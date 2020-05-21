You are here

  • Home
  • China’s parliament to discuss draft Hong Kong national security law

China’s parliament to discuss draft Hong Kong national security law

China's parliament said on May 21 it will discuss a proposal for a national security law in Hong Kong at its annual session, in a move likely to stoke unrest in the financial hub. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yu6ej

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

China’s parliament to discuss draft Hong Kong national security law

  • Hong Kong was rocked by seven months of massive and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests last year
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

HONG KONG: China's parliament said Thursday it will discuss a proposal for a national security law in Hong Kong at its annual session, in a move likely to stoke unrest in the financial hub.

Beijing has made clear it wants new security legislation passed after the semi-autonomous city was rocked by seven months of massive and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests last year.

The proposal, which will be introduced at the meeting of the National People's Congress that opens Friday, would strengthen "enforcement mechanisms" in the financial hub, the parliament's spokesman Zhang Yesui said.

Article 23 of Hong Kong's mini-constitution, the Basic Law, says the city must enact national security laws to prohibit "treason, secession, sedition (and) subversion" against the Chinese government.

But the clause has never been implemented due to deeply held public fears it would curtail Hong Kong's cherished rights, such as freedom of expression.

Those liberties are unseen on the mainland and are protected by an agreement made before Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997.

An attempt to enact Article 23 in 2003 was shelved after half a million people took to the streets in protest.

The controversial bill has been put back on the table in recent years in response to the rise of the city's pro-democracy movement.

Topics: China Hong Kong

Related

World
Pompeo delays Hong Kong report to see if China acts to ‘further undermine’ autonomy
Business & Economy
HSBC Hong Kong shareholders mull legal action over dividend suspension

US says pulling out of Open Skies treaty, citing Russian violations

Updated 4 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

US says pulling out of Open Skies treaty, citing Russian violations

Updated 4 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States announced its intention to withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies treaty that permits unarmed aerial surveillance flights over participating countries, saying Russia has repeatedly violated the pact's terms.
Senior administration officials said the pullout will formally take place in six months, based on the treaty's withdrawal terms.
It was the latest move by President Donald Trump's administration to remove the United States from a major global treaty, following withdrawal from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia last year

Latest updates

US says pulling out of Open Skies treaty, citing Russian violations
Saudi Ministry announces 12 new deaths from coronavirus
Active shooter at Texas naval air station ‘neutralized’
China’s parliament to discuss draft Hong Kong national security law
Cyclone toll hits 84 as Bangladesh and India start mopping up

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.