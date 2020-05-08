You are here

Coronavirus narrows options for migrants buffeted by Libya’s war

Migrants resting on the floor of a detention centre, amidst concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the city of Zawiya, Libya. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Libya has an estimated 654,000 migrants – more than 48,000 of them registered asylum seekers or refugees — many of them living in cramped conditions
  • Migrant detention centers have been repeatedly hit in the fighting
CAIRO: After several failed crossings from Libya to Italy and a long spell in detention, Nigerian migrant Olu had pinned his hopes on being evacuated from the besieged city of Tripoli with his family.
Instead, with refugee resettlement disrupted and air space closed against the new coronavirus, he found himself stranded in the Libyan capital as the war intensified, unable to work because of restrictions linked to the pandemic.
So far, there are no reports of the virus spreading among migrants in Libya. But there are fears it could have a devastating impact if it takes hold.
Libya has an estimated 654,000 migrants – more than 48,000 of them registered asylum seekers or refugees — many of them living in cramped conditions with little access to health care.
Restrictions on movement are driving them further into hardship.
“For the past two months I have not been able to work,” said Olu, 38, who has been living in a single room in Tripoli with his wife and five children since his release from a migrant detention center in February.
He has cobbled together enough money for rent and food with transfers from friends and a cash handout from the UN refugee agency UNHCR. But casual labor is still hard to find after a 24-hour curfew was relaxed late last month, and he is worried those funds will run out.
“If I lose this apartment I’d be out on the street and I’d be exposed to this deadly virus,” he said by phone from Tripoli. “So it’s very scary now.” He declined to give his family name for security reasons.
African and Middle Eastern migrants have long come to Libya seeking jobs in the country’s oil-powered economy.
As the country slid into conflict after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011, smugglers put hundreds of thousands of them in boats and sent them off across the Mediterranean toward Italy.
But in the past three years, crossings dropped sharply due to EU and Italian-backed efforts to disrupt smuggling networks and to increase interceptions by Libya’s coast guard, a move condemned by human rights groups.
Rockets
Those intercepted by the coast guard are detained in centers nominally under control of the government, or left to fend for themselves.
Migrant detention centers have been repeatedly hit in the fighting. Late on Thursday a volley of rockets landed on the Tripoli seafront, near a naval base where returned migrants disembark.
Abreham, an Eritrean migrant in detention in Zawiya, west of Tripoli, said he was sleeping in a hangar with about 230 people, including some suspected to have tuberculosis. Those who could not afford to bribe guards were kept in a separate, permanently locked hangar, he said.
“We don’t have enough food. We have 24 TB patients. We don’t have any precautions against coronavirus,” he said in a text message.
Aid agencies that struggle to operate in a country dominated by armed groups are finding it harder to trace returned migrants after they disembark.
“It seems like there are fewer people in detention,” said Tom Garofalo, Libya country director for the International Rescue Committee. “But the question is where are they going, and we don’t know the answer to that, so that’s very distressing.”
UNHCR had been evacuating or resettling some of the most vulnerable refugees until airspace was shut in early April.
The agency, which had to close a transit center in Tripoli in January due to interference by armed groups, is now handing out cash, food and hygiene kits. But payments are hampered by a long-running liquidity crisis at Libya’s banks, said UNHCR’s Libya mission head, Jean-Paul Cavalieri.
He worries that with the loss of livelihoods due to coronavirus, more will attempt sea crossings.
“People are getting desperate,” he said. “We are concerned that some of them will ... put their lives at risk on the sea.”

Lebanon arrests head of money changers union

  • ‘Money exchange houses have been buying dollars at a very high price,’ driving up the exchange rate
  • Lebanon is in the thick of its worst economic crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war
BEIRUT: Lebanon has arrested the head of the money changers’ union as it battles to stabilize the value of the country’s nose-diving currency on the black market, a security official said Friday.
“The head of the money changers syndicate, Mahmoud Mrad, was arrested (Thursday) at the request of Lebanon’s financial prosecutor” on charges of “tampering” with the value of the Lebanese pound, the official said.
“Money exchange houses have been buying dollars at a very high price,” driving up the exchange rate, the source said.
Mrad is currently under investigation.
The pound had been pegged to the dollar at 1,500 since 1997 but Lebanon’s worst economic crisis in decades has seen its value plunge by more than half on the black market.
To stem a further devaluation, the central bank ordered exchange offices late last month to cap the rate at 3,200 to the dollar.
But the pound has since fetched more than 4,000 to the greenback, prompting a government crackdown on incompliant offices.
To escape prosecution, many money exchange offices have closed their doors.
But some have continued to operate secretly, sometimes delivering money to their clients’ homes.
“Over the past two weeks, around 50 money changers were arrested,” the security source said.
“Those who have a license signed a pledge to abstain from tampering with the value of the dollar and were later released,” he added.
“Those without a license were transferred to the judiciary for investigation.”
Lebanon is in the thick of its worst economic crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war, compounded by the coronavirus epidemic.
Forty-five percent of Lebanon’s population now lives below the poverty line, and tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs or seen salaries slashed because of the downturn.
A liquidity crunch has seen banks halt dollar transfers and withdrawals, forcing depositors to deal in the free-falling Lebanese pound.
To ease demand for the greenback, commercial banks in April started to allow pound withdrawals from dollar savings at double the official rate.
But the value of the dollar on the black market has continued to climb.
“We are forced to buy dollars on the black market to supply dollars to businessmen, especially those who trade in food,” one money changer said on condition of anonymity.
“The central bank and commercial banks are not giving out dollars, so the only way to find them is on the black market.”
The government last week adopted an economic reform plan and signed a request for financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund.
The roadmap — long seen as a prerequisite for external financial aid — is based on an exchange rate of 3,500 to the dollar.
It advocates a floating currency that will gradually lose value against the dollar.

