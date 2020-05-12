You are here

Canadian rocker Bryan Adams faces backlash over ‘racist’ COVID-19 post

Bryan Adams performs at Invictus Games Toronto 2017 — a parasport event for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans. (Getty Images)
Updated 12 May 2020
AFP

  • While animal rights groups praised his call to stop eating meat, others interpreted the expletive-laced comments as anti-Chinese
  • The recent rise of anti-Chinese rhetoric and violence linked to the pandemic is only anecdotal but there are a myriad of cases reported online
AFP

OTTAWA: Canadian rocker Bryan Adams faced a backlash and accusations of anti-Chinese racism Tuesday over his online rant about the pandemic forcing the cancelation of his London shows this week.
The “Cuts Like a Knife” singer said in Twitter and Instagram posts that his gigs at the Royal Albert Hall were nixed thanks to “bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards.”
He went on to say that “the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus,” admonishing the Chinese to “go vegan.”
While animal rights groups praised his call to stop eating meat, others interpreted the expletive-laced comments as anti-Chinese.
“This is so irresponsible and so racist,” Amy Go of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice told AFP.
“He’s a Canadian idol and he’s fanning the flames of anti-Chinese racism, and contributing to an increase in hateful taunts and blatant (physical) attacks on Chinese and Asian people in Canada and around the world,” she said.
Others called his remarks “racist garbage.”
Wet markets sell fresh food and produce, including farmed animals and wildlife.
One such market is Wuhan, China was identified last week by the World Health Organization as having been a possible source or “amplifying setting” of the outbreak.
The recent rise of anti-Chinese rhetoric and violence linked to the pandemic is only anecdotal but there are a myriad of cases reported online.
Go cited, for example, the recent experience of a 92-year-old man thrown out of a Vancouver convenience store and onto the sidewalk by the shopkeeper simply because he is of Chinese descent.
A Chinese-Canadian woman was also punched in the face in an unprovoked attack while waiting last week at a downtown bus stop in the Pacific coast metropolis.
Adams has since deleted the tweet but his message remained on Instagram.
In it he also said he missed his band or “other family” while in self-isolation with his wife and children.

India’s prime minister announces huge virus relief package

AP

India’s prime minister announces huge virus relief package

  • Government will spend more than $260 billion, the equivalent of nearly 10% of the country’s GDP, on a coronavirus economic relief package
  • India entered its sixth week of a stringent nationwide lockdown on Tuesday, pushing an economy already enfeebled before the pandemic to the brink of collapse
AP

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Tuesday that the government will spend more than $260 billion, the equivalent of nearly 10% of the country’s GDP, on a coronavirus economic relief package designed to make the world’s second most populous nation more self reliant.
“The package’s main aim is to build a self-reliant India,” Modi said in a televised speech, adding that it will help the country compete globally.
India entered its sixth week of a stringent nationwide lockdown on Tuesday, pushing an economy already enfeebled before the pandemic to the brink of collapse.
The lockdown that began March 25 sent an exodus of workers from its huge informal sector fleeing the cities to their ancestral homes in the countryside. Economists say unemployment reached 24.7% this week.
Last week some restrictions on manufacturing and self-employment were lifted to ease the burden on the poor. Social distancing norms officially remained in effect, but some passenger rail service resumed on Tuesday from New Delhi and Mumbai, with trains allowed to run at full capacity.
A new phase in the lockdown will begin May 18, when the current phase is set to end, Modi said.
“Coronavirus is going to be part of our lives for a long time. But we can’t let our lives revolve around it,” he said.
Modi gave the oft-repeated promise that this century will belong to India, pointing to the country quickly ramping up production of personal protective equipment, ventilators and other supplies in response to the pandemic.
“The crisis has shown the importance of a self-dependent India. This is the only way,” he said.

