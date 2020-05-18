DUBAI: Bahrainis stranded in India have returned to their country as part of a plan to repatriate its nationals from coronavirus hotspots, state news agency BNA reported.
Bahrain’s Embassy in New Delhi and the Consulate General in Mumbai coordinated to help the repatriation of Bahrainis from India.
Bahrain has confirmed so far 6,956 coronavirus cases, 12 deaths and 2,910 recoveries.
Bahrain returns citizens from India
https://arab.news/482ds
Bahrain returns citizens from India
- Bahrain has confirmed so far 6,956 coronavirus cases, 12 deaths and 2,910 recoveries
DUBAI: Bahrainis stranded in India have returned to their country as part of a plan to repatriate its nationals from coronavirus hotspots, state news agency BNA reported.