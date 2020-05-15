LIVE: Governments take measured steps to jumpstart economies amid coronavirus fears

DUBAI: The world’s major governments are reopening businesses and factories to jumpstart their economies that have been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Middle East, some countries have issued workplace safety guidelines as part of precautionary steps again the spread of highly contagious virus while others have reversed their easing of lockdown measures amid fears of a second wave of infection.

May 15, 2020 Friday (all times in GMT)

10:05 – Lebanon said there were five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infected people to 891.

09:42 – Evening dresses made of gold mesh, gilded sunglasses and glittering crowns are sparkling again from the windows of Dubai’s historic gold souk which was shuttered during the coronavirus lockdown. READ THE STORY







A jeweler showcases bars of gold at the Dubai Gold Souk on May 13, 2020 as shops re-opened amidst an easing of pandemic restrictions. (AFP)



09:22 – Spain’s number of coronavirus cases increased to 230,183 and fatalities rose to 27,459.

08:44 – Malaysia confirmed 36 new coronavirus cases, bringing its caseload to 6,855.

08:36 – Philippines reported 215 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected people to 12,091.

08:25 – Treating COVID-19 patients with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine had no positive effect and caused other health complications, two new studies showed. READ MORE

08:00 – An American cargo pilot who admitted to “poor judgment” in breaking a quarantine order to buy medical supplies became the first foreigner imprisoned in Singapore for breaching its restrictions meant to curb the coronavirus.

07:51 – Oman reported 284 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 4,625.

07:40 – Russia confirmed 10,598 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected people to 262,843.

07:15 – Singapore’s health ministry said on Friday it had confirmed 793 more coronavirus cases, taking the city state’s tally of infections to 26,891.

06:28 – Oman confirmed the death of a citizen due to coronavirus, increasing the death toll in the country to 19.

06:18 – The mopeds are back in Hanoi, cars once more clog Karachi’s streets and gridlock has returned to Beijing’s ring roads — as lockdowns caused by the coronavirus ease, the temporary respite from traffic has also been broken. READ THE STORY







Above, motorists travel along a road in Yangon on May 14, 2020. (AFP)



04:57 – Restaurants, cafes and bars in Australia’s most populous state were reopening on Friday after a two-month shutdown under coronavirus lockdown measures, boosting the federal government’s bid to get people back in work and the economy back on track.

04:43 – Large parts of Japan marked the first day out of a state of emergency on Friday while major cities remained under coronavirus restrictions and new testing suggested that contagion in Tokyo was wider than official figures.

04:09 – Singapore Airlines will cut capital spending this financial year by at least 12 percent from its previous plan, with the final reduction to be determined by talks with planemakers over delivery delays, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

04:06 – US President Donald Trump said he intends to prepare for future pandemics by replenishing the national stockpile and bringing manufacturing of critical supplies and equipment back to the US. His comments came the same day a whistleblower told Congress the Trump administration had failed to properly prepare for the current pandemic.

04:00 – The health ministers of South Korea, China and Japan will get together by video conference on Friday to discuss ways to work together in the global campaign against the coronavirus, South Korean officials said.