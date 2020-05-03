You are here

  • Home
  • Rohingya refugees floating at sea land on Bangladesh island

Rohingya refugees floating at sea land on Bangladesh island

At least 29 Rohingya refugees from a fishing boat floating for weeks in the Bay of Bengal have landed on an island in southern Bangladesh, officials said Sunday. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6d3zv

Updated 13 sec ago
AP

Rohingya refugees floating at sea land on Bangladesh island

  • Rights groups said recently that hundreds of Rohingya are stranded on at least two fishing trawlers between Bangladesh and Malaysia
  • The Rohingya are not recognized as citizens in Myanmar, rendering them stateless, and face other forms of state-sanctioned discrimination
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

DHAKA: At least 29 Rohingya refugees from a fishing boat floating for weeks in the Bay of Bengal have landed on an island in southern Bangladesh, officials said Sunday.
The refugees, including 15 women and six children, landed on Bhasan Char island on Saturday and are believed to be from one of several boats stuck at sea, said Tonmoy Das, the chief local government official in Noakhali district.
Das said food, doctors and a team of 10 policemen were sent to the island to take care of the refugees.
An official from Bangladesh’s Refugee Commissioner’s office in Cox’s Bazar district said the office was aware of the development. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
Rights groups said recently that hundreds of Rohingya are stranded on at least two fishing trawlers between Bangladesh and Malaysia. The refugees reportedly attempted to illegally reach Malaysia, but failed because of strict patrols to keep out the coronavirus.
The United Nations, the British government and Human Rights Watch have recently urged Bangladesh to shelter all the refugees floating at sea, but the government had a lukewarm response, saying all other nations in the Bay of Bengal region should also share the responsibility of sheltering them.
Bhasan Char was previously submerged by monsoon rains but Bangladesh’s government said in January that it was ready to house up to 100,000 Rohingya refugees from the crowded and squalid camps where they’ve lived for years in Cox’s Bazar.
Bangladesh’s navy was involved with a multimillion-dollar project under which flood protection embankments, houses, hospitals and mosques have been built on the island.
But no refugees have agreed so far to move to the island, and the UN and other international agencies did not show much optimism about the relocation to the newly built island.
More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims came to Bangladesh starting in August 2017, when the military in Buddhist-majority Myanmar began a harsh crackdown against them in response to an attack by insurgents. Global rights groups and the UN have called the campaign ethnic cleansing involving rapes, killings and torching of thousands of homes. Currently more than 1 million Rohingya live in Bangladesh.
The Rohingya are not recognized as citizens in Myanmar, rendering them stateless, and face other forms of state-sanctioned discrimination.

Topics: Rohingya Bangladesh

Related

World
Malaysia arrests Rohingya in trafficking crackdown
World
Rohingya camps in Bangladesh put under ‘complete lockdown’

North and South Korea exchange gunfire at border: Seoul

Updated 03 May 2020
AFP

North and South Korea exchange gunfire at border: Seoul

  • The rare exchange of gunfire comes following the reappearance a day earlier of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
  • A South Korean guard post was hit by several shots from the North, the joint chiefs of staff (JCS) said in a statement
Updated 03 May 2020
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea fired multiple gunshots toward the South in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula on Sunday, prompting South Korean troops to fire back, Seoul’s military said.
The rare exchange of gunfire comes following the reappearance a day earlier of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after a near three-week absence from the public eye that triggered intense speculation about his health.
A South Korean guard post was hit by several shots from the North, the joint chiefs of staff (JCS) said in a statement, adding no casualties were reported on the South’s side.
“Our military responded with two rounds of gunfire and a warning announcement according to our manual,” Seoul said.
The JCS added it was communicating with the North via their military hotline to determine the cause of the incident.
The two Koreas remain technically at war after the Korean War ended with an armistice in 1953, and despite its name, the Demilitarized Zone is one of the most fortified places on earth, replete with minefields and barbed-wire fences.
Easing military tensions on their border was one of the agreements reached between Kim and the South’s President Moon Jae-in at a summit in Pyongyang in September 2018.
But most of the deals have not been acted on by the North, with Pyongyang largely cutting off contact with Seoul.

Topics: South Korea North Korea

Related

World
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un appears in public amid health rumors
World
South Korea: no new domestic coronavirus cases

Latest updates

Rohingya refugees floating at sea land on Bangladesh island
REVIEW: ‘Dangerous Lies’ — a messy and lazily paced whodunit
UAE warns against discrimination, imposes massive fine
Kuwait deputy interior minister praises national guard efforts during coronavirus 
Kuwait asks ministries and other gov’t agencies to prepare for ‘return’ to work

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.