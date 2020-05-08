You are here

Indian train kills 16 workers laid-off in coronavirus lockdown

Police personnel along with officials walk on a rail track as they check the site following a train accident with migrant labourers sleeping on a railroad in Maharashtra state on May 8, 2020. (AFP)
  • Sixteen people were killed and two injured, the state government said in a statement
  • Small bundles of food, footwear and other belongings were scattered on the tracks after the accident
SATARA, India: An Indian train killed 16 migrant workers who had fallen asleep on the track on Friday while they were heading back to their home village after losing their jobs in a coronavirus lockdown, police said.
Tens of thousands of people have been walking home from India’s big cities after being laid off because of the lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus since late March.
The driver tried to stop the freight train when he saw the workers on the tracks near Aurangabad town in the western state of Maharashtra, the railway ministry said, adding it had ordered an inquiry.
Sixteen people were killed and two injured, the state government said in a statement. Small bundles of food, footwear and other belongings were scattered on the tracks after the accident.
“I have just heard the sad news about laborers coming under the train, rescue work is underway,” Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Twitter.
Under the lockdown, all public transport has been suspended so migrant workers heading home often have to walk long distances to get there.
The government has extended the lockdown until May 17.
Police said the laborers worked for a steel company and had begun walking toward their village in the neighboring state of Madhya Pradesh hundreds of kilometers away, hoping to get a lift from a passing truck.
One of the survivors, Virender Singh, said they had set off on the journey home after waiting for weeks for their contractor to bail them out with a bit of cash.
“Our families in the village were asking us to come back,” he said.
They started walking along railway tracks on Thursday evening and were exhausted after covering nearly 40 km (25 miles) and so stopped, Singh said.
“It seems they were sleeping on the tracks,” C.H. Rakesh, chief public relation officer, south central railway told Reuters.
India’s eight-week long lockdown, one of the world’s most stringent, has helped contain the coronavirus, officials say, but it has hit the poor hard.
Criticism has mounted about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has arranged planes to bring back Indians from overseas, while leaving laborers stranded in big cities with little food or cash.
Modi said on Twitter he was anguished by the loss of lives in the train accident and all possible assistance was being provided.
“Shocked by the deaths of migrant workers hit by train. We should be ashamed of how we treat our nation-builders,” said Rahul Gandhi, leader of the main opposition Congress party.
Over the past week, some state governments facing public pressure organized trains and buses to bring back migrant laborers.
But many are trudging great distances in the blistering heat through fields and forests to get home.
Following the accident, the Maharashtra state government asked the railways to operate a few trains to take stranded migrant workers home, its chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray, said.

Indonesia eases coronavirus travel ban despite fears it is too early

Updated 12 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia eases coronavirus travel ban despite fears it is too early

  • The ban, which came into effect on April 23, was scheduled to run until the end of May
Updated 12 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Two weeks after Indonesia banned air and sea travel to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the transport ministry has confirmed that flights and public transport will conditionally resume.
The ban, which came into effect on April 23, was scheduled to run until the end of May, but on Friday the transport ministry confirmed what has been criticized by civil society groups as a “confusing” policy backflip.
Those who work in security, defense and health services, or have emergency health reasons, will be allowed to travel if they have tested negative for the novel coronavirus and have a letter from their employer, the ministry told Reuters.
Migrant workers going home will also be allowed to travel.
“Operations will be limited and only for passengers who have been declared healthy and whose special interests are supported with documentation,” said Adita Irawati, a spokesman for the transport ministry.
Garuda Indonesia resumed domestic flights on Thursday, while Lion Air, Wings Air and Batik Air, all members of the Lion Air group, are scheduled to resume domestic flights on Sunday.
The government of the world’s largest Muslim-majority country had come under fire from some officials and health experts for being slow in announcing a ban on people traveling for the Eid Al-Fitr holiday at the end of Ramadan, when traditionally millions head back to hometowns and villages.
There are fears mass movements would rapidly spread the virus across archipelago, including to remote areas ill-equipped to handle a health crisis. The end of Ramadan is on around May 23.
The ministry defended its policy revision saying that travel at the end of Ramadan remains banned, although there are concerns about how well the ban might be enforced.
On Friday, a coalition of civil society groups criticized inconsistent and confusing messaging on social restrictions, accusing the government of “prioritizing the economy over the rights to public health.”
Despite only mixed evidence the government has flattened the COVID-19 curve, or slowed the rate of new infections, it has appeared eager to resume economic activity and ease social restrictions.
This week, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the coronavirus epidemic had set poverty-eradication efforts back a decade, with more than 2 million people losing their jobs in the past six weeks.
But in a country with more than 13,000 cases of the virus and the highest death toll in East Asia outside China, some believe the move to relax restrictions could be premature.
“It’s too early,” said Dono Widiatmoko, a public health expert at the University of Derby.
“If social restrictions are relaxed with flights and trains resumed, the public will see this as a signal of normality and public transport will get busier, denser.”

