrisome. It is scary to learn of new Israeli procedures that change what we have been used to for decades.”

Khader Abu Alia, an English language teacher at Al-Quds University, told his colleagues at the university that he was barred from entering the country.

He sent a message to members of the Israeli Knesset saying he had needed to travel in mid-March to the US, and that when he boarded the return flight on April 14 he was told that he was not allowed in upon arriving at Ben Gurion Airport passport control, because he didn’t have an Israeli passport.”

Students trying to board an Israel Airlines flight from Moscow on April 24 were barred and told that only individuals holding Israeli passports would be allowed to travel to Israel.

The problem was later resolved and the students were allowed to travel.

Another problem occurred when students, including from Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, tried and failed to board a plane from Turkey to Israel, and needed the intervention of Arab members of the Knesset before they were allowed to travel back home.

Nuseibah told Arab News that it was unclear if there were any new regulations or if this problem was as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, or if the virus was being used as a cover to pass-through new discriminatory laws.

“We have prepared legal action to challenge this new regulation but decided to hold off on this until we find out whether the problems that have been faced by returning Jerusalemites is a one-off bureaucratic problem or a new policy change.”

Nuseibah told Arab News that they had contacted Ahmad Tibi, the Israeli Arab member of the Knesset, who reassured him that there had been no change in policy.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and check with the Ministry of Interior and the Foreign Ministry before deciding whether there is indeed policy change or not.

“If we reach the conclusion that there is a policy change, we will go ahead with the lawsuit that the new policy is a discriminatory one.”

Nuseibah concluded that “Jerusalemites did not go to Israel but Israel came to Jerusalem and therefore the people of the city have a right to travel and return without any discriminatory regulations.”

