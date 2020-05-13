Malaysia reports 37 new coronavirus cases; two deaths

Gunmen kill 15 villagers in northern Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria: Gunmen have attacked a mainly-Christian farming village in northern Nigeria, killing 15 people, police said, in the latest violence between farmers and herders in the area.

The assailants stormed the village of Gonar Rogo in Kaduna state early Tuesday as residents were asleep.

“The attackers started shooting sporadically, attacking villagers and in the process killed 15 people and injured five others,” state police spokesman Mohammed Jalige said in a statement late Tuesday.

He said the police launched an “intensive manhunt” in an operation that also sought to prevent “reprisal attacks.”

The village lies in Kajuru district in the southern part of Kaduna, a flashpoint of violence between farmers and Muslim Fulani herders.

Their long-running conflict is rooted in disputes over grazing and water rights.

President Muhammadu Buhari “condemned the wave of attacks and counterattacks on people among the Fulani and Addara communities,” his office wrote on Twitter.

“No person has the right to take the law into his or her own hands,” he insisted.