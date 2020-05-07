Massive India repatriation begins with flights from UAE

You are here

Indian nationals gather at the Dubai International Airport before leaving the Gulf Emirate on a flight back to their country, on May 7, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. (AFP)
Indian nationals gather at the Dubai International Airport before leaving the Gulf Emirate on a flight back to their country, on May 7, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. (AFP)
An Indian woman checks in at the Dubai International Airport before leaving the Gulf Emirate on a flight back to her country, on May 7, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. (AFP)
An Indian woman carries a sleeping child as she waits at the Dubai International Airport before leaving the Gulf Emirate on a flight back to her country, on May 7, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. (AFP)
Updated 07 May 2020
AFP

  • The consulate in Dubai said that it alone had received almost 200,000 applications, appealing on Twitter for “patience and cooperation”
  • Indian citizens with coveted tickets, arriving at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports, were greeted by medics who took blood samples for antibody tests
AFP

DUBAI: The first wave of a massive exercise to repatriate hundreds of thousands of Indians stuck abroad began Thursday, with two flights departing from the United Arab Emirates.
India banned all incoming international flights in late March as it imposed one of the world’s strictest virus lockdowns, leaving vast numbers of workers and students stranded.
Some 15,000 nationals will be repatriated from 12 countries on planes and naval ships, in a mammoth exercise which saw the civil aviation ministry’s website crash Wednesday as panicked citizens rushed to register.
Two warships have steamed to the Maldives and another to the UAE — home to a 3.3-million-strong Indian community which makes up some 30 percent of the Gulf state’s population.
The consulate in Dubai said that it alone had received almost 200,000 applications, appealing on Twitter for “patience and cooperation” as India undertakes the “massive task” of repatriation.
Indian citizens with coveted tickets, arriving at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports, were greeted by medics in masks, gloves and plastic aprons who took blood samples for antibody tests.
“The results came out in 10 minutes. Mine has been negative. I’m super relieved,” one 40-year-old passenger at Abu Dhabi airport told AFP.
“I’ve lost my job in the company I was working with. I’m feeling a bit weird going home — while I’m happy that I am going home there is also a sense of uncertainty.”
“We have one or two flights planned every day now for the next five or six days,” Consul General Vipul told AFP at Dubai airport.
He said most of those aboard were workers who had lost their jobs, together with pregnant women, the elderly and some stranded tourists.
“Some people will be left out, it’s inevitable in this kind of situation...not everyone can be accommodated immediately,” he said.
The two flights from the UAE — both destined for the southern Indian state of Kerala — will transport just 354 people.
A flight planned for Thursday from Qatar has been postponed until the weekend.
According to Indian media reports, delays have been triggered by the need to test air crew for coronavirus.
A naval vessel is expected to arrive at Dubai’s Port Rashid. The Indian High Commission in the Maldives posted images on Twitter of one of its warships entering Male harbor ahead of Friday’s planned evacuation of some 1,000 people.
Other flights will leave Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, as well as London in the United Kingdom and San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Washington in the US.
But frustrations have mounted over the slow pace of the exercise, as well as the fact that evacuees will have to pay for their passage home and spend two weeks in quarantine on arrival.
“There are so many people who have lost their jobs here — they’re literally going hungry,” Yasin, a 50-year-old restaurant manager who is now out of a job, told AFP as he checked in for his flight.
“And now the government has asked for people to pay for the tickets. I sincerely want to request the government to waive that,” he said.
“They should protect their people. People do not have money to survive here, paying for flights is not possible at all.”
Those who haven’t managed to get a ticket home have voiced their frustrations in a torrent of posts on social media, while some turned up to try their luck.
Ajith, a 43-year-old IT engineer whose mother passed away two days ago, waited anxiously at Dubai airport, checking with the official who held the all-important waiting list for the first flight out.
“My mother was old and had medical issues... there is no one in India to take care of things, so I made an emergency request to the consulate,” he told AFP, before finally managing to secure a seat on the plane.

Topics: Coronavirus India UAE

An e-learning platform tackles Arab world’s coronavirus-era challenges

Updated 36 min 20 sec ago
Pamela Kesrouani

  • Used by 160 teachers, vTeacher was launched on March 21 and is freely available in all Arab countries
  • Remote-learning platforms are proving useful to students as they strive to salvage their academic year
Pamela Kesrouani

LEBANON: Ever since the coronavirus disease was declared a global pandemic, no country has been left untouched by its effects. It has turned our lives upside down and changed our habits, compelling us to create new ones.

The situation has forced most of us to remain in our homes and has placed the internet at the center of our daily lives more so than ever before.

Millions now who can afford computers and broadband connections are using the internet to work, hang out with friends and family and even exercise.

Displaced Syrian boys study online materials provided by their teachers on Whatsapp following restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. (AFP)

The internet has also become an indispensable tool for students as they try to salvage their academic year.

Distance learning was not common in the Arab world before the pandemic hit, but it has since become essential for teachers and students.

Syrian software engineer Walid Shayib

This, in turn, has given rise to many virtual platforms, one of which is vTeacher, a distance-learning platform launched by Syrian software engineer Walid Shayib, who currently resides in Istanbul, Turkey.

The platform, which was launched on March 21, is freely available in all Arab countries. It uses an open-source Moodle software to facilitate the process of continuing the academic year despite current circumstances.

“There are 160 independent teachers using the platform, while the number of schools is limited to only two,” Shayeb said. “The platform is not limited to Syria only though; it is for any teacher in the Arab region who wants to use it.”

Shayib says vTeacher has an English and French interface (at the request of teachers from Algeria) in addition to the Arabic one.

He admits that participation of teachers in vTeacher is still minimal as the platform is new and most teachers have modest experience in dealing with digital platforms.

“In order to solve this problem, I have formed a team of volunteers, with more than 500 people wanting to help,” Shayib said.

“These volunteers will provide technical support to teachers and help them in using the platform and adding students to it.”

The main feature of vTeacher is that it can be used through a dedicated mobile application and that, according to Shayib, “it is free from distractions unlike Facebook and WhatsApp.”

So, what does a teacher need to use the platform? Only an email address and a password to create an account that allows teachers to add students and begin the educational process, according to Shayib.

FASTFACT

160

Number of independent teachers using vTeacher platform to date

This platform offers multiple features: It permits teachers to add lessons as blogs, videos or even set up polls, as Shayib explains.

Teachers can also create tests, follow up on homework and carry out the grading process, as well as create a forum for students to discuss specific topics.

The interaction with the platform is still small, but it will undoubtedly increase as most schools in Arab countries close and resort to distance education.

Used by 160 teachers, vTeacher was launched on March 21 and is freely available in all Arab countries. (Supplied)

“If the situation does not change, I will allocate more time to providing teachers with technical support,” Shayib said. “I will also develop more additions to the platform, such as a live broadcast feature.”

There is no doubt that teachers and students will welcome any virtual tool that aims to improve and facilitate distance learning and transform it into a more professional process, away from groups on platforms such as WhatsApp or Skype.

The hope is that engineers and entrepreneurs such as Walid Shayib will join efforts in these difficult times to improve distance education.

  • This report is being published by Arab News as a partner of the Middle East Exchange, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region.

Topics: Middle East Education

Abdullah bin Hasan Al-Kinani, cultural consultant at Saudi Ministry of Media

