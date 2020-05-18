You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan repatriates more citizens as coronavirus pandemic continues

Jordan repatriates more citizens as coronavirus pandemic continues

Members of Jordan’s Royal Engineering Corps have sterilized the airport following the arrival of the repatriation flights. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gjbwu

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan repatriates more citizens as coronavirus pandemic continues

  • The total number of repatriation flights that have arrived until Sunday is 15
  • the number of returning passengers to the country so far stands at 3,037
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan has repatriated stranded citizens from coronavirus hotspots for the third consecutive day, state news agency Petra reported.
“The Armed Forces and the security and government agencies are still continuing to implement the evacuation plan for repatriating returnees to QAIA," QAIA's Security and Protection Director Brigadier General Khaled Shantir said.
Shantir added that the total number of repatriation flights that have arrived until Sunday is 15, adding that the number of returning passengers to the country so far stands at 3,037.
Members of Jordan’s Royal Engineering Corps have also sterilized the airport following the arrival of the repatriation flights.

Topics: Coronaviirus

Related

Middle-East
Jordan warns Israel of ‘massive conflict’ over annexation
Middle-East
Lockdown maybe lifted if Jordan records no coronavirus cases 3 weeks consecutively

Bahrain returns citizens from India

Updated 18 May 2020
Arab News

Bahrain returns citizens from India

  • Bahrain has confirmed so far 6,956 coronavirus cases, 12 deaths and 2,910 recoveries
Updated 18 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Bahrainis stranded in India have returned to their country as part of a plan to repatriate its nationals from coronavirus hotspots, state news agency BNA reported.
Bahrain’s Embassy in New Delhi and the Consulate General in Mumbai coordinated to help the repatriation of Bahrainis from India.
Bahrain has confirmed so far 6,956 coronavirus cases, 12 deaths and 2,910 recoveries.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Bahrain eases coronavirus restrictions, shops, industries to open
Middle-East
Bahrain suspends collection of shop rentals for three months

Latest updates

YouTubers in Saudi Arabia attempt to set world record for largest virtual Iftar
Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Review: ‘Passage to the Plaza’ on an ever-changing political landscape
Jordan repatriates more citizens as coronavirus pandemic continues
Bahrain returns citizens from India

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.