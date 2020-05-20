You are here

  Iran's navy will continue activities in Gulf, official says after US warning

Iran's navy will continue activities in Gulf, official says after US warning

Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy loiter near the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton and other US military ships on 22, 2020. (Navy Office of Information/AFP)
Updated 20 May 2020
Reuters

Iran's navy will continue activities in Gulf, official says after US warning

  • Iran military official: Naval units to continue their regular missions in accordance with professional principles as in the past
Updated 20 May 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s navy will continue its “regular missions” in the Gulf, an Iranian military official was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency on Wednesday, a day after the US Navy issued a warning to mariners there to stay away from US warships.
“The naval units of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman will continue their regular missions in accordance with professional principles as in the past,” the unnamed military official said.

Topics: Iran

Amnesty urges probe into ‘ruthless’ Iran protest killings

Updated 20 May 2020
AFP

Amnesty urges probe into 'ruthless' Iran protest killings

  • Demonstrations broke out across Iran on Nov. 15 after the announcement of a shock decision to hike the price of petrol by up to 200%
  • Amnesty said it had evidence that 304 men, women and children were killed by Iran’s security forces during the crackdown
Updated 20 May 2020
AFP

BERUIT: Amnesty International urged the United Nations on Wednesday to launch an inquiry into the killing of protesters by Iranian security forces, six months after they erupted over petrol prices.
The demonstrations broke out across Iran on November 15 after the announcement of a shock decision to hike the price of petrol by up to 200 percent.
They turned violent before being put down by security forces amid a near-total Internet blackout.
Iran has yet to issue an official death toll but has repeatedly dismissed what it has said are exaggerated tolls from hostile Western sources.
In a statement, Amnesty said it had evidence that 304 men, women and children were killed by Iran’s security forces during the “ruthless” crackdown.
The London-based human rights group said 220 of them died within two days, based on its research, including analysis of videos and photographs.
It said the “vast majority” were killed by the security forces whose use of force was “unlawful” as there was “no evidence that people were in possession of firearms or that they posed an imminent threat to life.”
Amnesty did note an exception, however, when protesters and security forces exchanged fire in one city.
It called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to mandate an inquiry into the November crackdown.
“Six months later, the devastated families of victims continue their struggle for truth and justice while facing intense harassment and intimidation from the authorities,” Amnesty’s Philip Luther said.
“The prevailing impunity afforded to the security forces allows the recurrence of lethal force to crush dissent,” he said.


“In the absence of any meaningful prospect for accountability at the national level, we reiterate our call to members of the UN Human Rights Council to mandate an inquiry into the killings, and identify pathways for truth, justice and reparations.”
Amnesty said that based on its analysis, security forces killed people in 37 cities across eight provinces.
It said this reflected the “widespread nature of the crackdown.”
The poverty-stricken suburbs around Tehran were hardest hit, with 163 killings, followed by the minority-populated provinces of Khuzestan and Kermanshah with 57 and 30, respectively, it said.
Amnesty said it had credible information confirming the deaths of 304 people, including 10 women and 23 children.
But it stressed the real death toll was likely to have been higher.
“In all but four cases, the victims were shot dead by Iranian security forces — including members of the Revolutionary Guards, paramilitary Basij forces and the police — firing live ammunition, often at the head or torso, indicating that they were shooting to kill,” Amnesty said.
“The organization is aware of scores of additional cases reported by activists, but assessed that it does not yet have sufficient reliable details.”

Topics: Iran Amnesty international

