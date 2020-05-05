You are here

  • Home
  • Yemeni minister warns of forced war recruitment operations in Houthi areas

Yemeni minister warns of forced war recruitment operations in Houthi areas

The Houthis will take four men from each district and force them to train as fighters. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gaqq8

Updated 05 May 2020
Arab News

Yemeni minister warns of forced war recruitment operations in Houthi areas

  • The Houthis will take four men from a district and force them to train as fighters
  • The enforced recruits are expected to carry out on large gatherings of civilians
Updated 05 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Iryani warned against the escalation of the forced recruitment of civilians by the Houthi militia in areas under the militia’s control due to the continuous loses of its fighters on the frontlines.

Referring to the militia as “the mercenary of Iran,” the minister slammed the Houthis for the enforced recruiting campaign that takes four civilians from each neighborhood in the capital Sanaa with the aim of training them to use weapons on the battlefront, state news agency Saba News reported.

The minister claimed the Houthis are using civilians “as fuel for its absurd war on the Yemeni people” after suffering heavy losses in battle fronts in the provinces of Al-Jouf, Marib and Al-Bayda.

The compulsory recruitment of civilians into the war by the Houthi militia of citizens in its areas of control by the use of pressure and threat

The Houthis use threats to pressure civilians into fighting and killing large groups of people, Al-Iryani said, adding that the civilians were used as human shields for the militia who serve to expand Iran’s influence in the region.

Al-Iryani said the Houthi militia continued to violate the truce and commit human rights violations despite international calls for a ceasefire and unified efforts to confront the threat of the coronavirus.

The Yemeni Supreme National Committee to confront the coronavirus recording two new cases of coronavirus in Hadramout, southeastern Yemen, on Monday, which raised the number of confirmed cases in Yemen to 12 cases.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

Middle-East
Yemen begins coronavirus disinfection campaign in coastal districts 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s aid agency continues humanitarian projects in war-ravaged Yemen

Syria strikes kill 14 Iranian, allied fighters

Updated 05 May 2020
AFP

Syria strikes kill 14 Iranian, allied fighters

  • Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman said it was “likely” that Israel mounted the operation
Updated 05 May 2020
AFP

BEIRUT: Overnight strikes on positions held by Iranian-backed militias and their allies in eastern Syria killed 14 fighters, a war monitor said on Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear who carried out the strikes in the desert near the town of Mayadin, which came minutes after Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli strikes over the country’s north, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
But Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman said it was “likely” that Israel mounted the operation, which killed several Iraqi as well as Iranian fighters.

Topics: Syria

Related

Middle-East
Syria’s Assad warns of ‘catastrophe’ if coronavirus cases spike
Middle-East
Nine policemen abducted and killed in south Syria: monitor

Latest updates

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Improving sentiment before fundamentals change 
How to stay hydrated during Ramadan
Saudi Arabia unveils new measures to support pandemic-battered mining and industry
Virgin Atlantic to cut 3,150 jobs; move flights to Heathrow from Gatwick
Lebanese government to take back mobile networks ahead of new tender

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.