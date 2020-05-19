You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Outsiders: Refugees in Europe since 1492

What We Are Reading Today: The Outsiders: Refugees in Europe since 1492

Short Url

https://arab.news/bne66

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Outsiders: Refugees in Europe since 1492

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Philipp Ther

European history has been permeated with refugees. The Outsiders chronicles every major refugee movement since 1492, when the Catholic rulers of Spain set in motion the first mass flight and expulsion in modern European history.
Philipp Ther provides needed perspective on today’s “refugee crisis,” demonstrating how Europe has taken in far greater numbers of refugees in earlier periods of its history,  in wartime as well as peacetime. His sweeping narrative crosses the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, taking readers from the Middle East to the shores of America.
In this compelling book, Ther examines the major causes of mass flight, from religious intolerance and ethnic cleansing to political persecution and war. He describes the perils and traumas of flight and explains why refugees and asylum seekers have been welcomed in some periods—such as during the Cold War — and why they are rejected in times such as our own.

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: On the Life of Galileo

Updated 18 May 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: On the Life of Galileo

Updated 18 May 2020
Arab News

Author: Stefano Gattei

This unique critical edition presents key early biographical accounts of the life and work of Galileo Galilei (1564–1642), written by his close contemporaries. Collected and translated into English for the first time and supplemented by an introduction and incisive annotations by Stefano Gattei, these documents paint an incomparable firsthand picture of Galileo and offer rare insights into the construction of his public image and the complex intertwining of science, religion, and politics in 17th-century Italy.
Here in its entirety is Vincenzo Viviani’s Historical Account, an extensive and influential biography of Galileo written in 1654 by his last and most devoted pupil. Viviani’s text is accompanied by his “Letter to Prince Leopoldo de’ Medici on the Application of Pendulum to Clocks” (1659).

Topics: Books

Latest updates

Prominent Saudi businessman Saleh Kamel dies
What We Are Reading Today: The Outsiders: Refugees in Europe since 1492
Done deal: ‘War crime’ general gets promoted
Tragedy of Saudi medic in Makkah, dead from coronavirus at 43
Pakistan denies its US envoy said India should engage with Taliban

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.