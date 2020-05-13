You are here

Italy's mosques to stay shut for Eid, says Islamic organization

In this file picture members of the Muslim community in Italy leave Rome's mosque on Januray 20, 2005 after prayer on the first day of Eid Al-Adha, the Feast of the Sacrifice, Islam's most important holiday. (AFP)
 Francesco Bongarra

ROME: Italy’s mosques will stay closed for Eid Al-Fitr regardless of what the government might say about when they can reopen, a prominent Islamic organization in the country has said.
Mosques, prayer rooms and Islamic centers have been shut, along with other places of worship, since the start of the Italian lockdown on March 9.
Catholic churches are due to resume services with worshippers in attendance on May 18, as the government begins easing lockdown measures, and there were discussions with Rome about ways to reopen mosques as well.
But the Union of Islamic Communities in Italy (UCOII) issued a statement urging the faithful to adopt the “conscious choice dictated by the prudence of keeping prayer rooms closed” until Eid celebrations were over. The decision was made after discussions with the country’s most prominent Muslim leaders.
“Mosques in Italy will remain closed until after Eid Al-Fitr,” said UCOII President Yassine Lafram in a statement. “This is what our communities decided to do after they all responsibly expressed their position in our online meeting. We all consider people to be more sacred than the mosques themselves. No matter what the Interior Ministry may announce concerning the date for opening mosques in Phase 2 (of loosening the lockdown) we urge Islamic communities all over Italy to adopt this choice we have made in conscience. It is prudent to keep prayer rooms closed until Ramadan and the Eid Al-Fitr festivities are over.”
He said that a protocol with guidelines and security measures to support the safe reopening of places of worship had already been submitted to the government. It includes sanitizing places of worship before and after religious services are held; using outdoor spaces wherever possible to respect social distancing; the mandatory use of face masks, gloves and disinfectant for the congregation, as well as stringent discipline for entering and leaving in a safe and orderly way.
“We believe it is unlikely to organize, in a safe way, the large flow of the faithful wishing to be in prayer rooms and mosques during Ramadan and for Eid Al-Fitr especially,” added Lafram. “This is why we took, almost unanimously, the decision of a gradual reopening starting from the day after Eid Al-Fitr on May 24.”

Community leaders had agreed on the moral, ethical and religious duty of protecting human life as the basic principle of the Islamic faith, the statement said. “For this reason, the decision was taken not to jeopardize the many efforts made so far both by the government and by communities nationwide.”
Social distancing is a key measure in the fight against the spread of coronavirus, but the UCOII previously expressed concern that the country’s small and medium-sized mosques may not be able to guarantee the implementation or enforcement of the life-saving step.

FASTFACT

Islamic centers have been shut, along with other places of worship, since the start of the Italian lockdown on March 9.

The UCOII said that most mosques were not, for many reasons, in the right condition to adequately deal with the difficult situation.
“This is why the communities decided not to wait for any government decision on the opening. We continue to maintain a line of the utmost prudence adopted since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.”
The union asked all Islamic communities to suspend every prayer and lesson inside mosques until after Eid Al-Fitr. Muslims were not to perform communal Eid prayers “even outdoors” and to avoid gatherings unless stated otherwise.
Lafram said the pain of not going to mosques would be alleviated by the conviction that the gesture of abstinence was itself a “gesture of adoration and prayer” in this difficult moment.
The gradual reopening of prayer rooms and mosques would be accompanied by a new set of rules that would serve as common ground for communities to safely reopen their places of worship, he added.

Saudi doctor’s perseverance blazed a trail for foreign medics in France

Dr. Al-Johani ranks France as one of the best countries for medicine, and says he has benefited from his job there. (Supplied)
Randa Takieddine

PARIS: In the middle of the coronavirus crisis, Dr. Hani Al-Johani, a Saudi brain and neurosurgeon at Colmar Hospital in eastern France, successfully operated on a young Kuwaiti woman to remove a large brain tumor.

The town of Colmar and nearby city of Strasbourg in eastern France have been hit particularly hard by the virus. Al-Johani said he is proud that despite the problems caused by this he was able to get the woman, who is in her 30s, admitted to the hospital.
It came after he received a call from her parents in Paris asking for help when a scheduled surgery at a hospital in the city was canceled because the surgeon could not guarantee there would be a place available in intensive care after the operation.
“The Kuwaiti medical attache contacted several hospitals to request that they perform the surgery,” said Al-Johani. “No one, however, was willing to accept her at that critical time even though her condition was going from bad to worse. I was called for my opinion and I told them that the operation was urgent and could not be postponed because the tumor was causing pressure on the brain.
“When her parents called me, I told them it would not be easy to admit her to Colmar Hospital because the area had been devastated due to the COVID-19 crisis, and as I was not a professor I did not have the leverage to get her into the hospital.”
Nevertheless, he approached the hospital management, with whom he has a good relationship. They told him it was impossible to operate on the woman, given the health crisis.
“Nonetheless, I went to the hospital management every day for two weeks, and I am very proud of that,” he said. “Of course, I am also proud of the success of the operation but what I am most proud of is my persistence for two weeks. I never gave up and the administration eventually agreed.

BACKGROUND

Having gained a third specialty, in neuro-oncology, he is now, during his final year in France before returning home, specializing in cerebrovascular diseases.

“I had to accept responsibility for getting her in and performing the surgery, knowing that there was no guarantee of a vacant room to move her to after the operation. However, I felt sure that things would go well.”
Al-Johani, a faculty member of Al-Qassim University, arrived in France in 2010 on a Saudi government scholarship to specialize in neurosurgery.
After completing his medical fellowship at Strasbourg University Hospital, he moved to Colmar hospital where he studied spinal surgery. He then gained a third specialty, in neuro-oncology, and is now, during his final year in France before returning to Saudi Arabia, specializing in cerebrovascular diseases.
However, in 2017 he ran into a problem after completing a French medical fellowship in neurosurgery at Colmar Hospital. At the time, non-French surgeons were unable to continue working after completing a fellowship because membership of the French National Order of Doctors is required to do so, and foreign doctors could not apply.
“I was the first Saudi doctor allowed to join the order and it was because of an official at the French Foreign Ministry, Guillaume Huart, who is in charge of the Middle East health sector,” said Al-Johani.
“I met him at the Saudi mission and I asked him why I could not continue working like my French colleagues. I had received a diploma from a French university like any French national. Does France not benefit from non-French doctors and their specialties, I asked? I also asked him if the diploma was fake or if the French simply did not like foreigners.” Huart decided to find out more about the Saudi surgeon and contacted Colmar Hospital.
“He spoke to Robin Srour, the head of the Department of Surgery and one of the most famous Lebanese-origin surgeons in France,” said Al-Johani. “He treated me like a son and I studied under him; in fact, he used to refer his private patients to me when I was still in my fellowship period.” After learning this, Huart agreed to lobby on Al-Johani’s behalf, and at the end of 2017 he was allowed to join the National Order of Doctors.
“According to the correspondence Huart sent to me, I was the first Saudi and non-French doctor to join the Order,” he said. “Since then, I have operated on many Saudis, Emiratis and Kuwaitis.”
Al-Johani said he chose to study in France in the first place because he had spent three years studying in the United States, loves change and wanted a new experience. He ranks France as one of the best countries in the world for medicine and said he has benefited immeasurably from his time studying and working there.

 

