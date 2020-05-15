You are here

UK-EU Brexit talks deadlocked as clock ticks down

European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier gives a news conference following the third round of Brexit talks with Britain, in Brussels, Belgium, May 15, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

UK-EU Brexit talks deadlocked as clock ticks down

  • The two sides remain at odds over a range of key issues including fishing and the role of high courts in settling future disputes
  • EU negotiator Michel Barnier later told a news conference in Brussels that “there was no progress on all the most difficult issues”
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

BRUSSELS: Talks between the European Union and the United Kingdom on their future relationship in the wake of Brexit have ground to a near-standstill despite the urgency for progress before a summit next month.
The UK’s chief negotiator, David Frost, said in a statement Friday that “we have made very little progress toward agreement on the most significant outstanding issues.”
The two sides remain at odds over a range of key issues including fishing and the role of high courts in settling future disputes.
A third week-long negotiation session drew to a close Friday, but so far, just over 100 days after the UK‘s official exit from the EU, fundamental gaps are still yawning.
“It is hard to understand why the EU insists on an ideological approach which makes it more difficult to reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” Frost said.
EU negotiator Michel Barnier later told a news conference in Brussels that “there was no progress on all the most difficult issues.”
In little over a month, the EU leaders and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are scheduled to have a summit, likely on video, to take stock of the talks’ progress.
Britain officially left the 27-nation bloc on Jan. 31, but remains within the EU’s economic and regulatory orbit until the end of the year. The two sides have until then to work out a new relationship covering trade, security and a host of other issues — or face a chaotic split that would be economically disruptive for both sides, but especially for the UK
The UK-EU divorce agreement allows for the deadline to be extended by two years, but Johnson’s government insists it won’t lengthen the transition period beyond Dec. 31.
Most trade deals take years to negotiate, so finishing something as fundamental as this in 11 months would be a Herculean task at the best of times. Many politicians, experts and diplomats believe it is impossible during a pandemic that has focused governments’ resources on preserving public health and averting economic collapse.
If no deal on their future relationship is agreed by then, a cliff-edge economic departure would loom again for Britain, with uncertainly over customs rules, airline slots, financial regulation and other standards.
Both sides are already facing a serious recession because of the pandemic and a chaotic split on Dec. 31 wouldn’t help.

Topics: EU UK Brexit

France urges caution as first post-coronavirus lockdown weekend beckons

Updated 55 min 11 sec ago
AFP

France urges caution as first post-coronavirus lockdown weekend beckons

  • French government walking a fine line, hoping to avert a new surge in COVID-19 cases
  • ‘Everyone needs to be responsible, to decide if you want to be part of the chain of transmission for this virus’
Updated 55 min 11 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French officials called Friday for self-restraint as the country prepares for its first weekend since the coronavirus lockdown was eased, warning that police would break up any large gatherings of people taking too much advantage of newfound freedoms.
Scenes of packed squares and riverbanks in Paris and other cities this week have the authorities worried that social-distancing diligence will fade in the spring sunshine forecast for much of the country.
The government is walking a fine line, hoping to avert a new surge in COVID-19 cases even as it cautiously reopens some businesses and lets people now travel within 100 kilometers (60 miles) of their homes without requiring a justification.
Since the lockdown was eased Monday, “the response has globally been positive,” government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye told France 2 television.
“But significant efforts must still be made” ahead of the summer tourism season, she said, when cooped-up families will be looking to escape to countryside retreats or beaches.
Deputy interior ministry Laurent Nunez called Thursday for “civic-mindedness” after the government conceded that its limit on public gatherings to 10 people or less could not be enforced in private homes.
“It’s a matter of common sense,” he said. “Everyone needs to be responsible, to decide if you want to be part of the chain of transmission for this virus. On our side, we are trying to break it at all costs.”
Local officials have reopened large stretches of beaches along the Atlantic coast, a “green” zone where the virus threat remains contained for now, but only strolling and swimming will be allowed — no sunbathing, and no crowds.
But parks in Paris, a hard-hit “red” along with large parts of northeastern France, will remain closed, despite a plea from a doctors’ union to grant Mayor Anne Hidalgo’s request to make them available to residents in search of fresh air.
“Parisians, especially the less privileged living in the densest areas, haven’t had room to breathe during the lockdown and cannot take it any longer,” the CSMF union said.
The government has refused, and this week ordered a ban on alcohol consumption alongside the Seine and the city’s canals in a bid to dissuade merrymakers.
Officials are also urging people to remain vigilant when venturing into forests, where rangers are bracing for a wave of hikers and bikers.
“We’ll have to issue some reminders,” including the need for face masks when encountering other users, said Arnaud Pericard, mayor of Saint-Germain-en-Laye, a Paris suburb that serves as a gateway to a popular neighboring forest.
“I’m trusting that people will behave responsibly,” he said this week.
But horseback patrols will also be deployed across the 39 forests surrounding the French capital to ensure social distancing, regional authorities said.
Several smaller museums and monuments also began reopening this week, hoping to cater to visitors eager for a taste of culture after two months of strict stay-at-home orders.
But space will be limited: The majestic Chartres cathedral, which falls within the permitted 100-kilometer radius of Paris, is allowing just 10 people at a time, for 20 minutes maximum.

Topics: Coronavirus France

