You are here

  • Home
  • Suspect claims Norway mosque attack was ‘emergency justice’

Suspect claims Norway mosque attack was ‘emergency justice’

Philip Manshaus is suspected of murder in the death of his 17-year-old stepsister and attempted murder at a shooting at the Al-Noor mosque in the Oslo suburb of Baerum. Manshaus pleaded not guilty as his trial started. (AFP/NTB Scanpix/Lise Åserud)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g8rey

Updated 33 sec ago
AP

Suspect claims Norway mosque attack was ‘emergency justice’

  • Philip Manshaus appeared at a court west of Norway’s capital and denied charges of murder and terror read to him by a prosecutor
  • Manshaus, 22, described how he killed his 17-year-old stepsister, Johanne Zhangjia Ihle-Hansen, by shooting her four times
Updated 33 sec ago
AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: A Norwegian man suspected of killing his ethnic Chinese stepsister and then storming an Oslo mosque and opening fire said Thursday on the first day of his trial that it was an act of “emergency justice” and that he regretted not having caused more damage.
Philip Manshaus appeared at a court west of Norway’s capital and denied charges of murder and terror read to him by a prosecutor, the Norwegian news agency NTB said. Manshaus has acknowledged the facts but denies the accusation, saying he opposes non-Western immigration.
Broadcaster NRK said that during his testimony Manshaus claimed the white race “will end up as a minority in their own home countries” and criticized those who “blackmail national socialism.”
In court, Manshaus, 22, described how he killed his 17-year-old stepsister, Johanne Zhangjia Ihle-Hansen, by shooting her four times — three in the head and one in the chest — with a hunting rifle at their home in the Oslo suburb of Baerum. Ihle-Hansen was adopted from China as a 2-year old.
Shortly after that, Manshaus said he drove to a nearby mosque where three men were preparing for Eid Al-Adha celebrations. He wore a helmet with a video camera attached and a bulletproof vest,
Manshaus was armed with a hunting rifle and a shotgun and fired four shots with the rifle at a glass door before he was overpowered by one of the men in the mosque at the time, Muhammad Rafiq.
During the scuffle, two more shots were fired but no one was hit. Rafiq was slightly injured in the struggle. In his testimony, Manshaus said he wanted to kill Rafiq.
“I did everything I could to carry out the attack,” he told court, adding he was exhausted when police arrived.
The prosecution says Manshaus acted “with the intention to kill as many Muslims as possible,”
Some 30 witnesses, including the men at the mosque and Manshaus’ father, are expected to give evidence.
If found guilty, Manshaus could face up to 21 years in prison. The prosecutor has said it would consider a sentence where he would be sent to a secure mental facility for as long as he is considered a danger to others.
Norwegian media have reported that Manshaus was inspired by shootings in March 2019 in New Zealand, where a gunman targeted two mosques, killing 51 people, and in August 2019 in El Paso, Texas, where an assailant targeted Hispanics and left at least 22 dead.
Manshaus’ plans and his reference to national socialism also recall those of Norwegian right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who in 2011 killed 77 people in a bombing and shooting rampage. Breivik, who gave a Nazi salute in the court room, is serving a 21-year prison sentence for carrying out a terror attack.
Norway’s domestic security agency PST said it had a “vague” tip about Manshaus a year before the shooting, but it was not enough to act on because they had no information about any “concrete plans” of attack.

Topics: crime Norway

Related

World
Norway mosque shooter charged with murder, terrorism
World
Islamist militant Krekar to be extradited from Norway to Italy

Russia overtakes Germany and France in coronavirus case numbers after record daily rise

Updated 07 May 2020
Reuters

Russia overtakes Germany and France in coronavirus case numbers after record daily rise

  • Number of new cases of the virus jumped by 11,231 in the last 24 hours
  • Russia says it has carried out more than 4.8 million coronavirus tests
Updated 07 May 2020
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s coronavirus case tally surged to 177,160 on Thursday after a record daily rise in infections, meaning it now has the fifth highest number of registered cases in the world and more cases than in Germany or France.
The number of new cases of the virus jumped by 11,231 in the last 24 hours, the country’s coronavirus taskforce said.
More than half of all cases and deaths are in Moscow, the center of Russia’s outbreak, which on Thursday reported a record overnight increase of 6,703 new cases.
Russia’s official death toll, which remains far lower than in many countries, rose to 1,625 after 88 people died overnight, the taskforce said.
Sergei Sobyanin, Moscow’s mayor, said on Wednesday that confirmed cases were rising in the capital because authorities had sharply increased testing and that the situation had actually somewhat stabilized.
Russia says it has carried out more than 4.8 million coronavirus tests.
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday backed a plan put forward by Sobyanin to gradually begin lifting some lockdown restrictions after May 12, allowing for instance certain industrial facilities to begin working.
Moscow and other Russian regions are in their sixth week of a lockdown.
The capital’s residents have been told to stay at home except in certain circumstances such as going out to buy food and medicine. They must obtain a digital permit to travel anywhere by public or private transport.
Russia’s relatively low death rate has prompted some Kremlin critics to suggest the authorities may be covering up the real toll of the outbreak by failing to correctly identify coronavirus deaths as such.
The authorities deny those allegations, pointing out that Russia’s coronavirus outbreak began later than in many other countries, allowing it to better prepare for the pandemic.
Russia now has the fifth largest number of cases in the world, according to a tally kept by the John Hopkins University in the United States.

Topics: Coronavirus Russia

Related

World
3 Russian doctors fall from hospital windows during pandemic
World
China, Russia take advantage of virus emergency: US defense secretary

Latest updates

Syrian war documentary ‘For Sama’ nominated for Peabody Award
Suspect claims Norway mosque attack was ‘emergency justice’
Lebanese musician Jay Wud explores electronica on new record 
Viral Instagram challenges get modest makeover
UAE confirms 502 new coronavirus cases, more recoveries and deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.