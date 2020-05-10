You are here

  • Home
  • Australia’s biggest state to ease coronavirus lockdown from May 15

Australia’s biggest state to ease coronavirus lockdown from May 15

Anti-lockdown protesters hold placards on the steps of Victoria’s state parliament in Melbourne on May 10, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v8zer

Updated 10 May 2020
Reuters

Australia’s biggest state to ease coronavirus lockdown from May 15

  • New South Wales has been worst hit by the coronavirus in Australia
  • ‘Just because we’re easing restrictions doesn’t mean the virus is less deadly or less of a threat’
Updated 10 May 2020
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Australia’s most populous state, home to Sydney, will allow restaurants, playgrounds and outdoor pools to reopen on Friday as extensive testing has shown the spread of the coronavirus has slowed sharply, New South Wales state’s premier said on Sunday.
The state has been worst hit by the coronavirus in Australia, with about 45 percent of the country’s confirmed cases and deaths. However, it recorded just two new cases on Saturday out of nearly 10,000 people tested, clearing the way for a cautious loosening of lockdown measures.
“Just because we’re easing restrictions doesn’t mean the virus is less deadly or less of a threat. All it means is we have done well to date,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters on Sunday.
From May 15, New South Wales will allow cafes and restaurants to seat 10 patrons at a time, permit outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, and visits of up to five people to a household.
Playgrounds and outdoor pools will also be allowed to reopen with strict limits.
The moves are in line with a three-step plan to relax lockdown measures outlined by the Australian government on Friday, which would see nearly 1 million people return to work by July.
Places of worship in New South Wales (NSW) will be permitted to open to up to 10 people from Friday. Weddings, which had been restricted to two guests, will be able to host up to 10, and indoor funerals will be allowed to have 20 mourners.
Schools in NSW are set to reopen from Monday, but only allowing students to attend one day a week on a staggered basis.
Berejiklian gave no time frame for any further reopening of the economy, saying that would depend on infection rates.
“We continue to take a cautious approach in New South Wales, but also one which has a focus on jobs and the economy, because we can’t continue to live like this for the next year or until there is a vaccine,” Berejiklian said.
NSW and Victoria, which has had the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country, have maintained their tight restrictions longer than other states.
Victoria’s premier said he would announce plans for easing lockdown measures in the state on Monday.
Dozens of people protested against the lockdown measures outside Victoria’s state parliament in Melbourne on Sunday, leading police to arrest 10 people for breaching coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings.
“It’s incredibly disappointing that people would be protesting or seeking to suggest we don’t have a pandemic,” Victoria Health Minister Jenny Mikakos told reporters.
Meanwhile Australia’s chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, told reporters in Canberra that state and federal officials will meet on Monday to discuss ways of dealing with the risks of crowds on public transport as businesses start to reopen.
Western Australia (WA), which shut its borders to combat the spread of the virus and has had only 1 new COVID-19 case in the past 11 days, has moved faster than other states in easing restrictions.
On Sunday, WA Premier Mark McGowan said from May 18 the state would allow indoor and outdoor gatherings of up to 20 people, including at cafes and restaurants.
Queensland state will allow restaurants, pubs and cafes to reopen with up to 10 people at a time from next Saturday, and said it would increase that to 20 people from June 12.
In South Australia, from Monday, holiday travel will be allowed within the state, in a push to revive tourism that has been devastated this year by bush fires and the coronavirus.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Australia’s biggest states hold off relaxing coronavirus lockdowns
World
Cruise ship linked to Australia coronavirus infections sails into Manila

South Korea’s Moon warns of COVID-19 second wave as cases rebound

Updated 10 May 2020
Reuters

South Korea’s Moon warns of COVID-19 second wave as cases rebound

  • The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 34 new infections, the highest since April 9
  • The daily tally of new infections had hovered around 10 or less in recent weeks, with no or very few domestic cases over the past 10 days
Updated 10 May 2020
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea warned of a second wave of the new coronavirus on Sunday as infections rebounded to a one-month high, just as the authorities were starting to ease some pandemic restrictions.
“It’s not over until it’s over,” President Moon Jae-in told the nation, saying a new cluster shows the virus can spread widely at any time, and warning of a second wave late this year.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 34 new infections, the highest since April 9, after a small outbreak emerged around a slew of nightclubs, prompting the authorities to temporary close all nightly entertainment facilities around the capital.
The death toll remained at 256.
Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said the government will decide on whether it will reopen schools in stages starting from May 13 as planned after examining the impact of the nightclub cases for two to three days.
Battling the first major coronavirus outbreak outside China, South Korea brought infections of the virus, and the disease COVID-19 that it causes, down drastically through widespread testing, aggressive contact tracing and tracking apps. The response has helped Asia’s fourth-largest economy come to grips with the pandemic without extensive the lockdowns seen elsewhere.
The daily tally of new infections had hovered around 10 or less in recent weeks, with no or very few domestic cases over the past 10 days.
The fresh outbreak comes just as the government was easing some social distancing restrictions and moving to fully reopen schools and businesses, in a transition from intensive social distancing to “distancing in daily life.”
“We must never lower our guard regarding epidemic prevention,” Moon said in a televised speech marking the third anniversary of his inauguration. “We are in a prolonged war. I ask everyone to comply with safety precautions and rules until the situation is over even after resuming daily lives.”
He said the KCDC will get greater power as part of the long-term fight and be renamed the Disease Control and Prevention Administration to reflect its enhanced position, while the authorities beef up local expertise.
The resurgence is driven by an outbreak centered around a handful of Seoul nightclubs, which a man in his late 20s had visited before testing positive last week.
At least 24 out of the 26 new domestically transmitted infections were traced to that man, bringing the infections related to the case to 54, the KCDC said.
The KCDC said officials are tracking down about 1,900 people who have gone to the clubs, which could be increased to 7,000, asking anyone who was there last week to self-isolate for 14 days and be tested.
“This case is once again showing a rapid spread of the virus as well as high infectiousness,” KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a briefing. “We’re in a battle against time to head off additional transmissions in the local communities.”

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 South Korea

Related

World
British PM Boris Johnson set to unveil next stage of coronavirus plan
World
Spain’s coronavirus daily death tolls falls again on Sunday

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia announces seven new deaths, 1,912 coronavirus cases
Arab coalition: The Houthis forced 8,000 Africans to migrate to Yemen
Emirates to raise debt as it braces for most difficult months ever
Libyan intelligence chief Abdul Qader Al-Tuhami dies of heart attack in Tripoli
New Iraq PM releases protesters, promotes respected general

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.