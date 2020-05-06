You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan forces bust ‘Daesh-Haqqani’ cell blamed for deadly attacks

Afghan forces bust ‘Daesh-Haqqani’ cell blamed for deadly attacks

Afghan security forces arrive at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan March 21, 2018. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/22w56

Updated 06 May 2020
AFP

Afghan forces bust ‘Daesh-Haqqani’ cell blamed for deadly attacks

  • Five militants were killed and eight others arrested when security forces stormed two hideouts of the group
Updated 06 May 2020
AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s intelligence agency said Wednesday it had busted a joint Daesh-Haqqani network cell it accused of carrying out several attacks, including a deadly raid on a Sikh temple in Kabul.
The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement that five militants were killed and eight others arrested when security forces stormed two hideouts of the group — one in Kabul and the other outside the capital.
“This joint cell of Daesh and Haqqani network had carried out major attacks in the capital, including an attack on a Sikh temple in March,” the NDS said.
At least 25 people were killed when gunmen stormed the temple in Kabul where worshippers were offering morning prayers.
The attack was claimed by Daesh in the Khorasan, the Afghan branch of Daesh.
The Daesh-Haqqani cell was also behind a rocket attack that targeted the swearing-in ceremony of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the intelligence agency said.
The members of the cell had also killed several Afghan officials and fired rockets at Bagram, the US military’s largest base in Afghanistan, the NDS said.
Afghan officials have long accused the Haqqani network, a US-designated terror group with ties to the Taliban, of carrying out major attacks claimed by or blamed on Daesh in Khorasan.
“There is undeniable evidence showing a strong link and cooperation between the Haqqani network and IS,” a senior security official said on condition of anonymity.
“They jointly plan and carry out terrorist attacks, especially in Kabul.”
Late last year, Afghan officials said IS-K had been completely defeated in Nangarhar, a key eastern province where it had first sought to establish a stronghold in 2015.
A senior security analyst said Afghanistan’s intelligence agents have long believed that the Haqqanis were either aiding Daesh in carrying out attacks or actually carrying out attacks in their name.
“If they are now caught side by side in the same trench as the NDS says... this could be an alarming development,” Atiqullah Amarkhail, a former Afghan army general turned security analyst told AFP.
“It may indicate that even if the Taliban one day agrees to reduce or end violence, the actual violence perpetrated by more radical groups like Daesh and Haqqanis may continue.”
The Taliban dismissed as “propaganda” the NDS statement that the Taliban-affiliated Haqqanis were working with Daesh.
“We strongly reject this propaganda. We have nothing in common (and don’t operate cells) with Daesh,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the group, said in a text message to reporters.
The United States and Taliban signed a landmark deal in late February that lays the groundwork to end Afghanistan’s war.
American and other foreign forces pledged to quit Afghanistan within 14 months of the February 29 deal signing, provided the Taliban stick to several security guarantees and hold talks with the government.
A key tenet of the US-Taliban accord is that the Taliban will not allow groups like Al-Qaeda and IS-K to use Afghan soil to plan attacks against the US and its allies.

Topics: Afghanistan Daesh attack Afghan security forces

Related

Special
World
Afghan healthcare workers pay heavy price in coronavirus battle

Journalists say Pulitzer Prize will embolden Kashmiris to tell their story

Updated 06 May 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Journalists say Pulitzer Prize will embolden Kashmiris to tell their story

  • Khan, Yasin and Channi captured the early days of New Delhi’s lockdown of Kashmir
  • The award comes amid a backlash against journalists in the trouble state
Updated 06 May 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Photography, given to three Kashmiris, will inspire many others to tell the region’s story, several Kashmir-based journalists have said.

Mukhtar Khan, Dar Yasin and Channi Anand won the prize “for their striking images of life in the contested territory of Kashmir as India revoked its independence, executed through a communications blackout,” the Pulitzer Prize board announced on Monday.

“It is an honor to receive this award and I feel happy,” Khan told Arab News on Wednesday, while Anand said that the prize “was a recognition” of his journey in a 20-year career.

While the award stirred controversy in India, it was hailed by other Kashmiri journalists.

“It will inspire many others to continue telling the story of Kashmir as it is on the ground,” said Fahad Shah, editor of The Kashmir Wala.

“The award comes at a time when journalism in Kashmir has become the hardest job, with terror charges being imposed on some journalists in recent times,” he told Arab News.

Khan, Yasin and Channi captured the early days of New Delhi’s ongoing military lockdown of Kashmir, which was followed by the revocation of the territory’s autonomous status, mass arrests, curfews and a communications blackout. 

The three Associated Press (AP) journalists defied the limitations and managed to show to the world what was happening in the region that was suddenly completely cut off.

They had to locate the areas of significance, capture the images and deliver the pictures to their desk located outside Jammu and Kashmir.

“These things made us more determined than ever to never be silenced,” Yasin said in the AP’s special coverage of the Pulitzer Prize win. “It was always cat-and-mouse.”

He said that amid demonstrations and military attempts to quell them, journalists faced mistrust from both protesters and troops. They were unable to go home for days, or even let their families know they were okay, he said.

To send their material to the AP, they always sought out strangers willing to carry memory cards and flash drives to their office in New Delhi.

Some people refused, some agreed, Yasin said, adding that most of the memory cards and drives arrived.

The trio’s prize-winning work has both professional and personal significance to him. Yasin added: “It’s not only the story of the people I am shooting, but it’s my story. It’s a great honor to be in the list of Pulitzer winners and to share my story with the world.”

Meanwhile, the prize stirred political controversy in India itself as Rahul Gandhi, leader of Congress — the country’s main opposition party — congratulated the journalists on their win. 

The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) immediately condemned the congratulations, labeling them “antinational”.

Topics: Kashmir Coronavirus Pulitzer Prize

Related

Latest updates

Elderly in Gaza yearn for the old days of Ramadan
Israeli Supreme Court: Netanyahu may form government
Lebanon reopens mosques for Friday prayers, churches for Sunday mass
Arabic books to read this Ramadan and how to pick them
Journalists say Pulitzer Prize will embolden Kashmiris to tell their story

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.