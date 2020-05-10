You are here

Arab coalition denies Houthi claims that Saudi Arabia deported 800 Somali migrants to Yemen

Arab coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki. (Reuters)
RIYADH: Arab Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Maliki announced on Sunday that Houthi claims suggesting that Saudi Arabia deported 800 Somali migrants to Yemen are false.

The Houthis claimed that 800 Somali migrants were deported to Yemen from the Kingdom through the governorate of Al-Jouf.

Al-Maliki said the claims are an extension of what he described as the “inhumane actions and behavior of the militia against African migrants to Yemen.”

He noted that in April, the Iranian-backed militia had forcefully displaced 8,000 African migrants in Yemen and made them leave the country via the border with Saudi Arabia.

The spokesman described this as an attempt to confuse border security and provoke non-governmental organizations, whilst taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic that is causing global chaos. 

Saudi Arabia took care of the migrants and provided for all of their needs, Al-Maliki added.  

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Houthis

CANBERRA: The Embassy of Saudi Arabia has distributed food baskets to fasting people and those affected by COVID-19 preventive measures in Australia during the holy month of Ramadan.
The embassy launched the initiative in cooperation with Islamic centers, putting in place the directives of King Salman to implement an iftar program supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.
Saudi Ambassador to Australia Musaed bin Ibrahim Al-Saleem said that the embassy delivered the baskets to the homes of the neediest families, the elderly and those with additional needs, while taking all precautionary measures put in place by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed 6,250 cartons of dates to displaced and needy families in the Yemeni governorates of Marib and Lahij, benefiting 6,250 people. This comes within the framework of a project to distribute 3,000 tons of dates in Yemen.
The center also continued, for the 16th consecutive day, to distribute Ramadan food baskets in Punjab, Pakistan, in cooperation with authorities of the Pakistani government to deliver aid to beneficiaries.
KSRelief distributed 704 food baskets to needy families, benefiting 4,224 people in Punjab’s provinces. The total distributed food baskets since the first day has reached 19,558.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Ramadan 2020

