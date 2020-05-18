You are here

Bahrain returns citizens from India

Bahrain’s Embassy in New Delhi and the Consulate General in Mumbai coordinated to help the repatriation of Bahrainis from India. (BNA)
Bahrain returns citizens from India

  • Bahrain has confirmed so far 6,956 coronavirus cases, 12 deaths and 2,910 recoveries
DUBAI: Bahrainis stranded in India have returned to their country as part of a plan to repatriate its nationals from coronavirus hotspots, state news agency BNA reported.
Bahrain’s Embassy in New Delhi and the Consulate General in Mumbai coordinated to help the repatriation of Bahrainis from India.
Bahrain has confirmed so far 6,956 coronavirus cases, 12 deaths and 2,910 recoveries.

UAE conducts 40,000 coronavirus tests, confirms 731 new cases

UAE conducts 40,000 coronavirus tests, confirms 731 new cases

  • The ministry has confirmed six new deaths
  • The total number of recovered patients in the state is 8,512
DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 731 new coronavirus cases after conducting more than 40,000 tests, raising the total number of infected people to 23,358, state news agency WAM reported citing the health ministry.
The ministry has also confirmed six new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 220. It added that 581 people have also recovered from COVID-19, raising the number of recovered patients in the state to 8,512.
The ministry urged people to follow the social distancing instructions and preventive measures to ensure their safety.
 

