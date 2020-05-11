You are here

Lebanese told to follow health precautions to curb coronavirus spread

Health ministry said people coming from abroad and those who were in contact with infected coronavirus cases must isolate themselves. (File/AFP)
  • Citizens who have been required to stay at home by medical teams must adhere to the isolation
  • The ministry reminded all citizens to avoid crowded gatherings
DUBAI: Lebanese citizens have been told to adhere to home isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic to ensure continued control of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, state news agency LNA reported citing the Ministry of Public Health’s statement.
Citizens who have been required to stay at home by medical teams must adhere to the isolation, the ministry warned.
The statement added that those coming from abroad and those who were in contact with infected coronavirus cases must also isolate themselves.
“The pivotal role of municipalities and local authorities in monitoring and being strict with those who are obliged to quarantine themselves, so as to ensure that there is no recklessness,” the ministry said.
It also advised citizens to “cooperate with the municipalities and local authorities, by quickly reporting violations so that the required action can be taken and the community remains well-protected.”
The ministry also reminded all citizens to avoid crowded gatherings, and to wear face masks when going out and mixing with other people.

Abu Dhabi, Kuwait issue movement permits during curfew

  • Abu Dhabi Police said people should adhere to the duration of the permit in order to avoid any violations
  • Kuwait warned that people who violate the conditions of getting permits will face legal action
DUBAI: Movement permits will be issued in Abu Dhabi as the sterilization project continues. People can apply through the website www.adpolice.gov.ae, state news agency WAM reported citing Abu Dhabi Police.
The police said people should adhere to the duration of the permit in order to avoid any violations, and that leaving their homes should be for necessities. It added that those who don't carry movement permits during the National Disinfection Programme timing, have to provide an evidence on the reasoning behind their emergency.
Companies whose employees cannot follow the National Disinfection Programme timings due to the nature of their work, must have a list of names of these employees and their car plate numbers available to be shown to the National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority, the police added.
Meanwhile, Kuwait has also issued movement permits during lockdown that will last until May 30, state news agency KUNA reported.  
The Public Authority for Civil Information shared the hyperlink to requesting permits, which is https://curfew.paci.gov.kw and warned that people who violate the conditions of getting permits will face legal action.

