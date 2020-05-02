You are here

Crash brings down Singapore oil tycoon

Singapore tycoon O.K. Lim built up his oil empire from a single-truck outfit. But the trading hero’s rags-to-riches saga ended when global oil markets were plunged into turmoil by the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
AFP

Crash brings down Singapore oil tycoon

  • High-risk strategy backfires as trading giant O.K. Lim reveals debts of more than $4bn in bombshell affidavit
AFP

SIGAPORE: Singapore tycoon O.K. Lim built up his oil empire from a single-truck outfit through hard work and high-risk gambles, a rags-to-riches tale that made him a legend among crude traders.

But it all came crashing down when oil markets were plunged into unprecedented turmoil by the coronavirus pandemic and revealed the keen poker player appeared to have overplayed his hand.
Lim — who projected a down-to-earth image but was, according to people who knew him, a “major risk-taker” — dashed to court seeking protection from creditors for his firm Hin Leong Trading last month.
In a bombshell affidavit seen by AFP, Lim revealed the oil trader had “in truth... not been making profits in the last few years,”  despite having officially reported a healthy profit in 2019.
He admitted the firm he founded in the 1960s after emigrating from China had hidden $800 million in losses over the years, while it also owes almost $4 billion to banks.
Lim took responsibility for ordering the company, one of Asia’s biggest oil traders, not to report the losses and also confessed it had sold off inventories that were supposed to backstop loans.
Hin Leong — meaning “prosperity” in Chinese — is one of the biggest industry casualties yet of the crude market collapse, and its demise last month marks an ignominious fall from grace for Lim.
The businessman, whose full name is Lim Oon Kuin, started the company with a single delivery truck shortly before Singapore became independent in 1965.
It grew into a major supplier of fuel used by ships, and its rise in some ways mirrored Singapore’s growth from a gritty port to an affluent financial hub.
The firm played a key role in helping the city-state become the world’s top ship refueling port, observers say, and it expanded into ship chartering and management with a subsidiary that has a fleet of more than 150 vessels.
The picture that emerges of Lim himself, now in his 70s, is complex.
On one hand, he was a low-profile individual who sought to project a humble image. But he maintained a firm grip on Hin Leong, with one oil trader in Singapore — who spoke anonymously — describing him as a “typical Asian patriarch making all the decisions for the family business.”
Jorge Montepeque, a veteran crude market executive who did business with Lim for a decade until 2001, said the Hin Leong founder could appear “almost detached” in meetings, as if unaware of what was happening.

FASTFACT

Global oil demand has collapsed by around a third this year because of the pandemic.

“But that’s not true, he very much knows what is going on... The reality is that he has been a major risk-taker,” he said.
The firm’s collapse has prompted a police investigation and sent shockwaves through the financial community, with a government agency offering assurances that the city-state’s “oil-trading sector remains resilient.”
The Singapore oil trader said: “Nobody appeared to have thought that anything was amiss. “The sentiment was that Hin Leong was too big to fail.”
But it appears that taking risks and failing to hedge against a downturn came back to bite Hin Leong when it was hit by a double blow — a Saudi-Russia price war and a virus-triggered demand shock.
Global oil demand has collapsed by around a third, according to some estimates, as the pandemic brings economic activity to a standstill.
A slide presentation made by Hin Leong for creditors before it went to court showed the company had total liabilities of $4.05 billion against assets of $714 million. Bank debts of $3.85 billion comprised the lion’s share of its liabilities, with large sums owed to lenders including HSBC, Dutch bank ABN Amro and France’s Societe Generale.
“What caught many by surprise was that they didn’t have the cash. I mean, these guys were big,” the oil trader said.
Hin Leong did not respond to requests for comment.
Lim has stepped down from his positions as director and managing director, although Hin Leong’s final fate is still uncertain at this stage.
Observers say that the firm had likely hoped China would contain the virus and the oil market turmoil would be short-lived.
But such a strategy, said oil executive Montepeque, was highly risky.

US oil giants slash capital budgets after crude crash

AFP

US oil giants slash capital budgets after crude crash

  • Exxon Mobil and Chevron announced the belt-tightening moves as they reported first quarter results
AFP

NEW YORK: Exxon Mobil and Chevron announced deep spending cuts Friday as the petroleum industry girds for a potentially prolonged downturn due to low commodity prices in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. 

Both US oil giants announced the belt-tightening moves as they reported first quarter results, a period that saw oil prices retreat, but which preceded the first-ever drop in US crude futures to negative territory in April. 

The two US giants said they were preserving cash to maintain a dividend for investors. On Thursday, European rival Royal Dutch Shell cut its dividend for the first time since the 1940s. 

“COVID-19 has significantly impacted near-term demand, resulting in oversupplied markets and unprecedented pressure on commodity prices and margins,” said Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods. 

“While we manage through these challenging times, we are not losing sight of the long-term fundamentals that drive our business. 

FASTFACT

Exxon Mobil reported a $610 million loss for the first quarter, compared with $2.4 billion in profits in the year-ago period.

Economic activity will return, and populations and standards will increase, which will, in turn, drive demand for our products and recovery of the industry.” 

Exxon Mobil reported a $610 million loss for the first quarter, compared with $2.4 billion in profits in the year-ago period. Revenues fell 11.7 percent to $56.2 billion. 

The loss included $2.9 billion in non-cash costs on inventory and assets because of low commodity prices. 

US oil futures have remained volatile since closing in negative territory for the first time on April 20. While major oil producers have agreed to trim output, analysts fear the market remains brittle. 

Exxon Mobil reduced capital spending by 30 percent to around $23 billion for 2020 and will trim operating expenses by 15 percent. 

The company will slow some projects in the US Permian Basin and Mozambique, as well as expansions of downstream and chemical plants. The company “continues to  monitor market developments and evaluation additional reduction steps,” Exxon Mobil said. 

Chevron reported first-quarter profits of $3.6 billion, up 35.9 percent from the year-ago period. Revenues fell 10.5 percent to $31.5 billion. 

Although oil and natural gas prices were lower than in the year-ago period, the company’s downstream division scored much higher profits due in part to lower crude prices. 

Still, the company’s press release noted that “financial results in future periods are expected to be depressed as long as current market conditions persist.” 

Chevron announced it was further trimming 2020 capital spending by $2 billion to $14 billion in response to the operating environment. The company in late March had slashed the budget by 20 percent. 

“Chevron is responding to these unprecedented challenges by making changes to what we control, and with a commitment to protect the long-term health and value of the company,” said CEO Mike Wirth. 

 

