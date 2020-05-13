You are here

Malaysia reports 37 new coronavirus cases; two deaths

Despite a sharp drop in infections, Malaysia’s restrictions to fight the coronavirus will be extended by four more weeks until June 9. (AP)
Updated 13 May 2020
Reuters

  • Total number of fatalities from the coronavirus outbreak now at 111
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 37 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking its cumulative total to 6,779 infections.
The health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 111.

Gunmen kill 15 villagers in northern Nigeria

Updated 46 min 55 sec ago
AFP

  • The assailants stormed the village of Gonar Rogo in Kaduna state early Tuesday as residents were asleep
  • President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the wave of attacks and counterattacks on people among the Fulani and Addara communities
KANO, Nigeria: Gunmen have attacked a mainly-Christian farming village in northern Nigeria, killing 15 people, police said, in the latest violence between farmers and herders in the area.
The assailants stormed the village of Gonar Rogo in Kaduna state early Tuesday as residents were asleep.
“The attackers started shooting sporadically, attacking villagers and in the process killed 15 people and injured five others,” state police spokesman Mohammed Jalige said in a statement late Tuesday.
He said the police launched an “intensive manhunt” in an operation that also sought to prevent “reprisal attacks.”
The village lies in Kajuru district in the southern part of Kaduna, a flashpoint of violence between farmers and Muslim Fulani herders.
Their long-running conflict is rooted in disputes over grazing and water rights.
President Muhammadu Buhari “condemned the wave of attacks and counterattacks on people among the Fulani and Addara communities,” his office wrote on Twitter.
“No person has the right to take the law into his or her own hands,” he insisted.

