LIVE: Governments take measured steps to jumpstart economies amid coronavirus fears

Above, a merchant wears a face mask and gloves at a jewelry shop in Dubai on May 12, 2020 as markets were reopened amidst an easing of pandemic restrictions. (AFP)
Updated 6 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: Governments take measured steps to jumpstart economies amid coronavirus fears

  • Some countries have issued workplace safety guidelines as part of precautionary steps
Updated 6 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The world’s major governments are reopening businesses and factories to jumpstart their economies that have been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Middle East, some countries have issued workplace safety guidelines as part of precautionary steps again the spread of highly contagious virus while others have reversed their easing of lockdown measures amid fears of a second wave of infection.

May 15, 2020 Friday (all times in GMT)

10:05 – Lebanon said there were five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infected people to 891.

09:42 – Evening dresses made of gold mesh, gilded sunglasses and glittering crowns are sparkling again from the windows of Dubai’s historic gold souk which was shuttered during the coronavirus lockdown. READ THE STORY




A jeweler showcases bars of gold at the Dubai Gold Souk on May 13, 2020 as shops re-opened amidst an easing of pandemic restrictions. (AFP)

09:22Spain’s number of coronavirus cases increased to 230,183 and fatalities rose to 27,459.

08:44 – Malaysia confirmed 36 new coronavirus cases, bringing its caseload to 6,855.

08:36Philippines reported 215 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected people to 12,091.

08:25 – Treating COVID-19 patients with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine had no positive effect and caused other health complications, two new studies showed. READ MORE

08:00An American cargo pilot who admitted to “poor judgment” in breaking a quarantine order to buy medical supplies became the first foreigner imprisoned in Singapore for breaching its restrictions meant to curb the coronavirus.

07:51 – Oman reported 284 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 4,625.

07:40Russia confirmed 10,598 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected people to 262,843.

07:15Singapore’s health ministry said on Friday it had confirmed 793 more coronavirus cases, taking the city state’s tally of infections to 26,891.

06:28 – Oman confirmed the death of a citizen due to coronavirus, increasing the death toll in the country to 19.

06:18 – The mopeds are back in Hanoi, cars once more clog Karachi’s streets and gridlock has returned to Beijing’s ring roads — as lockdowns caused by the coronavirus ease, the temporary respite from traffic has also been broken. READ THE STORY




Above, motorists travel along a road in Yangon on May 14, 2020. (AFP)

04:57Restaurants, cafes and bars in Australia’s most populous state were reopening on Friday after a two-month shutdown under coronavirus lockdown measures, boosting the federal government’s bid to get people back in work and the economy back on track.

04:43Large parts of Japan marked the first day out of a state of emergency on Friday while major cities remained under coronavirus restrictions and new testing suggested that contagion in Tokyo was wider than official figures.

04:09Singapore Airlines will cut capital spending this financial year by at least 12 percent from its previous plan, with the final reduction to be determined by talks with planemakers over delivery delays, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

04:06US President Donald Trump said he intends to prepare for future pandemics by replenishing the national stockpile and bringing manufacturing of critical supplies and equipment back to the US. His comments came the same day a whistleblower told Congress the Trump administration had failed to properly prepare for the current pandemic.

04:00 – The health ministers of South Korea, China and Japan will get together by video conference on Friday to discuss ways to work together in the global campaign against the coronavirus, South Korean officials said.

Topics: Coronavirus

BRUSSELS: European Union foreign ministers will weigh later Friday what action the bloc could take should Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu push ahead with plans to annex the West Bank in coming months.
The ministers had planned to welcome the formation of a new government and offer EU cooperation, but Netanyahu and his rival-turned-partner, Benny Gantz, have postponed the swearing-in of their controversial new cabinet as the Israeli leader tries to quell infighting within his Likud party.
The ceremony, originally scheduled for Thursday, is now planned for Sunday to give Netanyahu more time to hand out coveted Cabinet appointments to members of his party.
Their coalition agreement allows him to present an annexation proposal as soon as July 1, and the EU ministers want to thrash out a common position should the move go ahead.
The 27-nation bloc has routinely condemned Israeli settlement expansion and warned against the annexation plans, but the member countries appear too divided to seriously weigh any actions, such as sanctions, particularly during informal talks via video-conference.
“This is a very divisive issue inside the council” of ministers, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday. “Everything in foreign policy requires unanimity, especially sanctions. So we are, for the time being, far away from discussing about sanctioning.”
Borrell said the talks are nevertheless important, to understand all 27 countries’ stances on “the respect of international law, and how can we judge this announced annexation in order to clarify the position of the European Union.”
In February, he affirmed the bloc’s commitment to a two-state solution in the Middle East, based along the 1967 lines, with the possibility of mutually agreed land-swaps, made up of the state of Israel and “an independent, democratic, contiguous, sovereign and viable state of Palestine.”
Jordan has been lobbying the EU to take “practical steps” to make sure annexation doesn’t happen.
In a statement, Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi “stressed the need for the international community and the European Union in particular to take practical steps that reflect the rejection of any Israeli decision to annex.”

Topics: Israel

