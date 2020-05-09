Slovakia records no new coronavirus cases for first time since March 10

You are here

People sit at the terrace of a cafe in Bratislava on May 6, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
Reuters

  • The central European country of 5.5 million has had fewer cases and deaths than neighboring countries
BRATISLAVA: Slovakia on Friday recorded no new cases of coronavirus for the first time since March 10, government figures showed.

The central European country of 5.5 million has had fewer cases and deaths than neighboring countries. Cases total 1,455 while 26 people have died and 919 have already recovered.

The government on Wednesday reopened all shops outside shopping malls, hotels, museums, galleries and outdoor tourist attractions and allowed religious services and weddings with a limited number of guests.
Schools remain closed, however, and international passenger travel is still not possible. People returning from abroad must go to state-run quarantine centers for 14 days.

