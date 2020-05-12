You are here

Lebanon, fearing second virus wave, to shut down again for 4 days

Cars cross under a road sign calling people to stay at home to contain the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, on April 14, 2020 on the Beirut-Damascus international highway, east of Beirut. (AFP)
  • The country has been under lockdown since mid-March to rein in an outbreak that has infected 870 people and killed 26
  • Lebanon started lifting restrictions last week as part of a longer-term plan, letting restaurants, hair salons, construction sites and others re-open at lower capacity
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s government has ordered most of the country to shut down again for four days, starting on Wednesday night, as it seeks to ward off a coronavirus resurgence after easing some restrictions.
The country has been under lockdown since mid-March to rein in an outbreak that has infected 870 people and killed 26. Lebanon started lifting restrictions last week as part of a longer-term plan, letting restaurants, hair salons, construction sites and others re-open at lower capacity.
But the cabinet agreed on Tuesday on the “full closure” for four days to curb a rise in new infections in recent days, after a drop in cases which the government had hailed as a success.
“This achievement is at risk of collapsing” because some people did not comply with the guidelines, Prime Minister Hassan Diab was quoted as saying during the meeting.
Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said the four-day closure, which excludes supermarkets and pharmacies, would also allow teams from the health ministry to conduct more testing.
She added that the government would re-evaluate its original five-stage plan for gradually reopening the economy.
Beirut airport has been closed for nearly two months, except for flights bringing thousands of expatriates home, adding to the rise in infections.
The lockdown already includes an overnight curfew, with security forces patrolling some streets.
The pandemic has compounded woes in Lebanon, which was already wrestling with a financial crisis that has slashed more than half the value of its currency since late last year.

Algeria starts coronavirus test kits production

  • The laboratory in the capital Algiers develops the test kits in partnership with Canadian and Jordanian firms
  • Algeria has so far reported 5,891 confirmed infections, with 507 deaths and 2,841 recoveries
ALGIERS: Algeria has started producing rapid test kits for the novel coronavirus, with a detection time of 15 minutes and a production capacity of 200,000 units per week, the government said on Monday.
The laboratory in the capital Algiers develops the test kits in partnership with Canadian and Jordanian firms, junior minister in charge of pharmaceutical production Lotfi Benbahmed said on state television, without naming the two foreign partners.
The North African country has allocated $100 million to import medical equipment and pharmaceutical products to counter the virus. It has also received medical donations from China over the past days.
The government has imposed a nationwide curfew, ordered the closure of most businesses and suspended public transport to slow the spread of the virus.
Algeria has so far reported 5,891 confirmed infections, with 507 deaths and 2,841 recoveries.

