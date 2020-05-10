What We Are Reading Today: Fire in Paradise

Authors: Alastair Gee and Dani Anguiano
Fire in Paradise is a dramatic and moving narrative of the 2018 disaster in the US state of California based on hundreds of in-depth interviews with residents, firefighters and police, and scientific experts.
Alastair Gee and Dani Anguiano are California-based journalists who have reported on Paradise since the day the fire began.
Together they reveal the heroics of the first responders, the miraculous escapes of those who got out of Paradise, and the horrors experienced by those who were trapped. Their accounts are intimate and unforgettable.
Gee and Anguiano also explain the science of wildfires, write powerfully about the role of the power company PG in the blaze, and describe the poignant efforts to raise Paradise from the ruins.
Fire in Paradise grew out of Gee and Anguiano’s reporting on the Camp Fire for The Guardian.
Anguiano also had a personal connection to the story; she once lived 20 minutes from Paradise, and her cousin’s house burned down on Nov. 8.