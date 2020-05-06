You are here

Australia targets COVID-19 safe economy by July

Australia’s economy is losing $2.5 billion every week its coronavirus shutdown continues, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. (AFP)
Updated 06 May 2020
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia will have a COVID-19 safe economy up and running by July, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday, as his government seeks to get one million unemployed people working again.
It is not clear how many businesses this would see returning to full operations, though local media reported Australia has planned for a three-stage reopening.
Cafes, restaurants and retail are expected to be among the first to be allowed to reopen, with strict social distancing rules. Pubs, where social distancing is harder, would probably be among the last to fully reopen.
Australia has had less than 7,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Fewer than 1,000 people are still sick with COVID-19, though 96 people have died from the virus.
Australia is on Friday expected to announce a loosening of social distancing restrictions with curbs on most businesses removed by July.
“We need people back at work. We need the businesses open again,” Morrison told Sydney’s 2GB Radio.
“We can open up in what I’m calling a COVID Safe Australia.”
Morrison spoke after the country’s national cabinet issued a statement late on Tuesday that said Australia is aiming for a “sustainable COVID-19 safe economy in July 2020.”
Australia has closed a wide swathe of the economy, from cinemas to gymnasiums, and forced restaurants and cafes to offer only takeaway as part of broad restrictions.
It believes the closures, coupled with a stay-at-home policy and border closures, are responsible for slowing the growth in new COVID-19 cases to less than 0.5 percent a day.
Although the measures have successfully prevented local hospitals being swamped by coronavirus patients, it has taken a devastating toll on the economy, which is on course for its first recession in 30 years.
Unemployment is expected to top 10 percent this year and the Reserve Bank of Australia expects GDP to slump 6 percent during 2020, a slump that Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said is costing the country A$4 billion ($2.6 billion) each week.
The resumption of business might also coincide with the opening of the borders between Australia and New Zealand, in what has been dubbed a trans-Tasman bubble, given both countries have significantly reduced infection levels and rates.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday joined Australia’s national cabinet meeting to discuss the potential joint opening, but both governments have said it would take a while to work through.
Despite returning to a degree of normality, Australia says workplace practices will have to change for many months.
Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said hot-desking should be discouraged, while employees should work from home when possible. When required to come to the office, workers should be given staggered start times.
“We don’t want everybody crowding on public transport at the same time,” Murphy told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

Topics: Coronavirus Australia

Care homes situation improving, says Johnson; UK denies sacrificing them

Updated 9 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

Care homes situation improving, says Johnson; UK denies sacrificing them

  • A Reuters investigation found policies designed to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed pushed a greater burden onto care homes which struggled to get access to tests and protective equipment
Updated 9 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON:Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the situation in care homes had improved, hours after his health minister denied Britain had prioritized hospitals over many elderly people in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak.
A Reuters investigation found policies designed to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed pushed a greater burden onto care homes which struggled to get access to tests and protective equipment.
Asked by a member of the public during a question session on Sky News whether the government had sacrificed the elderly in residential homes to ensure the health service was not overrun, health minister Matt Hancock said: “No we didn’t do this ... we have, from the start, worked very hard to protect people in care homes.”
Hancock said the government had put a “huge amount of effort and resources behind supporting care homes,” but Britain had not had the capacity to test more widely early in the outbreak.
Asked about the situation in care homes by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer, Johnson told parliament: “He is absolutely right to say there is an epidemic going on in care homes which is something I bitterly regret and we have been working very hard for weeks to get it down.
“He is not right in what he just said about the state of the epidemic in care homes. If he looks at the figures in the last few days there has been a palpable improvement. We must hope that that continues and we will ensure that it does continue.”
The United Kingdom overtook Italy to report the highest official death toll from the new coronavirus in Europe, according to figures released on Tuesday.
The Office for National Statistics also said the number of deaths from all causes registered in care homes in the week ending April 24 was three times higher than a month previously.
Britain will review its stringent social distancing measures on Thursday, and Johnson said the government would set out the details of its plan for the next phase on Sunday.
He has said he is worried about triggering a second deadly spike in cases by easing the stringent measures too quickly, but officials suggest there will be a gradual move toward re-opening businesses.
The Times reported the government has drawn up a three-stage plan to ease the lockdown, with the first involving small shops reopening alongside outdoor workplaces.
Large shopping centers would be in the second phase with more people encouraged to go into work, and pubs, restaurants, hotels and leisure centers would be among the last to open, it said.
Hancock said that those operating outdoors might be able to find a way to operate in the summer months but it was too soon to re-open schools.

Topics: UK Boris Johnson

