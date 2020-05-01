You are here

India extends coronavirus lockdown for two weeks, with some easing

Municipal workers spray disinfectant on a street during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai on May 01, 2020. (AFP)
  • There are concerns that if the virus catches hold in a big way, India's poorly funded health care system will be severely stretched
  • Some experts have said the vast country of 1.3 billion, home to some of the most congested cities in the world, is not testing enough
NEW DELHI: The Indian government said on Friday that the world's biggest coronavirus lockdown will be extended for two weeks beyond May 4, but with some easing of restrictions.
The home ministry said in a statement that in view of "significant gains in the COVID-19 situation", areas with few or no cases would see "considerable relaxations".
The lockdown imposed on March 25 has caused misery for millions of workers in India's vast informal sector and dealt a major blow to Asia's third-biggest economy.
However the stringent restrictions have been credited with keeping confirmed cases of coronavirus to a relatively low 35,365 as of Friday, with 1,152 deaths.
But some experts have said the vast country of 1.3 billion, home to some of the most congested cities in the world, is not testing enough.
In addition, there are concerns that if the virus catches hold in a big way, India's poorly funded health care system will be severely stretched.
The government has now divided India into red zones with "significant risk of spread of the infection"; green zones with either zero cases or no confirmed cases in the past 21 days; and those in between as orange.
Red and orange zones will continue to have intensified contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and no movement in or out except for medical emergencies and the supply of essential goods and services, the home ministry statement said.

  • Cobra Biologics is one of the firms working to make a potential vaccine known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19
  • British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca has also joined the Oxford vaccine program
LONDON: A manufacturer of a possible COVID-19 vaccine being developed by British scientists said on Friday it may know by the end of May if it can make a million doses a month with a view to building stocks for commercial supply when the vaccine is approved.
Cobra Biologics is one of the firms working to make a potential vaccine known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 being developed by scientists at the University of Oxford.
Chief Executive Peter Coleman said the firm is not responsible for proving the efficacy of the vaccine, with those trials being run by the Oxford team, and there was a lot of risk involved in the project.
But he said that if a 200-liter manufacturing run planned for the middle of May were successful, the company would be ready to produce 1 million doses a month.
“(That’s) more than enough for clinical trials, but also potentially a start to stock up for commercial supply,” Coleman told Reuters, adding that it could have capacity for up to two million doses in repeat batches.
“The speed at which we’re operating is much quicker than it ordinarily is. And to start building up batches for commercial supply before you’ve even got to phase one (clinical trials) is pretty unusual.”
British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca has joined the Oxford vaccine program to develop, produce and distribute the potential vaccine to help make it available as soon as possible if it succeeds in clinical trials.
Coleman said AstraZeneca’s involvement could help with the rapid scaling-up of the vaccine on a global stage, but said that Cobra Biologics and two other contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) with a similar capacity that were already involved would still play a pivotal role.
“The current consortium of CDMOs will be a fundamental part of the manufacturing of this vaccine. AstraZeneca has a lot of capability,” he said.
“But I think at this moment in time, given the intensity and speed that’s required, it makes common sense to stick with the CDMOs you’ve got at the moment and then at some point in the future, transition to something else.”
Coleman said that processes that might previously have taken years were being boiled down to five months, and that safety work already carried out on a Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) vaccine could help speed up the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“It’s not from a standing start. There’s been a lot of work, and the products have been modified in such a way that the safety work from the early clinical trials is equally applicable,” Coleman said.
Asked about comments by AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot that it will know whether the vaccine will be effective in June or July, Coleman said that his firm was focused on the manufacture of the vaccine rather than determining its efficacy.
“I trust the university with that July outcome,” he said. “And then if it’s positive, the race is on to produce as many batches as possible.”

