Iran’s OPEC governor dies from brain hemorrhage

Hossein Kazempour Ardebili had represented Iran in the global oil cartel since 2013. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 May 2020
AP

  • He represented Iran in high-level talks in recent years aimed at cutting production to prop up flagging prices
TEHRAN: Iran’s OPEC governor died Saturday at age 67 after falling into a coma following a brain hemorrhage, the official IRNA news agency reported.
Hossein Kazempour Ardebili had represented Iran in the global oil cartel since 2013, including during high-level talks in recent years aimed at cutting production to prop up flagging prices. He previously served as Iran’s OPEC governor from 1994 to 2008.
Iran has the world’s third largest proven oil reserves, but has struggled to export since the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed heavy sanctions. The sanctions have exacerbated an economic crisis in recent years.

Topics: Iran OPEC

Iran’s stock index loses 30,000 points, falls below 1 million mark

Updated 16 May 2020
Reuters

  • Analysts say the booming stock market was at odds with Iran’s economic fundamentals
DUBAI: Iran’s main stock index fell below one million points Saturday, a week after topping that mark, state affiliated media reported.
The Tehran Stock Exchange’s benchmark TEDPIX index lost 30,000 points in early trading on Saturday, falling to 989,000 points.
The stock exchange rose above the 1 million mark for the first time last Saturday amid warnings that the market was overheating.
Analysts said the booming stock market was at odds with Iran’s economic fundamentals, which are deteriorating under the weight of sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak, raising the risk of a stock market bubble.

Topics: Markets equities Iran

