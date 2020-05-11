Lebanese told to follow health precautions to curb coronavirus spread

DUBAI: Lebanese citizens have been told to adhere to home isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic to ensure continued control of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, state news agency LNA reported citing the Ministry of Public Health’s statement.

Citizens who have been required to stay at home by medical teams must adhere to the isolation, the ministry warned.

The statement added that those coming from abroad and those who were in contact with infected coronavirus cases must also isolate themselves.

“The pivotal role of municipalities and local authorities in monitoring and being strict with those who are obliged to quarantine themselves, so as to ensure that there is no recklessness,” the ministry said.

It also advised citizens to “cooperate with the municipalities and local authorities, by quickly reporting violations so that the required action can be taken and the community remains well-protected.”

The ministry also reminded all citizens to avoid crowded gatherings, and to wear face masks when going out and mixing with other people.