You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwait Credit Bank to delay payment dues for citizens amid COVID-19 crisis

Kuwait Credit Bank to delay payment dues for citizens amid COVID-19 crisis

Al-Mizrem also said Kuwait was in talks with other countries regarding evacuating expatriates who have breached residency regulations in the country. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/76c3r

Updated 05 May 2020
Arab News

Kuwait Credit Bank to delay payment dues for citizens amid COVID-19 crisis

  • Government spokesman Tareq Al-Mizrem said there will be no additional fees to the postponed payments
Updated 05 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Customers of the Kuwait Credit Bank can delay paying installments for six months, the Kuwait News Agency has reported, citing a new cabinet ruling made as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Government spokesman Tareq Al-Mizrem said there will be no additional fees to the postponed payments.

The cabinet members also assigned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiary companies to provide housing units for medical and technical staff working at a field hospital.

Al-Mizrem also said Kuwait was in talks with other countries regarding evacuating expatriates who have breached residency regulations in the country.

 

Topics: Kuwait Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Kuwait asks ministries and other gov’t agencies to prepare for ‘return’ to work
Middle-East
Kuwait deputy interior minister praises national guard efforts during coronavirus 

Yemeni minister warns of forced war recruitment operations in Houthi areas

Updated 05 May 2020
Arab News

Yemeni minister warns of forced war recruitment operations in Houthi areas

  • The Houthis will take four men from a district and force them to train as fighters
  • The enforced recruits are expected to carry out on large gatherings of civilians
Updated 05 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Iryani warned against the escalation of the forced recruitment of civilians by the Houthi militia in areas under the militia’s control due to the continuous loses of its fighters on the frontlines.

Referring to the militia as “the mercenary of Iran,” the minister slammed the Houthis for the enforced recruiting campaign that takes four civilians from each neighborhood in the capital Sanaa with the aim of training them to use weapons on the battlefront, state news agency Saba News reported.

The minister claimed the Houthis are using civilians “as fuel for its absurd war on the Yemeni people” after suffering heavy losses in battle fronts in the provinces of Al-Jouf, Marib and Al-Bayda.

The compulsory recruitment of civilians into the war by the Houthi militia of citizens in its areas of control by the use of pressure and threat

The Houthis use threats to pressure civilians into fighting and killing large groups of people, Al-Iryani said, adding that the civilians were used as human shields for the militia who serve to expand Iran’s influence in the region.

Al-Iryani said the Houthi militia continued to violate the truce and commit human rights violations despite international calls for a ceasefire and unified efforts to confront the threat of the coronavirus.

The Yemeni Supreme National Committee to confront the coronavirus recording two new cases of coronavirus in Hadramout, southeastern Yemen, on Monday, which raised the number of confirmed cases in Yemen to 12 cases.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

Middle-East
Yemen begins coronavirus disinfection campaign in coastal districts 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s aid agency continues humanitarian projects in war-ravaged Yemen

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia unveils new measures to support pandemic-battered mining and industry
Virgin Atlantic to cut 3,150 jobs; move flights to Heathrow from Gatwick
Lebanese government to take back mobile networks ahead of new tender
Focus: US corporate debt
Saudi Arabia announces nine new coronavirus deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.