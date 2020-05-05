Saudi Shoura Council calls on anti-graft agency to increase coordination with other government bodies

RIYADH: The Saudi Shoura Council on Monday called on the National Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha) to increase coordination with other government bodies to ensure good governance.
In a statement issued to the Saudi Press Agency, Assistant Speaker of the Shoura Council Dr. Yahya bin Abdullah Al-Samaan said that the council also called on the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) to ensure that nutritional values and the calorie count are mentioned on every packaged product that hits the Saudi market.
The council also called on the authority to launch a healthy food initiative for children to raise awareness among people in this regard. The SFDA was also urged to expedite the process of setting standards to ensure the quality of medicines manufactured locally and imported from abroad. The council also called on the authority to ensure the quality of bottled water available in Saudi markets.
In light of the annual report of the General Transport Authority, the Shoura Council urged the authority to restructure jobs in various sectors under the purview of the authority such as rail, land, and maritime transport.
A Shoura member suggested the establishment of a separate site for the Saudi National Center for Document and Archives to help the center improve its performance. Another member called on the center to streamline its functions along modern lines by using artificial intelligence.
The Water, Agriculture and Environment Committee of the Council submitted its report outlining a new farming system in the Kingdom.
