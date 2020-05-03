You are here

  • Home
  • Premier League can overcome restart challenges, says Brady

Premier League can overcome restart challenges, says Brady

The Etihad Stadium complex, home to English Premier League football team Manchester City, is pictured on April 21, 2020 as life in Britain continues during the nationwide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. (AFP / Paul Ellis)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4r3b9

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Premier League can overcome restart challenges, says Brady

  • Clubs told at Friday’s meeting that remaining 92 matches of season must be played at neutral venues
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: West Ham Vice Chairman Karren Brady insists that every Premier League club wants to complete the season despite there being “a lot of obstacles” to restarting the campaign.

Clubs were presented with the league’s “Project Restart” plans at a meeting on Friday and were told the remaining 92 matches of the 2019-2020 season must be played at neutral venues.

That is an extra sticking point to a litany of other logistical issues as there remains opposition on sporting integrity grounds about the idea of not finishing the campaign on a home-and-away basis.

“At yesterday’s meeting, every club said it wants the season to restart,” said Brady in her column for the Sun newspaper.

“The only common theme from all the Prem clubs is that any compromises have to be fair and uphold the integrity of the game.

“Players and managers have to be key decision-makers on the protocols as there is a long way to go from where we are now to actually getting playing again.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero admitted this week that players are ‘scared’ at the prospect of being rushed back into action.
  • Brighton’s Glenn Murray questioned whether it is right for football’s return to drain resources from public services such as ambulance crews and police.

“There are a lot of obstacles to overcome and no doubt many compromises to make.”

Brighton Chief Executive Paul Barber said on Thursday that the idea of not playing matches home and away was a “further imperfection” on top of games being behind closed doors.

Before plans to return to playing can progress, the Premier League clubs must also address the thorny issues of testing and player welfare.

Players, coaches and backroom staff would reportedly be tested two or three times a week and could be forced to quarantine in hotels away from their families to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The Bundesliga’s ambitious plans to return to playing matches this month were dealt a blow with the news on Friday that three people at Cologne have tested positive for coronavirus and been placed in a 14-day quarantine.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero admitted this week that players are “scared” at the prospect of being rushed back into action, while Brighton’s Glenn Murray questioned whether it is right for football’s return to drain resources from public services such as ambulance crews and police.

The proposal of neutral venues by the Premier League is designed to reduce the number of medical, security and broadcast personnel needed at every match.

“It’s clear that the location of the games when the league recommences will be subject to approval from both the Government and Sports Grounds Safety Authority,” added Brady.

“They could argue neutral grounds better protect the welfare of all involved and reduce the burden on public services like police and ambulance.”

Topics: Egyptian Premier League Manchester city West Ham Coronavirus

Related

Sport
Premier League return date still not clear, says Brady
Sport
British F1 race ‘not a given,’ says Silverstone boss

Equal pay case: Judge rules against US women’s soccer team

Updated 16 min 48 sec ago
AFP

Equal pay case: Judge rules against US women’s soccer team

  • Prominent US women’s team star Megan Rapinoe said after learning of the court’s decision that the battle is not over
  • The women had been seeking back pay of $66 million under the Equal Pay Act
Updated 16 min 48 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: A federal judge dismissed the US women’s soccer team’s bid for equal pay, rejecting claims the players had been underpaid in a crushing defeat for the reigning world champions.

In a 32-page ruling, Judge Gary Klausner of the US District Court for Central California in Los Angeles tossed the women’s claim of pay discrimination, ruling in favor of the US Soccer Federation (USSF).

Klausner did allow the women’s case for unfair treatment in areas such as travel, housing and medical support to proceed to trial, set for June 16 in Los Angeles.

But the judge said the equal pay claims — the central plank of the case — had been dismissed because there was evidence the women had previously turned down an offer in the collective bargaining agreement negotiations to be paid along the lines of the US men’s team.

“The history of negotiations between the parties demonstrates that the WNT rejected an offer to be paid under the same pay-to-play structure as the MNT, and the WNT was willing to forgo higher bonuses for benefits, such as greater base compensation and the guarantee of a higher number of contracted players,” Klausner wrote.

“Accordingly, plaintiffs cannot now retroactively deem their CBA (collective bargaining agreement) worse than the MNT CBA by reference to what they would have made had they been paid under the MNT’s pay-to-play terms structure when they themselves rejected such a structure,” he said.

The US women were left stunned by their defeat on the pay issue. The women had been seeking back pay of $66 million under the Equal Pay Act.

Prominent US women’s team star Megan Rapinoe said after learning of the court’s decision that the battle is not over.

“We will never stop fighting for equality,” she wrote on Twitter.

A spokeswoman for the players reacted with dismay following Friday’s ruling.

“We are shocked and disappointed with today’s decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay,” spokeswoman Molly Levinson said.

“We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women who play this sport will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender.

“We have learned that there are tremendous obstacles to change; we know that it takes bravery and courage and perseverance to stand up to them.”

USSF said Friday night it would continue to work with the women’s program to grow the game in the United States.

“We look forward to working with the Women’s National Team to chart a positive path forward and to grow the game both here at home and around the world,” it said.

“We are committed to continuing that work to ensure our Women’s National Team remains the best in the world.”

The increasingly acrimonious lawsuit had taken a dramatic turn in March, when a filing by lawyers for the federation argued that US men’s team players required a “higher level of skill based on speed and strength” than the women.

The filing triggered outrage among the women’s players while influential sponsors such as Coca-Cola voiced disgust at the remarks.

USSF President Carlos Cordeiro later resigned following the uproar, with Rapinoe accusing the USSF of “blatant sexism” in its legal filings.

The US women, who clinched back-to-back World Cup wins with victory at last year’s finals in France, had based their claim for back pay in the disparities between prize money distributed by FIFA at the men’s and women’s World Cups.

Germany’s men won $35 million for their victory in the 2014 World Cup while France earned $38 million after triumphing in Russia in 2018.

The United States women, victors in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, earned total prize money of $6 million over the two tournaments.

The USSF argued in court that between the years 2015-2019, the women actually were paid more money than the men on both a cumulative and an average per game basis.

During that period the women’s national team received $24 million and an average of $220,747 per game while the men’s team received payments of $18 million and $212,639 per game.

Under the current CBA, which was signed in 2017, more than half the women’s team players receive an annual base salary of $167,000.

Topics: US Soccer Federation (USSF) football

Related

Sport
Sudan’s women pursue soccer dream, challenging conservatives

Latest updates

INTERVIEW: Saudi Arabia is open for business despite the pandemic 
Virgin Galactic completes first glide flight
Premier League can overcome restart challenges, says Brady
Equal pay case: Judge rules against US women’s soccer team
British F1 race ‘not a given,’ says Silverstone boss

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.