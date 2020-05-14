You are here

  • Home
  • Trump threatens China ties, says in no mood for Xi talks

Trump threatens China ties, says in no mood for Xi talks

US President Donald Trump further hardened his rhetoric towards China on Thursday, saying he no longer wishes to speak with Xi Jinping. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9ymvc

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Trump threatens China ties, says in no mood for Xi talks

  • Trump has for weeks accused China of concealing the true scale of the outbreak
  • Beijing strongly denies the charge, insisting it transmitted all available data as soon as possible to the WHO
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump further hardened his rhetoric towards China on Thursday, saying he no longer wishes to speak with Xi Jinping and warning darkly he might cut ties over the rival superpower's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tensions have ratcheted up between Washington and Beijing as they trade barbs over the origin of the pandemic -- which first appeared in late 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and which Trump has dubbed the "Plague from China."
"I have a very good relationship (with Xi), but I just - right now I don't want to speak to him," Trump told Fox Business. "I'm very disappointed in China. I will tell you that right now," he said.
Asked how the United States might choose to retaliate, Trump gave no specifics but struck a threatening tone, saying: "There are many things we could do. We could do things. We could cut off the whole relationship."
"If you did, what would happen?" Trump asked. "You'd save $500 billion if you cut off the whole relationship."
Trump has for weeks accused China of concealing the true scale of the outbreak, allowing it to spread unchecked across the globe and claim the lives of 300,000 people to date.
Beijing strongly denies the charge, insisting it transmitted all available data as soon as possible to the World Health Organization.
But Trump doubled down on Fox Business, insisting: "They could have stopped it. They could have stopped it in China where it came from. But it didn't happen that way."
"It's very sad what's happened to the world and to our country, with all of the deaths," he said.
The US-Chinese standoff over the pandemic has raised questions over the fate of a partial trade deal inked in January that had marked a truce in their bruising economic war.
Trump earlier this week ruled out renegotiating that deal, when asked about reports that China was looking to reopen talks.
Last Friday Vice Premier Liu He, who led China's negotiations, spoke by phone with Washington's top negotiators and confirmed that both sides agreed to implementing the first phase of the deal.
But the war of words has simmered on, with US authorities adding fuel to the fire Wednesday by saying Chinese hackers were trying to obtain coronavirus data on treatments and vaccines, and warning the effort involved Chinese government-affiliated groups and others.
The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said China's efforts posed a "significant threat" to the US response to COVID-19 -- coming as dozens of companies, institutes and governments around the world are racing to develop a vaccine.
Beijing strongly rejected the accusation, calling it a smear attempt - just as it has forcefully rejected the US accusation that the virus originated in a Wuhan laboratory.
When asked on Fox Business what evidence there was to support that claim, Trump was less categorical than on past occasions, even appearing to dial back his assertion.
"We have a lot of information, and it's not good. But you know, the worst of all, whether it came from the lab or came from the bats - it all came from China and they should have stopped it," he said.
Nevertheless, US officials are pressing ahead in search of ways to punish China and seek compensation for the costs of the pandemic - and Republican senators on Tuesday proposed legislation that would empower Trump to slap sanctions on China if it does not give a "full accounting" for the outbreak.

Topics: US China Trump Chinese President Xi Jinping

Related

World
Trump aide Kushner suggests delay possible in US election
Update
Saudi Arabia
King Salman holds call with US President Donald Trump

Bangladesh says coronavirus detected in Rohingya refugee camp

Updated 14 May 2020
Reuters

Bangladesh says coronavirus detected in Rohingya refugee camp

  • An ethnic Rohingya refugee and another person have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior Bangladeshi official said
  • It was the first confirmed case in the camps, which are more densely populated than most crowded cities on earth
Updated 14 May 2020
Reuters

DHAKA: The novel coronavirus has been detected in one of the camps in southern Bangladesh that are home to more than a million Rohingya refugees, officials said on Thursday, as humanitarian groups warned that the infection could devastate the crowded settlement.
An ethnic Rohingya refugee and another person have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior Bangladeshi official and a UN spokeswoman said. It was the first confirmed case in the camps, which are more densely populated than most crowded cities on earth.
“Today they have been taken to an isolation center after they tested positive,” Mahbub Alam Talukder, the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, told Reuters by phone.
The other patient was from the “host population,” a term usually used to refer to locals living outside the camps, the UN spokeswoman said.
Coronavirus infections have been gathering pace in recent days in Bangladesh, which has reported 18,863 cases of COVID-19 and 283 deaths.
Aid workers have warned of a potential humanitarian disaster if there is a significant outbreak in the refugee camps outside Cox’s Bazar.
Dr. Shamim Jahan, Save the Children’s Health Director in Bangladesh, said in a statement that health care capacity in the country had already been overwhelmed by the virus.
“There are only an estimated 2,000 ventilators in all of Bangladesh, serving a population of 160 million people. In the Rohingya refugee camps – home to nearly a million people – there are no intensive care beds at this moment,” he said.
“Now that the virus has entered the world’s largest refugee settlement in Cox’s Bazaar we are looking at the very real prospect that thousands of people may die from COVID-19. This pandemic could set Bangladesh back by decades.”
Health facilities lack staff and space, while people in the camps do not have enough soap and water or space to protect themselves, said Manish Agrawal, Bangladesh Country Director at the International Rescue Committee.
“Here, people are living 40,000 to 70,000 people per square kilometer. That’s at least 1.6 times the population density on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where the disease spread four times as fast than in Wuhan at the peak of the outbreak,” he said, referring to a cruise ship in Japan where the virus spread rapidly earlier this year.
“Without efforts to increase health care access, improve sanitation, isolate suspected cases and decongest the camp the disease will devastate the refugee and local population here, where there is a much lower standard of living and a higher rate of existing illness that make refugees more susceptible to the virus,” he said.
More than 730,000 Rohingya arrived from Myanmar in late 2017 after fleeing a military crackdown. Myanmar is facing charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice in the Hague over the violence. The army denies genocide, saying it was fighting a legitimate battle against Rohingya militants who attacked first.

Topics: Coronavirus Bangladesh Rohingya camps

Related

Special
World
Concerns grow among Rohingya in Malaysia as online threats intensify
Special
World
‘Rohingya island’ gets first batch of refugees as Dhaka closes doors

Latest updates

IEA still sees record 2020 oil demand fall but easing lockdowns helping
Israel delays swearing in of unity government
Qatar makes face masks mandatory on threat of jail, fines
Bangladesh says coronavirus detected in Rohingya refugee camp
Challenging the stereotype: meet Maysoun Douas, Madrid’s first Muslim councilor

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.