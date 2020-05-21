You are here

IEA calls for economic recovery to be driven by renewables

A drop in energy-related CO2 emissions due to the coronavirus pandemic was not something to be celebrated, according to the IEA. (Reuters)
  • Coronavirus pandemic sees slowdown in number of eco-friendly power installations for the first time in two decades
PARIS: The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday called on governments to put clean energy at the heart of their coronavirus economic recovery plans, as it forecast the first slowdown in new renewable power installations worldwide in two decades.

The IEA warned that lockdown measures — which at their peak affected more than half the world’s population — would have “far-reaching” consequences, as the world grapples with a crisis that has sent energy demand plummeting and threatens a deep economic contraction.

The agency, which had expected 2020 to be a bumper year for green energy, slashed its two-year forecast for growth in renewable capacity by nearly 10 percent.

It cited supply chain disruptions, construction delays, social distancing and financing challenges.

While sectors supplying electricity — solar, wind and hydropower — would be largely resilient in the crisis, it said, the market for biofuels used mainly in transport would be “radically” altered as global travel is frozen and oil prices plummet.

Many countries have pledged to increase their use of renewables to meet tough climate targets and the IEA urged governments to redouble those efforts as they plan for post-virus economic recovery.

It cautioned that a predicted reduction in global CO2 emissions of up to 8 percent in 2020 — the largest contraction since World War II — was nothing to celebrate.

“Putting emissions into a structural decline needed renewables to grow much faster across all sectors even before the COVID-19 crisis,” the report said.

“To regain and exceed the growth rates seen in the years before the pandemic, policy makers need to put clean energy at the center of recovery efforts.”

In its updated forecast, the IEA said that overall demand for renewables was expected to increase this year, bolstered by their use in the electricity sector, where green energy has accounted for record shares of power in some countries.

This is partly down to their priority access to the grid in many markets, and declines in energy demand during lockdowns.

It has also been boosted by record increases in capacity in 2019, which saw 192 GW of new installations connected to the grid — a 7 percent increase from 2018.

Revising down a prediction made in October, the IEA now expects some 167 GW of renewable capacity to become operational this year — a decline of 13 percent from 2019 and the first downward trend since 2000.

However, this will still add 6 percent to the global renewable capacity total this year — more than the combined size of power systems in both North America and Europe — with solar and wind accounting for the vast majority.

Meanwhile, both the US and China are expected to boost their renewable capacity as firms rush to complete projects before the expiry of government incentives.

The IEA also predicted a “rebound” in 2021, nearing 2019 levels, as most of the projects delayed this year come online.

Technologies with long lead times — like hydropower and offshore wind — were not expected to see significant impacts.

But the report said the economic downturn is expected to deal a severe blow to transport biofuels, like ethanol and biodiesel, which are mostly consumed blended with gasoline and diesel.

Total transport biofuel production is expected to contract by 13 percent in 2020.

But the IEA said the crisis opens a window of opportunity in aviation if governments include environmental conditions in bailout packages, noting the 2 percent sustainable aviation fuel requirement in a rescue proposal for Air France-KLM.

Experts said the crisis could provide an opportunity for green energy to permanently take the place of highly polluting fossil fuels like coal.

“We may come out of COVID with emissions going down, since renewables have been able to take more relative space, pushing out some of the worst of fossil fuels,” Glen Peters, research director, at the Center for International Climate Research told AFP.

Qatari support ‘will not have major impact on Turkish lira’

  • Turkey needs additional outside assistance, expert tells Arab News
JEDDAH: Turkey tripled its currency swap agreement with Qatar to $15 billion on the basis of existing currency arrangements in a bid to help steady the Turkish lira on Wednesday.

Turkey has also reportedly been seeking new or expanded swap lines with the US, the UK, China and Japan to forestall a potential currency spiral as the lira reached a record low earlier this month along with a depletion in the Central Bank’s net FX reserves.

However, Turkey has not yet reached an agreement with any of the G20 central banks with which it has been negotiating. Despite Qatar increasing its swap-line limit from $5 billion to $15 billion to enable Turkey to increase its foreign currency reserves, the Turkish economy remains in trouble. 

Timothy Ash, a London-based senior emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, said the increase of the swap line from Qatar is unlikely to have a major impact.

“I think Turkey needs additional outside assistance — either G20 swaps or to resort to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). At the moment they are just buying time with the move to hike import tariffs,” he told Arab News.

Experts say that Turkey’s relatively high foreign debt obligations pushed it to diversify its overseas search for external funding rather than approaching the IMF. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will be keen to avoid having to deal with the IMF, having repeatedly criticized its predecessors for doing so.

Over the past few months, Turkey’s net foreign exchange reserves have fallen to under $10 billion. The current free fall in the lira’s value has only added to the country’s financial woes.

Wolfango Piccoli, co-president, political risk advisory at London-based Teneo, says that the $10 billion increase in its swap lines with Qatar only buys Turkey a little more time.

“These are the usual tricks that show the officials remain in denial,” he told Arab News. “It shows how reluctant policymakers are to face reality.”

