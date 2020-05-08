You are here

UN decries dangerous Mediterranean Sea migrant pushbacks

Migrants rescued in the Mediterranean sea disembark from the Sea Watch NGO's ship on February 27, 2020 in the port of Messina, Sicily. Migrants are checked for coronavirus as they disembark from the NGO Sea Watch in the port of Messina. (AFP)
Updated 08 May 2020
AFP

  • UN rights office spokesman Rupert Colville warned during a virtual press briefing that such measures “are clearly putting lives at risk”
  • More than 100,000 migrants tried to cross the Mediterranean last year with 1,200 dying in the attempt, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration
GENEVA: The UN voiced alarm Friday at reports that countries are failing to help migrants in distress on the Mediterranean Sea, blocking assistance by NGOs and coordinating pushbacks of their boats.
UN rights office spokesman Rupert Colville warned during a virtual press briefing that such measures “are clearly putting lives at risk.”
“We are deeply concerned about recent reports of failure to assist and coordinated pushbacks of migrant boats in the central Mediterranean, which continues to be one of the deadliest migration routes in the world,” he said.
More than 100,000 migrants tried to cross the Mediterranean last year with 1,200 dying in the attempt, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration.
And so far this year, more than 250 migrants have perished trying to make the perilous crossing.
Colville pointed to claims that distress calls to Maritime Rescue Coordination centers “have gone unanswered or been ignored.”
“If true,” he said, this “seriously calls into question the commitments of the states concerned to saving lives and respecting human rights.”
He especially decried reports that Maltese authorities had asked commercial ships to push boats with migrants and refugees in distress back to the high seas.
And he lamented that humanitarian search and rescue vessels that usually patrol the central Mediterranean have been prevented from helping migrants, even as the numbers of attempted crossings surge.
During the first three months of this year, departures from war-torn Libya increased four-fold compared to the same period in 2019, Colville said, stressing that migrants and refugees embarking on such journeys were entitled to protection under international law.
“Yet, since April 9, both Italy and Malta have declared their ports ‘unsafe’ for disembarkation due to COVID-19,” he said.
Italy, the most common destination for rescue boats, has been one of the most affected countries in the pandemic, with nearly 30,000 deaths.
As a result of port closures, at least three vessels with migrants onboard are awaiting disembarkation, Colville said.
He pointed to reports that a small group of adults, including pregnant women, and children were allowed to disembark on Thursday after the Maltese government made a concession on humanitarian grounds.
“While we welcome this effort, we call for all migrants currently being held on board these vessels to be urgently disembarked, as the conditions on merchant vessels are not suitable for long-term accommodation,” he said.
He also decried that the Libyan Coast Guard continues to turn vessels back to its shores and to detain all intercepted migrants in “horrendous conditions,” warning that overcrowding there also made detainees vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.
Since the summer of 2018, the European Union has tasked Libya’s coast guard with coordinating search and rescue operations in a vast stretch of the Mediterranean beyond their territorial waters.
But the UN and others have long warned that it is not safe for migrants to be returned to the conflict-ravaged country.
“Libya cannot be considered to have a safe port for disembarkation,” UN refugee agency spokesman Charlie Yaxley told Friday’s briefing.

Myanmar patients launch campaign to fight COVID-19 stigma

Five COVID-19 patients who launched an awareness campaign to help address the stigmatization of people affected by the virus are seen at their isolation room at a hospital in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo courtesy: Sithu Wu)
Updated 17 min 59 sec ago
Kyaw Ye Lynn

  • This negative public perception is what Wu and his quarantine roommates want to change with their funny videos
YANGON: A comedy video featuring men in masks dancing with medical equipment in a hospital corridor has gone viral in Myanmar, to the delight of its creators who are fighting a new social stigma toward people and places associated with the coronavirus outbreak.  

The 26-second clip was posted on Facebook on April 26 by five COVID-19 patients who have been quarantined since mid-April at a hospital in South Okkalap Township in Yangon, Myanmar's commercial capital.

One of the video’s creators is photographer Sithu Wu, the founder of Yangon-based Wu Production.

“We actually have nothing to do in the hospital. So we got an idea to create video clips and songs,” he told Arab News.

They initially just wanted to calm their families and friends, he said, and show them that they were doing well. But they later realized that the films could help them deliver an important message to a wider audience, as COVID-19 patients and medical personnel have been experiencing increasing hostility and social ostracism.

“We would like to deliver the message that people should not be so scared of the virus and not ostracize patients, their family members as well as doctors and nurses.”

Naing Min Htut, a doctor who is volunteering at a Yangon clinic, said he had not gone home for nearly two months.

“Some neighbors would not be comfortable if I return home from the clinic. That’s why I just stay in the clinic,” he told Arab News. “We are also experiencing fear and anxiety due to our work.”

Than Naing Soe, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, confirmed that health workers responding to the coronavirus pandemic have been targeted.

“People with poor health knowledge overreact to the situation, and we are afraid it will obstruct medical workers in performing their duty,” he told Arab News, giving several examples in which nurses had lost their accommodation because landlords were scared of their presence.

A similar fate has met migrant workers who returned to Myanmar from neighboring countries after losing their jobs amid pandemic shutdowns in Thailand and China. More than 150,000 of them have arrived home since March and many have undergone a 21-day quarantine at government facilities.

Neighbors opposed their return as soon as they were released.

Ei Ei Phyone, a lawmaker from the ruling National League for Democracy, said there was resistance to the return of migrant workers to their hometowns and also to the establishment of quarantine centers for them.

“Some people consider the returnees as virus carriers, and don't welcome them,” Phyone told Arab News.

More than 300 people in her constituency, in the Maubin township of Ayeyawaddy region, demonstrated against the temporary conversion of a public school into an isolation facility.

“Here we are dealing with two kinds of people: Those who don’t care about the disease at all, and those who overreact to the disease,” she said.

This negative public perception is what Wu and his quarantine roommates want to change with their funny videos.

“If even one person changes their attitude toward patients, doctors and other victims of COVID-19, we will be happy,” Wu said.

