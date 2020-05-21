You are here

In Baghdad’s new Ramadan rhythm, calls to pray and keep COVID-19 away

In this file photo taken on May 7, 2020 Sayyed Mozahem (2-R) the "Musaharati" calls for Muslims to have their final meal before a new day of fasting begins with the sunrise, in a small neighbourhood of the Iraqi capital Baghdad. (AFP / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE)
In this file photo taken on May 7, 2020 Sayyed Mozahem (2-R) the "Musaharati" calls for Muslims to have their final meal before a new day of fasting begins with the sunrise, in a small neighbourhood of the Iraqi capital Baghdad. (AFP / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE)
In Baghdad’s new Ramadan rhythm, calls to pray and keep COVID-19 away

BAGHDAD, Iraq: Baghdad, a city of nearly ten million residents, is running on an unusual rhythm this Ramadan since Iraq imposed an overnight curfew to curb the spreading coronavirus.
A few hours before dawn, the wailing voice of Sayyed Mozahem rings out across a small neighborhood in old Baghdad, amplified by his portable microphone.
Mozahem is the neighborhood “musaharati,” responsible during Ramadan for reminding Muslims to have their final meal before a new day of fasting begins with the sunrise.
“Fasters, wake up,” he chants, marching through the streets to the beat of his traditional drum as his older brother and father did before him.
But his refrains have a special twist: “May Ramadan keep the coronavirus away,” and “God, spare Iraq from COVID-19.”
Iraqis are adapting their Ramadan routines to fit a curfew from 5 p.m. until 5 am — the hours Baghdad usually comes alive with huge fast-breaking feasts, late-night runs for sweets and midnight mosque visits.
Instead, Iraqis are rushing through checkpoints before the lockdown starts, praying alone at home and baking traditional sweets usually bought in stores.
A somber and isolating mood has settled over the capital, where the response to the novel coronavirus has left its mark from dawn until dusk.
After Mozahem wraps up his pre-drawn call — technically a violation of the nighttime curfew — the sun rises over Baghdad, the second most populous Arab capital.
By noon the heat is bearing down on the streets, sending traffic police in search of slivers of shade. The call to prayer rings out from hundreds of mosques, urging Muslims to worship from home.
Soon after, it’s Moussa Al-Bedeiri’s turn.
Twice a day, the firefighter uses the megaphone on his firetruck to urge people to stay home, avoid gatherings and wash their hands regularly.
His throat and lips are cracked but as a devout Muslim Bedeiri refrains from drinking during the long sweltering days.
“As the coronavirus spread, our work has doubled. We had more sanitization campaigns and broadcasts of official guidelines through loudspeakers on the civil defense vehicles and at our center,” he tells AFP.
The blinding sun dims into a late-afternoon haze as 22-year-old Mortada zips through traffic on his motorcycle.
Strapped to the back are food packages that Mortada needs to deliver before the curfew begins.
Restaurants have been closed to patrons for around two months but as restrictions have eased, they have been permitted to open for home deliveries.
Mortada makes less than a half-dozen deliveries per day now, about a quarter of his usual haul during Ramadan.
The twin shocks of coronavirus restrictions and falling oil prices have hit Iraq hard, and may double the current poverty rate to 40 percent, the World Bank has predicted.
The sun is preparing to set, casting long shadows across the vast esplanade of Baghdad’s Abdelqader Al-Gailani mausoleum, where a revered Sufi figure is buried.
For the first time in his life, 70-year-old sheikh Yalmaz Youssef is seeing the shrine and attached mosque empty.
“Since the ‘70s and until this day, I have never seen the door of the holy shrine of Sheikh Abdelqader closed. But when I did, I cried,” Youssef tells AFP.
As dusk settles, the dainty garlands decorating the mosque light up and the sunset prayer — calling on Muslims to break their fast at home — echoes across the city.
Iraqis bite in to modest dinners at home with family, reminiscing about past elaborate meals where dozens of relatives, neighbors and friends were invited.
Instead of strolls through halogen-lit streets to pick up sweets or toys, they wile away the nighttime hours with card games or television.
On the nightly news broadcast, Iraqi channels announce the new coronavirus numbers: more than 3,600 cases across the country and over 130 deaths.
The numbers are rising faster now, a grim lead-up to the Eid Al-Fitr holiday — usually a joyful occasion for extended family gatherings.
As twilight approaches, a drum echoes through the darkened streets and the musaharati begins calling Muslims to their final pre-fast meal.
Baghdad’s new routine begins all over again.

Media outlets demand action after protesters storm Baghdad studios

Updated 21 May 2020
Arab News

Media outlets demand action after protesters storm Baghdad studios

  • Saudi broadcaster MBC’s offices ransacked after documentary mentioning militia leader
Updated 21 May 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Journalists in the Middle East have condemned an attack by supporters of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), who broke into the offices of the Middle East Broadcasting Center (MBC) in Baghdad on Tuesday, causing “severe damage” to the bureau’s studios and other facilities. 

Images shared by MBC presenter Malek Al-Rogui on Twitter showed extensive damage, including smashed equipment and glass, doors knocked from their frames and graffiti daubed on walls across the premises, but a statement by the broadcaster added that no members of staff had been harmed. 

However, MBC, a Saudi-owned broadcaster, along with other journalism outlets in the region, called on Iraqi authorities to investigate the assault and to bring those responsible to justice. 

“MBC Group strongly condemns the deliberate attack that has targeted MBC Iraq’s studios and offices in Baghdad today, which has resulted in severe damage to studio and office property,” it said in a statement. 

“In terms of immediate action, MBC Group places the matter in the hands of the Iraqi authorities, trusting in its security protocols, as well as judicial process, in order to protect MBC Iraq’s employees and the organization, which operates in Iraq in accordance with the laws and regulations of the country. 

“MBC Group hopes to receive full details of the circumstances of the attack at the earliest, and work with the authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable, as well as bring them to justice, in order to prevent similar attacks in the future,” the statement added. 

Ignacio Miguel Delgado, the Middle East and North Africa representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists, said in a statement: “Iraqi authorities are utterly failing to protect broadcasters and media outlets from attacks by protesters or armed assailants, who are taking the law into their own hands. 

“Iraqi authorities must transparently investigate the storming of the Baghdad office of MBC and do their utmost to ensure journalists and media outlets can carry out their job safely, regardless of their affiliation or opinions.” 

The attack allegedly came in response to a program, aired by MBC, which suggested that the Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, leader of the Kataib Hezbollah militia, which forms part of the PMF, was involved in a terrorist attack in Lebanon in 1981. 

The PMF, called Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi in Arabic, is a state-sponsored umbrella group of Shiite political activists and militias. 

Al-Muhandis, whose real name was Jamal Jafaar Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, was assassinated on Jan. 3 in the drone strike at Baghdad Airport that also killed the Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force. 

The program in question centered on the life of Syrian poet Nizar Qabbani, which mentioned the death of Qabbani’s wife in Beirut in 1981 in an attack it claimed was connected to Al-Muhandis. 

After the show went to air on May 15, several PMF affiliates and members, including the Sanad Bloc, Badr Organization and the Martyrs Foundation, condemned it in separate statements, and called on the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) to close MBC. 

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that it condemned the attack, and added that the CMC would conduct a thorough investigation alongside Iraqi security services. 

“While we affirm and guarantee the right to peaceful protest by legitimate means, we reject any outlawed aggression or behavior against the media or private and public property, and it will be dealt with in accordance with the laws in force,” it added.

