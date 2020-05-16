You are here

Huge coronavirus recovery bill clears US House, fate uncertain in Senate

The Heroes Act is a ‘major investment in the lives of the American people and in the budgets of our states and localities,’ US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. (AFP)
AFP

  • The Heroes Act, which passed largely along party lines, provides some $1 trillion for state and local governments
  • More than 36 million Americans have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus catastrophe
WASHINGTON: House Democrats on Friday narrowly pushed through the largest-ever US economic rescue package, but the coronavirus measure faces headwinds in the White House and Senate where Republicans bemoan its $3 trillion price tag.
The Heroes Act, which passed largely along party lines, provides some $1 trillion for state and local governments, another round of cash disbursements to millions of hard-hit American families, funds for hospitals, hazard pay for health workers, and relief for devastated small businesses.
In an attempt to counter the pandemic’s devastating economic fallout, the 1,815-page measure also would extend food and unemployment aid; provide rent and mortgage support for struggling households, and pump billions of dollars into virus testing, tracing operations and treatment.
“We think this is a major investment in the lives of the American people and in the budgets of our states and localities,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
More than 36 million Americans have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus catastrophe and related business lockdown.
“They’re suffering so much, in so many ways,” Pelosi said. “We want to lessen the pain for them.”
In a sign that the pandemic has jumbled Capitol Hill’s routines, the House also passed a rules change that would allow remote voting by proxy for the first time in the chamber’s 231-year history.
The legislation, which cleared the House on a vote of 208 to 199, with 14 Democrats and all but one Republican opposed, appears doomed in the Senate.
Many Republicans branded it an exorbitant liberal wish list packed with Democratic priorities like funding for vote-by-mail programs or marijuana studies and emergency checks for undocumented immigrants.
“It’s not a stretch to say that this bill is nothing more than a Democratic policy agenda masquerading as a response to the coronavirus crisis,” House Republican Tom Cole told colleagues.
“The Pelosi package will never see the light of day in the Senate,” Lindsey Graham, a Republican senator, added on Twitter after the House vote.
In the Republican-controlled chamber, “we will work with the Trump Administration to jump start the economy and fund efforts to defeat COVID19.”
Senate leaders have expressed opposition to moving swiftly with a new tranche of relief, saying they prefer more time to study how the previous aid measures have helped American communities.
President Donald Trump has already signed four pandemic relief measures into law.
They include a $2.2 trillion package in March and a $483 billion measure to pump additional funds into a loan program for hard-hit small businesses.
Pelosi has said the latest bill is effectively an opening offer, and she expects Republicans to join Democrats in negotiating a compromise.
The White House on Friday threw cold water on the Democratic gambit, signaling the administration would not support such a pricey rescue deal.
“Another $3 trillion package seems off target to me,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters.
“I don’t believe we can spend our way into prosperity.”
More than 87,000 people have died from coronavirus in the United States, which has reported 1.44 million confirmed infections.
The crisis has led to the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, and Trump has been keen to re-open shuttered state economies in a bid to jumpstart business activity that has been frozen during pandemic-related lockdowns.

Alarm in Germany as ‘corona demos’ take off

BERLIN: From anger over lockdown measures to a purported vaccine plan by Bill Gates: a growing wave of demonstrations in Germany by conspiracy theorists, extremists and anti-vaxxers has alarmed even Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Initially starting as a handful of protesters decrying tough restrictions on public life to halt transmission of the coronavirus, the protests have swelled in recent weeks to gatherings of thousands in major German cities.
Thousands are set to mass again in Stuttgart, Munich and Berlin on Saturday, with police out in force after some protests turned violent.
The growing demonstrations have sparked comparison to the anti-Muslim Pegida marches at the height of Europe’s refugee crisis in 2015, raising questions over whether the strong support that Merkel is currently enjoying due to her handling of the virus crisis could evaporate.
Just like it won popularity by fanning anti-migrant sentiment five years back, the far-right AfD party is now openly encouraging protesters and repositioning itself as an anti-lockdown party.
A recent poll commissioned by the Spiegel news magazine found that almost one in four Germans surveyed voiced “understanding” for the demonstrations.
The development has shocked the political establishment, with Merkel reportedly telling top brass of her center-right CDU party of the “worrying” trend that may bear some hallmarks of Russia’s disinformation campaigns.
Germany in March took unprecedented measures to shut down public life.
While a huge majority of Germans back the action, giving Merkel’s government a big boost in approval ratings, dissent is fomenting, particularly online where YouTube videos championing conspiracy theories or quack medical advice are attracting tens of thousands of views.
Seeking to counter absurd claims, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that although he wasn’t a medical practitioner, he could safely suggest that the “uncomfortable and cumbersome face mask is more to be recommended than a tin-foil hat.”
After a public outcry over unruly protests last weekend, the AfD placed itself squarely on the side of the demonstrators.
Party co-chief Alexander Gauland said it was “completely correct that people are exercising their fundamental rights and demonstrating against corona measures.”
Any resulting split in society over the demonstrations should not be blamed on the protesters, but on “the sweeping vilification of participants as right-wing extremists, nutcases or conspiracy theorists,” he charged.
Sometimes violent in nature, the demonstrations have also been increasingly tinged by anti-Semitism, as participants hold aloft slogans portraying figures like George Soros as the bogeyman in the virus crisis.
“I consider this type of protest to be extremely dangerous,” Felix Klein, the government’s pointman on tackling anti-Semitism, told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.
“It undermines confidence in our democratic state and forms a reservoir in which conspiratorial anti-Semites and Holocaust deniers can be found alongside others with sometimes very obscure attitudes,” he added.

