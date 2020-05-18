Jordan repatriates more citizens as coronavirus pandemic continues

DUBAI: Jordan has repatriated stranded citizens from coronavirus hotspots for the third consecutive day, state news agency Petra reported.

“The Armed Forces and the security and government agencies are still continuing to implement the evacuation plan for repatriating returnees to QAIA," QAIA's Security and Protection Director Brigadier General Khaled Shantir said.

Shantir added that the total number of repatriation flights that have arrived until Sunday is 15, adding that the number of returning passengers to the country so far stands at 3,037.

Members of Jordan’s Royal Engineering Corps have also sterilized the airport following the arrival of the repatriation flights.