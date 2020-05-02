You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines' top court moves to decongest jails across the country over COVID-19 fears

Philippines' top court moves to decongest jails across the country over COVID-19 fears

COVID-19 infections has prompted the Philippine Supreme Court to expedite the release of thousands of Philippine inmates. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n25ru

Updated 02 May 2020
Ellie Aben

Philippines' top court moves to decongest jails across the country over COVID-19 fears

  • Reports say hundreds of inmates contracting coronavirus 
  • 9,731 inmates had been released based on the revised measures
Updated 02 May 2020
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines’ top court has revised procedures to release inmates at the earliest opportunity in order to decongest jails and limit the spread of COVID-19, a Supreme Court official said Saturday.

Marvic Leonen, an associate justice at the court, said that 9,731 inmates had been released based on the revised measures between March 15 and April 29.

“Of the 9,731, 2,801 are from the National Capital Region (Metro Manila); 4,657 from Luzon; 1,072 from the Visayas and 1,920 from Mindanao ... and we continue as much as we can to decongest the jails,” Leonen said in a virtual news briefing.

It follows calls from human rights groups and prison reform advocates to release low-level offenders and sick and elderly prisoners after the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology said last week that at least 195 prisoners had contracted the disease, while the Bureau of Corrections had recorded 50 cases.

The Philippines has the most congested penal system in the world, with a total jail population of more than 215,000 as of November 2019 occupying space intended for a maximum capacity of 40,000, based on data from World Prison Brief.

Additionally, the International Committee of the Red Cross reported that the 467 jails nationwide were at 534 percent capacity in March 2020. 

Leonen said the release of more inmates under the initiative depended on the outcome of court procedures.

“I can only hope that those that deserve to be released will be released, and those that deserve to be detained will be detained.”

He added that they were monitoring the revised mechanisms to address the urgent needs of inmates, despite the courts being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the new measures adopted is the use of video-conferencing to hear and resolve pressing matters filed by inmates in areas that remain under lockdown, or in detention facilities with reported cases of infections.

The Supreme Court has also allowed the online filing of cases and posting of bail requests, in addition to reducing the bail amount and authorizing the release of certain prisoners. 

“I have heard that the Department of Justice is planning to make enforceable some abbreviated rules in terms of pardons and parole,” Leonen said, adding that trimming the jail population was not just the responsibility of the court but of local governments, the executive as well as the legislature.

While the Supreme Court understood the gravity of the humanitarian crisis facing the country, it needed to hear all parties to be able to come out with a solution.

“It may not be as fast as people think. We are not the executive, certainly we are not the legislature, but we are careful about setting a precedent during these times.”

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Philippines

Related

World
Philippines expedites release of inmates amid COVID-19 scare
Special
World
Philippines gears up to bring more overseas citizens home as COVID-19 pandemic rages on

British MPs demand UK sanctions over Israel’s West Bank annexation plan

Updated 02 May 2020
Arab News

British MPs demand UK sanctions over Israel’s West Bank annexation plan

  • 127 politicians from across political spectrum express ‘outrage’ over ‘serious breach of international law’
Updated 02 May 2020
Arab News

LONDON: British politicians from across the political spectrum have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanding that the government make clear its intention to impose sanctions on Israel if it presses ahead with plans to annex occupied Palestinian territory.

It comes in the wake of a coalition government agreement between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz, which is set to propose legislation approving the annexation of the Jordan Valley and other parts of the West Bank, a key electoral pledge of Netanyahu’s Likud party.

The 127 members of the UK Parliament and House of Lords who signed the letter expressed their “outrage” at the new Israeli government’s annexation plan.

The letter said such a move would prove a “mortal blow to chances of peace between Israelis and Palestinians based on any viable two-state solution,” and would be “a serious breach of international law.”

The signatories include former Liberal Democrat leader Lord Menzies Campbell, former Shadow Home Secretary Dianne Abbott MP, former Conservative Party chairs Baroness Sayeeda Warsi and Lord Chris Patten, and Sir Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Sir Winston Churchill.

FASTFACT

West Bank-Crimea comparisons

The British leaders said not sanctioning Israel in such an event would contradict the precedent set in the UK’s sanctioning of Russia in the wake of its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

They said not sanctioning Israel in such an event would contradict the precedent set in the UK’s sanctioning of Russia in the wake of its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

That, they said, was a “recent example where Britain quite properly opposed such acts with appropriate measures, including robust sanctions.”

The letter added: “If we are to prevent other states with territorial ambitions from copying Israeli illegal behavior, the UK must take a lead in standing up to this aggression.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu has ignored our words. We need to prevent his government from setting this alarmingly dangerous precedent in international relations.”

The letter was organized by the Council for Arab-British Understanding (CAABU), which called the breadth of feeling across the UK’s political spectrum on the issue “unprecedented.”

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy, meanwhile, has written a separate letter to her government counterpart Dominic Raab, asking him to publicly state his opposition to the annexation plan.

CAABU said in a statement: “Politicians including former cabinet members, ministers and senior diplomats, demanded actions not words in opposing any Israeli annexation.”

Its Director Chris Doyle added: “Sanctions should not be entered into lightly but such an action would more than warrant it, just as we did with Russia over Crimea. For too long we have stood and watched as Israel violated Palestinian human rights.”

CAABU Chairman David Jones MP said: “I am sure the (UK) government understands just how serious a breach of international law any Israeli annexation of Palestinian territory would be. As this letter shows, it would have widespread support to hold Israel account should it cross this line.  

“Sadly this will probably require more than words; but such a violation of the rule of law cannot go unchallenged. I hope Israeli leaders will think twice before such a drastic decision, which would irrevocably destroy the chances of a lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinian people.” 

The EU strongly condemned Israel’s annexation plan at a UN meeting in April.

Topics: UK Israel Palestine sanctions

Related

Update
Middle-East
Arab League slams Israel’s West Bank annexation plans ‘a new war crime’
Special
Middle-East
Israel ‘closes door on peace’ with plan to annex West Bank

Latest updates

Turkey ‘will run out of dollars by July’, economists warn
What We Are Reading Today: The Inevitability of Tragedy by Barry Gewen
INTERVIEW: Saudi Arabia is open for business despite the pandemic 
Farmers markets scaling down with eye on safety
Virgin Galactic completes first glide flight

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.