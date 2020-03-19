You are here

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has coronavirus

In this Thursday, March 5, 2020 file photo, European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels. (AP)
AP

  • The 69-year-old Barnier said in a Twitter video message Thursday that he is doing well and has a good morale
  • Barnier’s announcement prompted a series of good wishes messages, including from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
AP

BRUSSELS: Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief negotiator for the bloc’s future relationship with Britain after Brexit, has been infected with the new coronavirus.

The 69-year-old Barnier said in a Twitter video message Thursday that he is doing well and has a good morale.

“I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team,” Barnier said from his home, where he has been confined. “For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together.”

Barnier’s announcement prompted a series of good wishes messages, including from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel.

Even before Barnier’s tweet, the second round of post-Brexit trade negotiations that was due to take place in London this week had already been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. London is the epicenter of Britain’s virus infections.

The pandemic has scuttled face-to-face negotiations between the two sides and has increased speculation that the UK government will have to extend its self-imposed Dec. 31 deadline to strike a deal with the bloc.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is refusing to discuss that idea, at least in public. On Wednesday he said the Dec. 31 date was enshrined in British law, and “I have no intention of changing it.”

The coronavirus pandemic has infected 219,000 people around the world and killed more than 8,900. About 84,000 have recovered. Aside from the elderly and the sick, most people only have mild or moderate symptoms, like a fever or cough.

Negotiating teams from both sides said they were looking at alternative ways of continuing the negotiations, including by video conferencing.

Although Britain left the political institutions of the EU on Jan. 31, it remains part of the bloc’s tariff-free single market and customs union until the end of this year.

Johnson has said he wants a comprehensive trade deal completed this year. The Conservative leader said he won’t seek an extension to the country’s current transition period, insisting that 11 months is more than enough time to secure a wide-ranging deal with the EU for goods and services.

Under the terms of Britain’s departure from the EU, the country can request a one-time extension to the transition for up two years.

The coronavirus outbreak, though, has raised questions as to whether a Brexit trade deal can now be completed in time, given the increasingly onerous restrictions on travel and work being put in place as a result of the outbreak.

Opposition lawmakers from the Labour Party have said the Johnson should ask for an extension given how an already tight timetable has been made even tighter by the virus.

The talks began earlier this month in Brussels, and are due to alternate between the EU’s headquarters and London.

Indonesia halts Islamic assembly, quarantining 9,000 people

Updated 19 March 2020
AP

Indonesia halts Islamic assembly, quarantining 9,000 people

  • The four-day gathering that was to open later Thursday at a boarding school in a rural area in south Sulawesi island wasn’t approved by authorities
  • South Sulawesi Governor Nurdin Abdullah said medical teams screening more than 8,600 participants found a local man with fever who was taken to a hospital
Updated 19 March 2020
AP

MAKASSAR, Indonesia: Indonesia halted a mass congregation of nearly 9,000 Muslim pilgrims and began quarantining and checking their health Thursday to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The four-day gathering that was to open later Thursday at a boarding school in a rural area in south Sulawesi island wasn’t approved by authorities and drew fears it could widely spread the virus in the world’s fourth most populous nation.

It was organized by Jamaat Tabligh, a Muslim missionary movement that held a similar mass event in Malaysia just three weeks ago that has been linked to nearly two-thirds of that country’s 790 infections as well as dozens of cases in several other nations.

South Sulawesi Governor Nurdin Abdullah said medical teams screening more than 8,600 participants found a local man with fever who was taken to a hospital.

“We’ve worked hard in dealing with this issue, involving religious leaders and security forces. We have told the pilgrims that we are in an emergency state of coronavirus and only common discipline can break the COVID-19 widespread,” Abdullah said.

Indonesia, with a population of more than 267 million, has so far reported 227 cases with 19 deaths, the most fatalities in Southeast Asia.

Pictures and videos posted by some participants on social media showed multiple long rows of blue makeshift tents at a field on the school ground. Devotees in long white robes and skullcaps sat close to each other or slept on mats laid on the ground.

Sentot Abu Thoriq, a member of the organizing committee, said he regretted the government’s decision to nix the event that has been planned more than a year ago.

He said those who are ill have been told to stay away, and noted that those who arrived would have passed stringent health checks at the country’s airports and sea ports.
“The decision and the treatment is clearly against our faith and hurt us,” Thoriq said. “Health, illness or death is God’s destiny, we believe that God will bless and protect those who are devout.”

Abdullah said 411 foreigners from nine countries including Malaysia, Singapore and Saudi Arabia will be isolated at a hotel while pilgrims from other regions of Indonesia will be quarantined at a government dormitory. He said they will be allowed to leave later based on their ticket dates.

Local participants from Sulawesi will be escorted back to their villages. Abdullah said all Indonesians will have to face compulsory quarantine for 14 days once they reach home.

