KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 37 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking its cumulative total to 6,779 infections.
The health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 111.
Malaysia reports 37 new coronavirus cases; two deaths
https://arab.news/5bd3n
- Total number of fatalities from the coronavirus outbreak now at 111
