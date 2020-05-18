Bahrain returns citizens from India

UAE conducts 40,000 coronavirus tests, confirms 731 new cases

DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 731 new coronavirus cases after conducting more than 40,000 tests, raising the total number of infected people to 23,358, state news agency WAM reported citing the health ministry.

The ministry has also confirmed six new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 220. It added that 581 people have also recovered from COVID-19, raising the number of recovered patients in the state to 8,512.

The ministry urged people to follow the social distancing instructions and preventive measures to ensure their safety.

