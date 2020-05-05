You are here

China mocks America in Lego-like animation

Updated 05 May 2020
Reuters

SHANGAI: China has published a short animation titled “Once Upon a Virus” mocking the US response to the new coronavirus using Lego-like figures to represent the two countries.
Washington and Beijing are locked in a war of words over the origins of the disease which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has spread to become a global pandemic.
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was confident the coronavirus may have originated in a Chinese virology lab, but declined to describe the evidence.
In the animation posted online by China’s official Xinhua news agency, red curtains open to reveal a stage featuring Lego-like figures in the form of a terracotta warrior wearing a face mask and the Statue of Liberty.
“We discovered a new virus,” says the warrior. “So what?” replies the Statue of Liberty. “It’s only a flu.”
As the warrior issues warnings about the virus and counts off the grim milestones in China’s outbreak, the Statue of Liberty replies dismissively with echoes of Trump’s press conferences in which he played down the severity of the illness.
“Are you listening to yourselves?” asks the warrior as the statue begins to turn red with fever and gets hooked up to an intravenous drip.
“We are always correct, even though we contradict ourselves,” the statue replies.
“That’s what I love about you Americans, your consistency,” says the warrior.
Since its April 29 release on Xinhua’s official YouTube channel, “New China TV,” the video has been viewed more than 960,000 times and was retweeted by some Chinese diplomats.
Both YouTube and Twitter are blocked in China, although China’s diplomats have increasingly taken to global social media platforms to broadcast their messages.
The United States has accused China of misleading the world about the severity of the outbreak, and there are growing calls for an international inquiry into the origins of the virus.
Social media reaction to the video was mixed. Twitter user “masood mortazavi” agreed with the video’s messaging, saying “US follies bemuse no one anymore.”
But some comments came with the hashtag “ChinaLiedPeopleDied” or show Chinese President Xi Jinping in a variety of virus-related visuals. Others were scathing about the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
“Clever propaganda. Where is the bit where the CCP covered it up and publicly shamed a hero doctor who then died?” said Twitter user “AC.”
Along with clips of English-language Xinhua video news stories, New China TV has previously uploaded publicity videos such as one of children of different ethnicities singing praises of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
Lego said it was not involved in the animation.

Young Jordanians showcase 'talent from home' for hit contest

Taleen Hindeleh, 20-year-old daughter of a Jordanian singer, plays the piano at home in Amman. (AFP)
Updated 05 May 2020
AFP

Young Jordanians showcase ‘talent from home’ for hit contest

  • ‘My talent from my home’ attracted more than 67,000 participants and 18 million views on social networks
Updated 05 May 2020
AFP

AMMAN: An online talent contest created to keep young Jordanians busy as they sit out their country’s coronavirus lockdown has proved a hit, with thousands participating and millions watching.

Mahmoud Azzazi, 22, lives in a working-class neighborhood of the capital Amman and is studying culinary arts, but has been turning his mind to music during the lockdown.
He was among the prize winners for his rendition of the song “Sway,” made famous by the likes of Dean Martin.
Jordan’s Culture Ministry launched the “My talent from my home” contest in late March, and says it has since attracted more than 67,000 participants and 18 million views on social networks.
With children under 16 prohibited from leaving their homes except in case of emergency, and with schools and universities still closed, the contest has provided a creative outlet for many young people.
Azzazi said the win had encouraged him to work on his voice. “I hope to become a professional singer in the future,” he said.
Jordanian authorities imposed a strict round-the-clock curfew on March 21, with hundreds arrested in the following days for breaches.
Daytime movement restrictions have since been eased, but the curfew remains in force at night.
“I want to fly, nobody can clip my wings,” Taleen Hindeleh belted out from her bedroom in Amman, in a prize-winning rendition of a song by Lebanese artist Hiba Tawaji.
Contestants are divided into two groups — those aged 10 to 14 and 15 to 25. Categories include music, poetry, drawing and storytelling.
Participants must post a short video on social media with the Arabic hashtag “my talent from my home,” which is picked up by the culture ministry’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.
Five artists judge the videos — the number of views and likes on social media are considered — and Jordanian television broadcasts a selection of award-winning entries each week.
Hindeleh said being in lockdown at home in Amman with her father, a professional singer, had its advantages.
“He guides me and coaches me,” said the 20-year-old student, who also plays piano.

FASTFACT

• With children under 16 prohibited from leaving their homes except in case of emergency, and with schools and universities still closed, the contest has provided a creative outlet for many young people.

• Participants must post a videos online with the Arabic hashtag ‘my talent from my home,’ which is picked up by Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Jordan has officially declared 465 cases of novel coronavirus, including nine deaths.
A hundred prizes are awarded weekly, with the winners announced on television and on the ministry’s website.

Ebaa Akroush, 24, plays the flute on his balcony in Fuheis, Jordan. (AFP)

Prizes range from 100 to 1,000 dinars ($140-$1,400) — not bad in a country where the monthly wage is around $600.
Ebaa Akroush, a 24-year-old music graduate, was one of the first-prize winners in the contest’s opening week for his performance on the flute.
“I didn’t expect to win because the video was poor quality,” he said.
Akroush said he had initially made a short video to share with his friends, but added the hashtag after hearing about the competition.
“Now people are contacting me with questions about the flute,” he said from his balcony in Al-Fuheis, near Amman.
Locked down in Ajloun, north of the capital, 25-year-old Nabil Al-Rabadhi won a prize for his performance of “Enta omri” (“You are my life”), by legendary Egyptian singer Umm Kalthoum, played on the qanun — a stringed instrument similar to a zither.
He said he felt it was important to showcase a traditional Middle Eastern instrument, while many other contestants were using Western ones.

“Thanks to the curfew, I’m spending more time playing each day,” Rabadhi said.
The contest is scheduled to run until Eid Al-Fitr, which falls later in May.
And while some seek the limelight, others, young and older, are happy just to be part of the audience.
Roula Al-Jmaili, a 45-year-old housewife from Amman, said the contest provided a welcome distraction from “the curfew and boredom.”
Issa Qaysar, a 24-year-old music arranger from Al-Fuhais, said he hoped the competition would continue.
“There is great artistic talent that deserves to win and be supported,” he said.

