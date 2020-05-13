You are here

Trump aide Kushner suggests delay possible in US election

White House senior adviser to the president Jared Kushner and Admiral Brett Giroir, United States Assistant Secretary for Health, wear protective face masks in the Rose Garden as US President Donald Trump holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response press briefing. (File/Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)
AFP

Trump aide Kushner suggests delay possible in US election

  • The election is scheduled for November 3 by law and the White House has no authority to make a change
  • Both Trump and Biden have said they see no change in date happening
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s aide and son in law Jared Kushner said he couldn’t guarantee the US presidential election will take place on time, due to the coronavirus pandemic — only to walk back his comment.
The election is scheduled for November 3 by law and the White House has no authority to make a change. However, Kushner’s remark on Tuesday touched a nerve as Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden head into the increasingly tense final six months of campaigning.
Asked in an interview by Time magazine whether he could commit to the election being on schedule, even if a second coronavirus wave breaks out, Kushner said: “I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other, but right now that’s the plan.”
“Hopefully by the time we get to September, October, November, we’ve done enough work with testing and with all the different things we’re trying to do to prevent a future outbreak of the magnitude that would make us shut down again,” said Kushner, whose title is senior adviser.
Although Kushner did not say he wanted a change in date and noted “it’s not my decision to make,” his remarks were attacked by Trump critics as evidence of overreach.
Shortly after, Kushner issued a clarification to NBC News, saying “I have not been involved in, nor am I aware of, any discussions about trying to change the date of the presidential election.”
The election date is under scrutiny given the massive logistical disruption caused by coronavirus lockdowns and the risk that voters will stay away from crowded polling stations.
However, both Trump and Biden have said they see no change in date happening.
In most polls, Biden is leading Trump, whose first term has been marred by impeachment, a two-year probe into his links with Russia, and unprecedented political partisanship across the country. Kushner, a wealthy real estate owner, is married to his daughter Ivanka, who is also a White House presidential adviser.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Jared Kushner Donald Trump United States Democracy

Death toll from attack on Kabul maternity clinic rises to 24

AP

Death toll from attack on Kabul maternity clinic rises to 24

  • Militants stormed a maternity hospital in Dashti Barchi
AP

KABUL: Afghan officials on Wednesday raised the death toll from a militant attack on a maternity hospital in Kabul the previous day, saying that 24 people were killed, including two newborn babies, their mothers and an unspecified number of nurses.
Militants stormed the hospital in Dashti Barchi, a mostly Shiite neighborhood in the western part of Kabul, on Tuesday morning, setting off an hours-long shootout with the police. As the battle raged, Afghan security forces struggled to evacuate the facility, which is supported by the aid group Doctors Without Borders, carrying out babies and frantic young mothers.
The Interior Ministry spokesman, Tareq Arian, said on Tuesday that 16 people were killed in the attack and over 100 women and babies were evacuated from the building under fire. The new death toll of 24 came from Wahid Majroh, the deputy public health minister, who spoke at a press conference on Wednesday. He said 16 were wounded in the attack.
Of those evacuated, 21 newborn babies were initially brought to Kabul’s Ataturk Hospital where physician Sayed Fared said their staff were providing medical care.
“One newborn baby had a fractured bone and we referred that baby to the Indira Gandhi Children’s hospital,” he told The Associated Press. “The other 20 babies are hospitalized here and are in good health and under our observation.”
Outside the Ataturk Hospital, anxious relatives waited for news.
Qurban Ali, a 27-year-old father, came to see his newborn daughter Bakhtawar who was among those evacuated from Dashti Barchi. His name was on a wristband the baby was given after she was born early Tuesday, a preterm baby.
Ali said he was watching TV when he heard about the hospital attack.
“I immediately rushed to the hospital, got there but couldn’t find my wife or the baby,” he said. His wife called him a short while later, crying and saying she had managed to flee from the attack but couldn’t recuse their baby. The two rushed to Ataturk Hospital after hearing the babies were evacuated there, and to their relief, found Bakhtawar.
“Thank God ... my child and my wife both are unhurt,” said Ali.
But others were not so fortunate. The family of 35-year-old nurse Maryam Noorzada who worked with Doctors Without Borders, also known by their French acronym MSF, at Dashti Barchi could not find her after searching all of Kabul hospitals.
Her brother-in-law, Mahdi Jafari, his eyes filled with tears, told the AP that the family would give DNA samples to see if the single charred, unclaimed body remaining at the morgue after the attack was her.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban insisted they were not involved. In the past, most attacks in Dashti Barchi, home to the minority Shiite Hazara community, were carried out by the Daesh group.
In a televised speech hours after the attack, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced that Afghan security forces would no longer operate in the defensive posture taken in the wake of the peace agreement. Instead, he called on security forces to launch attacks against Taliban insurgents.
“The Taliban have not given up fighting and killing Afghans, instead they have increased their attacks on our countrymen and public places,” despite repeated calls for a cease-fire, Ghani said.
In recent months, Afghan and American officials say the Daesh affiliate in Afghanistan has been weakened as a result of relentless US bombing raids in the group’s stronghold — eastern Nangarhar province — as well as military operations by Afghan security forces and attacks by IS rivals, Taliban insurgents.
In a separate attack Tuesday, a suicide bomber targeted the funeral in Khewa district of a local pro-government militia commander and former warlord who had died of a heart attack Monday night, killing 32 people and wounding 133, according to Zahir Adil, spokesman for the province’s public health department. Earlier reports had 24 dead and 68 wounded in the bombing.
The dead included Abdullah Lala Jan, a provincial council member, while his father Noor Agha, a lawmaker, was wounded in the attack. The Daesh group claimed responsibility for the Nangarhar bombing in a statement posted late Tuesday on its media arm, Aamaq.

Topics: Kabul Afghanistan hospital newborn

